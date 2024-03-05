DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Tuesday, March 5

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The conference tournament schedule kicked off on Monday, with three more league tourneys set to get underway on Tuesday. We're doing it, folks, as we're ramping up to the most exciting time of the season, the NCAA Tournament. It's bittersweet, as we'll be waving goodbye to many favorite teams, especially in terms of DFS, as a lot of favorite teams/players for certain DFS purposes are about to see their final games played this week.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Armando Bacot, F, North Carolina

This one is pretty simple and to the point. Bacot had an awful stretch to close out the month of February, posting just 10 points in 27 minutes against the defensive-minded Virginia Cavaliers on the road on Feb. 24, and he sunk to just five points while spending the night in foul trouble on Feb. 26 against Miami-Florida.

Despite those awful performances, he had some killer rebounding totals to make head coach Hubert Davis happy. In fact, he has gone for double-digit rebounds in seven of the past eight games. Looking to the PTS+REBS category, Bacot should be able to go high on his projection against visiting Notre Dame. Yes, the Fighting Irish rank 24th in the nation with just 65.4 PPG, but they're not a very good offensive team, and Bacot should rack up plenty of defensive boards. While it might be a chore to get to his season average of 14.0 PPG, he should come pretty close for the Tar Heels, favored by double digits at home.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Armando Bacot, Over 23.5 Pts+Rebs

Day Day Thomas, Cincinnati

Thomas heads into this Big 12 battle against Oklahoma with an awfully low projected assist total of 2.5. He dished out five assists in a win against Kansas State over the weekend, and he had six dimes against top-ranked Houston in the previous game Feb. 27.

Thomas has faced Oklahoma before, too, going for eight points, six assists and a steal in 28 minutes in a 69-65 loss at home on Jan. 20. Thomas did have a five-game span from Feb. 10-24 that saw him total just seven assists, or 1.4 APG. However, he has shown what he is capable of doing, and that's distributing the rock, going for 11 dimes in the past two outings. He is playing with confidence again, and should get at least three assists on Tuesday.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Day Day Thomas, Over 2.5 Assists

O'Mar Stanley, Boise State

Stanley was able to roll up 24 points with 13 rebounds last time out against New Mexico in an upset victory Saturday. He also chipped in with two assists, two blocked shots and a steal in his 37 minutes. It was his first double-double since Jan. 31, which also happened to be against UNM.

He'll be facing Nevada in this battle, and he didn't fare as well in the first meeting with the Wolf Pack. Stanley finished with eight points and nine rebounds, but he was just 1-of-8 from the field, while doing most of his damage from the free-throw line.

Nevada has a very good defense, allowing just 66.6 PPG to rank 42nd in the nation, while limiting teams to 41.8 percent from the field.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: O'Mar Stanley, Under 23.0 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Tuesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Tuesday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.