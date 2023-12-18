Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

Disu also made his season debut over the weekend and went for 17 points, five assists and four rebounds in just 20 minutes of action against LSU. The fifth-year senior missed the first nine games of the season with a foot injury and will continue to ramp up his minutes in the coming weeks. Disu was playing like one of the best forwards in the Big 12 towards the end of last season and it should only be a matter of time before he gets back to that form, even with the offseason addition of Kadin Shedrick .

There's a good chance Kriisa was dropped in your league after news broke just before the start of the regular season that he would be suspended for the first nine games for receiving impermissible benefits while at Arizona. If that was the case, it is time to pick up the talented point guard, who went for 20 points, seven assists and six three-pointers in his season debut against UMass. Kriisa is going to have to carry a lot of the offensive load for the Mountaineers the rest of the season.

Players who suffered preseason injuries or were held out for eligibility issues are starting to make their season debuts and it's time to jump on them for the long haul...

Players who suffered preseason injuries or were held out for eligibility issues are starting to make their season debuts and it's time to jump on them for the long haul...

Power Conferences

Kerr Kriisa, G, West Virginia

There's a good chance Kriisa was dropped in your league after news broke just before the start of the regular season that he would be suspended for the first nine games for receiving impermissible benefits while at Arizona. If that was the case, it is time to pick up the talented point guard, who went for 20 points, seven assists and six three-pointers in his season debut against UMass. Kriisa is going to have to carry a lot of the offensive load for the Mountaineers the rest of the season.

Dylan Disu, F/C, Texas

Disu also made his season debut over the weekend and went for 17 points, five assists and four rebounds in just 20 minutes of action against LSU. The fifth-year senior missed the first nine games of the season with a foot injury and will continue to ramp up his minutes in the coming weeks. Disu was playing like one of the best forwards in the Big 12 towards the end of last season and it should only be a matter of time before he gets back to that form, even with the offseason addition of Kadin Shedrick.

Adam Miller, G, Arizona State

There's a handful of players who have been sitting out this season due to being a multi-time undergraduate, but a court ruling came down last week that will allow all of these players to compete going forward immediately. Miller is right near the top of that list of players who this effects. The former Illini and LSU Tiger made his season debut last Saturday and dropped 20 points, three assists, three treys and two steals. The Sun Devils have struggled offensively all season and Miller should see plenty of opportunities for production.

Micah Peavy, G/F, TCU

TCU has been one of the highest tempo teams in the country this season led by their three swingmen of Emanuel Miller, JaKobe Coles and Peavy. The latter is perhaps the most intriguing given his skillset. Peavy is leading the Horned Frogs in assists at 4.1 APG, ranks second in rebounding at 5.0 RPG and third in scoring at 12.2 PPG. The senior is also coming off a triple-double at 13 points, 12 boards and 10 assists against Arizona State.

Baye Ndongo, F/C, Georgia Tech

Ndongo is coming off his best game of the season in a win over Penn State in which he went for 12 points and 19 rebounds. The freshman has started every game he has played in and ranks top-five in the ACC in rebounding (9.0 RPG) and blocks (2.0 BPG). Ndongo is should continue to get better on the offensive end and is also averaging 1.2 steals per contest.

Kanye Clary, G, Penn State

Clary has thrived this season with coach Mike Rhoades and point guard Ace Baldwin coming over from VCU. After playing just 10.3 MPG as a freshman, Clary is the ninth leading scorer in the Big Ten this season at 17.1 PPG. He would be a lot higher had it not been for a rough two-game stretch where he scored just four total points, but Clary has rebounded with 67 points over his last three games. Penn State will get games against Le Moyne and Rider coming up next.

Ian Schieffelin, F/C, Clemson

Clemson might have lost its first game of the season last time out against Memphis, but it wasn't Schieffelin's fault, as he posted 11 points, 11 boards and six assists. It was the junior's fifth double-figure rebounding game of the season and also second straight game with at least five assists. The defensive stats aren't there yet, but if you need help on the boards, there aren't really many better options available than the ACC's second leading rebounder (9.7 RPG).

Ryan Langborg, G, Northwestern

Someone needed to fill the Chase Audige role this season for Northwestern and the man that has stepped up has been a transfer out of Princeton. Langborg helped lead Princeton to the Sweet 16 last season averaging 12.7 PPG and he has upped that since moving over to a Power Conference program at 13.6 PPG. These last four have been particularly impressive for Langborg averaging 17.8 points, 4.5 three-pointers, 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

Other Conferences

Gibson Jimerson, G, Saint Louis

After a bit of a slow start to the season, Jimerson is firing on all cylinders scoring 20+ points in five of his last six games. He is also shooting 44.8 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from three and 82.5 percent from the line during that stretch. Jimerson has played some more point guard this season and is currently doubling his previous career-best in APG. Injuries to Mike Meadows and Sincere Parker make Jimerson a great start at the moment.

Terrell Burden, G, Kennesaw State

Burden has had a hell of a career for Kennesaw State, and he is on pace for his best season yet in Year 5. Burden's 6.1 APG lead the ASUN, and he also ranks top-15 in the conference in steals (1.7 SPG) and scoring (13.7 PPG). The 5-10 point guard's 4.3 RPG and 0.9 3PM are also career-best marks. Kennesaw State has the No. 1 adjusted tempo in the country, which gives Burden and his teammates high ceilings.

Marquis Barnett, G, Presbyterian

Bennett is coming off a career-high 27 points against Kennesaw State and is continuing to show that he is one of the best guards in the Big South this season. The junior truly does contribute across all categories at 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers per contest. Presbyterian gets two games this week against Furman and Wake Forest.

Isaiah Crawford, F, Louisiana Tech

Crawford and Texas Tech transfer Daniel Batcho make a potent frontcourt duo for a Louisiana Tech team hoping to challenge Liberty in Conference USA. Batcho is the rim protector and will be higher owned while Crawford is a playmaker with a knack for creating turnovers. The fifth-year senior is averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.1 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers per contest. Crawford is also shooting career bests across the board.