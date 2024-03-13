DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Wednesday, March 13

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The conference tournament schedule continues on Wednesday night, and there are plenty of good value plays on PrizePicks. We went 3-for-3 on Tuesday night, and will try to run it back to help you build that bankroll heading into March Madness. And, per Tuesday's column, we'll try and focus on the smaller schools and the nationally-televised games, as it just makes it more fun to follow along.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Akuel Kot, G, Wyoming

Kot and his Wyoming Cowboys teammates take on the Fresno State Bulldogs in a Mountain West Conference Tournament first-round matchup at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, with a tip time of 2 p.m. ET.

Kot has been a little erratic from a scoring perspective, going for 12 or more points in six straight games from Jan. 9-30, before managing double-digit point totals in just two of eight games from Feb. 3-March 2. In the past two outings, Kot is feeling it again, averaging 18.0 ppg, including 17 points in the regular-season finale Saturday at Fresno State. He also dropped 12 on the Bulldogs in the first meeting Jan. 13.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Akuel Kot, Over 11.5 Points

Ryan Moffatt, F, Colgate

Colgate is playing in the Patriot League Final on Wednesday against Lehigh, with a tip time of 7 p.m. ET.

Moffatt is coming off a disastrous showing against Bucknell on Sunday in the semifinals, as he amassed just two points, three rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes, misfiring on 3-of-4 shots, including each of his two 3-pointer attempts. In the past three games, he is averaging just 6.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG and 2.0 APG, and he went for just two points, three rebounds and two assists on 1-of-6 shooting at Lehigh on March 2 in the most recent meeting. Until he starts to get back on track, keep going low on Moffatt.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ryan Moffatt, Under 17.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Micah Peavy, G, TCU

As mentioned Tuesday, I am a giant fan of playing the Over on players simply needing a single 3-pointer. Once a player is Over, it's Over. No stress. However, sometimes you have to play against a player, and this is one of those situations.

For Peavy, he was 0-for-2 from behind the 3-point line last time out against UCF on Saturday. He had four triples in the previous three games from Feb. 26-March 6, and he has attempted at least two 3-pointers in four straight outings. While he is likely to take at least one or two shots from downtown, Oklahoma holds the opposition to just 29.7 percent from behind the arc, which ranks 10th in the nation. Peavy isn't likely to have many open looks, so if he hits a triple, it's likely going to be a circus shot.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Micah Peavy, Under 0.5 3-Pointers

