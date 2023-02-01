DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

DraftKings is giving us a 12-game main slate Wednesday evening, with a slightly earlier 6:30 p.m. EST tip. Half of those games double into our larger than usual 6-game evening slate, also with a less-traditional 8:30 p.m. start.

Seven of these 12 games have totals of 143 or more, with two going north of 150 points while three games sit at just 130 points or lower, two of which are in the later window. Normally, I don't want to write off any games, but this slate does seem to present pretty obviously with where we want to target and where we don't.

The depth on this slate is quite impressive, so much so I could probably pen this three times and see 18 different players named. There should be ample options that will allow you to pay up for some studs. But for now, I'm going to look at the second tier of guys that are in plus spots. It should be a fun night to watch hoops!

Top Tier

Colby Jones, G, Xavier ($7,900)

There's going to be some potential value within the Musketeers with Zach Freemantle ($8,500) out, so perhaps we look towards Jerome Hunter ($4,900) if he's confirmed as the replacement starter. Or, we can take a more sure thing that could see a boost in usage. Jones is already shooting freely, taking at least 11 shots in six straight. But he's not just a scorer, averaging 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists. In a game where Xavier is expected to post nearly 80 points, there should be multiple paths to 30+ DKP.

Kadary Richmond, G, Seton Hall ($7,000)

Richmond has four 30+ DKP outings in his last six, but the other two he returned less than 20, so there is some volatility. The 46 total minutes over the last two is somewhat concerning as well. Seton Hall did put up 88 points in an earlier meeting with St. John's, a team that play at the nation's fourth-fastest tempo. The game is expected to be tight, which should allow Richmond's minutes to trend upward. He was worth a massive 47.25 DKP in that previous meeting, doing so by not only scoring, but adding nine boards, six assists and three steals. The price point is low enough we don't need a spectacular performance for a 4x return, and he's proven capable of 6x+ if things go right.

Middle Tier

Trey Alexander, G, Creighton ($6,700)

Georgetown is just woeful defensively, ranking 264th in defensive efficiency, per KenPom. They allow opponents to connect on 38.1 percent of their 3-point attempts, ranking 343rd. That sets up brilliantly for Baylor Scheierman ($8,700), but they are so bad, perhaps we can look towards some secondary options for the Blue Jays. Alexander hits long balls at a team-leading 41.0 percent and is second to Scheierman in made 3-pointers. Creighton is anticipated to score 81 points, giving Alexander a decent shot to contribute peripherally as well.

D.J. Burns, F, North Carolina State ($6,700)

We don't ever want to chase a singular past performance, and Burns is certainly coming off of that, putting up a massive 50.75 DKP over the weekend against Wake Forest. His price actually fell since that spot, however, and the floor seems stable, with him having taken double-digit shots in seven straight. Florida State comes in 200th defensively and 80th in tempo, leading to an expected 80 point game from the Wolfpack. The Seminoles also don't have much size to battle with Burns on the interior. The reduced price makes a 4x return seemingly more likely, even if he's not spectacular.

Bargain Tier

Brandon Slater, F, Villanova ($6,000)

Slater has been average at best for much of this season, and he's had just a 22.75 DKP ceiling across the Wildcats last nine games as a result. That "upside" game was conveniently against Marquette back on New Year's Eve. He's a lock for nearly 30 minutes, and despite Villanova's overall struggles, they should still flirt with 70 points. Slater profiles as a stable floor play that won't win you this slate due to limited upside, but he's a nice option to help round out your build.

Jared Bynum, G, Providence ($5,500)

Talk about a season-low discount. Bynum was priced as high as $8,800 back in November, but poor play followed by an injury have this number bottoming out. He played 24 minutes in his last outing, his second game since returning from injury, and provided 33.0 DKP, giving him massive upside at this price point. With Xavier checking in 18th in tempo, there's reason to think he can flirt with a similar outing here, also with the expectation the minutes continue to rise and/or he returns to the starting lineup. This game comes in with a nice 153.5 point total and narrow 3.5-point spread, further giving expectation the best players play the bulk of the minutes. I'm struggling to find the downside.

