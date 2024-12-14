DFS College Basketball: Saturday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Things seem to be picking up in the college hoops DFS space, as we've got a $5,000 first place prize and $15,000 total pot GPP at DraftKings Saturday tipping off at 12 p.m. EST. There are also afternoon and night slates, but we'll focus our energy on the big prize with 11 featured games spanning until 4:00 p.m. EST.

Johni Broome ($10,400) leads the way, and is one of only two five-figure options. If multi-entering, I'd certainly throw lineups in with and without him as he's in a favorable spot with the Tigers-Buckeyes the slate's highest total. But there's likely enough depth elsewhere to find similar upside at a lower salary and allow for better roster depth. Five of the 11 matchups list totals in the 150s, and we've got some tight spreads with only two teams projecting implied totals of 80-plus. The overall depth should lead to some pretty diverse lineups, so don't be afraid to take a different approach. Rutgers-Seton Hall is our lowest expected output at 132.5 points. That'll make their stars lightly rostered, though I'm passing.

Top Players

Hunter Dickinson, F, Kansas ($9,000)

This isn't exactly an ideal lead in a column, but truth be told I don't love Dickinson given his inconsistency and that the Jayhawks should win this matchup by double-digits. But we know they'll flirt with 80 points and that Dickinson is a nightly double-double threat who boasts the upside to contend with Broome at a substantial discount. Pair that with my personal propensity to pay up for frontcourt options, and Dickinson profiles as a solid building block.

Walter Clayton, G, Florida ($8,100)

Clayton has taken at least 10 shots in six straight while averaging 15.2 points and comes in with a 26.8 percent usage rate. He's averaged 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals during that stretch, so he's not just a volume scorer. The Gators have the second-highest expected point total with at least 80 points in all but one outing while Arizona State has conceded at least 80 in their two matchups against decent opponents. That means Clayton has a solid shot at a 5x return.

Donnie Freeman, F, Syracuse ($7,000)

One of many games we likely want shares of as it comes with a 154.0 point total and the Orange a 1.5-point favorite, but also with no clear star to target. Freeman looks like our best option as he brings a 24.8 percent usage rate on the season while having topped 35 fantasy points in four of his last seven where he's averaging 15.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. The floor is 2x, yet the ceiling is better than 5x.

Middle Tier

Caleb Love, G, Arizona ($6,800)

We should all know Love is struggling this season only shooting 37.2 percent from the floor and 29.5 from 3-point range. But we should also revel in his salary as he was as high as $9,600 earlier on. Love is posting a career-low 1.7 turnovers per night while averaging 15.8 shots and a 26.8 percent usage rate from his last four. You simply don't see that volume at this salary. UCLA has been solid defensively so far, and Love didn't light them up last season with a better supporting cast. That's countered by 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals over his last four. Love offers a stable floor at a reduced value with an immense upside.

Justin Hill, G, Wichita State ($6,000)

This matchups is intriguing on both sides as we've got a very narrow point spread and reasonable total. Hill and Harlond Beverly ($6,100) merit consideration, but I'm siding with the former for the minimal salary reduction. He comes with a 25.6 percent usage rate on the season, averages 29.9 minutes, and has produced at least 30 DKP three times - including one at 57.0. DePaul checks in 106th in defensive efficiency, per KenPom.

Steven Crowl, F, Wisconsin ($5,800)

Crowl has earned his keep with one game at single-digit fantasy scoring and eight of 11 going over 15 DKP. But his inclusion personifies my preference to pay up and down in the frontcourt, and feast on guards in the middle-tier. Crowl is going to have a massive size advantage, and it's going to result in decent rebound numbers and potentially stick backs. Maybe he's a better option if you're playing a cash lineup, though I struggle to get there with him for tournaments as I do with all other forwards in the $5,000-$6,000 range.

Value Plays

Dylan Andrews, G, UCLA ($4,800)

There doesn't appear to be any upside to Andrews, yet he's started four straight and produced 16.25 DKP in three. It's done strictly from scoring, so there should be higher upside value guards available. But stable minutes and a narrow game script are available here, suggesting Andrews won't lose you a contest.

Arrinten Page, F, Cincinnati ($4,400)

The popular paydown forwards are going to be Prince Aligbe ($3,700) and Yohan Traore ($4,000). And while I don't enjoy paying more for Page, he offers the same potential and volatile floor I'm willing to swing on with anticipated lower roster percentages. He produced a stinker against Georgia Tech, somehow managing to foul out in seven minutes. Yet he's offered 14.5 DKP or more in six of eight while giving us a 75 percent chance at better than a 3x return. Mix in 75-plus points from the Bearcats, and we should get a return on our investment.

Daimion Collins, F, LSU ($4,300)

LSU's frontcourt is still working itself out following Jalen Reed's season-ending injury, so Collins has plenty of volatility. But it's something we can accept until his salary increases. Collins has been worth double-digit fantasy points in all but one outing and started LSU's last time out while earning a 32.4 percent usage rate. His lack of rebounding prowess is offset by a propensity to swat shots. And at this low salary, a 3x floor seems incredibly safe with a 5x floor very possible. A high-scoring matchup is predicted as SMU enters 103rd in defensive efficiency.

