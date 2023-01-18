DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

DraftKings has another loaded 12-game main slate Wednesday evening, tipping at 6:30 p.m. EST. Four of those games double into the evening contest, and that smaller slate has plenty of intrigue, with two games having totals north of 150 points, and the other two sitting at 131 or less. Only two other games on the main slate flirt with those high totals, so it's going to be difficult to fade them in either contest.

I went a reasonable 4-for-6 with successful choices Tuesday, so lets see if we can stay hot and isolate some solid plays where there's no shortage of choices.

Top Tier

Jamarius Burton, G, Pittsburgh ($7,700)

I don't feel the need to pay into the 8k+ range on this deep slate when we can find 30+ DKP options at lower numbers. Burton has been a rock-solid option all season and seemingly continues to be ignored given a price point that buries him amongst bigger names. I fully admit he's no lock for 30+, but his usage is sky high (27.4 percent over the last five) and the matchup couldn't be much softer against Louisville, who rank 233rd in defensive efficiency, per KenPom. Enjoy low roster percetanges, 30+ minutes, double-digit shots, ample perpherial stats and a bit of savings compared to the slate's aces.

Ed Croswell, F, Providence ($7,400)

These two teams met in late December and played to a 103-98 Providence victory. Pair that with the 153 point total, and you know you want something from this game. Croswell looks like a nice value with ample upside as such. He went for 36.0 DKP in that contest and had only four rebounds. Since then, he's had at least nine boards in every game, scoring in double-digits four times. He's not an offensive force, so there is some risk, but the double-double potential as the game's fifth-highest priced option brings ample appeal.

Middle Tier

Davonte Davis, G, Arkansas ($6,600)

Davis needs just 26.4 DKP for a 4x return, something he's been at or near in four of Arkansas' last six games since moving into the starting lineup. Pace should work in his favor, with the Hogs coming in at 55th and Missouri 39th. Davis checks in as the game's fifth-highest priced option, seemingly creating a buying opportunity even if his price continues to rise.

Zed Key, F, Ohio State ($6,200)

Key has once been priced as high as $8,300, missed one game due to a shoulder issue, and has not seen a pricing bounce-back since. He's posted 21 points and 17 boards in two games since his return, and a move back to the starting lineup seems imminent. Nebraska won't do him any favors, ranking 48th defensively and 289th in tempo, but there's minimal risk at this price and ample potential given prior performance that he's suredly to round back into.

Bargain Tier

Adam Kunkel, G, Xavier ($5,600)

The Musketeers offense is so difficult to break down, as they have four starters priced at $8,400 or higher. This is a spot where I wouldn't hate grabbing two of them and ignoring the rest of the slate's high-priced options, as they are expected to score 84 points. Or, we could just take their fifth starter and hope for the best. Kunkel plays 30+ minutes most nights, and has gone for 23.0 DKP or better in two of three by way of averaging 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. DePaul checks in 78th in tempo and 169th defensively, so there should be enough opportunity to go around for a 3x floor.

Allen Flanigan, G, Auburn ($5,500)

This is likely to be chalk city, but if everyone uses Flanigan, take the square and differentiate elsewhere. Chris Moore ($4,000) is reportedly traveling with the team to LSU, but hasn't been able to practice since a shoulder issue. In his absence, Flanigan has played 32, 34 and 31 minutes, and provided 36.0, 24.75 and 26.75 DKP. LSU sits at 231st in tempo, and 90th in defensive efficiency, so there's no matchup boost. It's all about opportunity and Moore's absence, which we feel confident on for one more game.

