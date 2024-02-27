DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Tuesday, February 27

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's the final full Tuesday of the college basketball regular season, as next week we'll have some mid-major conference tournaments tipping off. We're looking to get back on track on this final PrizePicks column of February, trying to build that bankroll for the league tourneys, and, of course, March Madness.

Philip Alston, Loyola Chicago

We've been doing pretty well with the players needing just a single 3-pointer lately. Alston will be facing St. Bonaventure in an Atlantic 10 conference game, needing just one triple to cash.

The Bonnies have allowed teams to hit triples at a 32.0 percent clip, which is 92nd in the nation. Alston went 2-for-2 from behind the arc against George Mason last time out in an 80-59 win, and he has hit at least one 3-pointer in three of his past five outings. Since he was feeling it last time out, look for him to dial long distance at least once against St. Bonaventure.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Philip Alston, Over 0.5 3-Pointers

Dylan Disu, F, Texas

Disu had been hot until Saturday's egg-laying at Kansas. The Longhorns didn't play great as a team in Lawrence, falling 86-67. Disu got into foul trouble, and he was limited to eight points with three rebounds and two assists in just 24 minutes.

Disu has had four fouls in each of his past three games, and at least three in seven of his past eight outings, limiting his minutes somewhat. The last time he faced Texas Tech on Jan. 6, he went for just nine points, two boards and zero dimes in 17 minutes, again limited by four fouls.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Dylan Disu, Under 23.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Jaedon LeDee, F, San Diego State

It might appear LeDee has a rather high rebound total on the board for Tuesday's game against San Jose State. In four games from Feb. 9-20, LeDee managed just 22 total rebounds, or 5.5 RPG.

However, the Aztecs forward did go for 11 rebounds last time out at Fresno State on Saturday, and he is averaging 8.3 RPG overall on the season. And, in the first meeting with the Spartans back on Jan. 9 in the Bay Area, LeDee gathered 10 rebounds, one of his 10 times going for double-digits in the boards department this season.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jaedon LeDee, Over 7.5 Rebounds

