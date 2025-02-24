Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Playoffs Edition

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

Most college basketball leagues are likely to be in their playoffs now. If you've been following along all season, hopefully this column has helped in some way to introduce you to new players you've been able to add to your roster and give you a shot at taking home the crown. The theme of the final edition of pickups of the week this season is resurgence. There's a number of players here who started the season well, then either completely fell off and/or lost their starting job and are now on the rise again getting back to that early form.

Getting ready for March Madness? For the latest in the projected field of 68 for 2025 NCAA Tournament, head to the RotoWire Bracketology page.

Power Conferences

Samet Yigitoglu, F/C, SMU

Yigitoglu continues to fly under the radar despite putting together a very consistent last month or so. Over his last nine games he is averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks on 59.3 percent shooting. Yigitoglu is a load for anyone in the ACC to deal with at 7-2. This freshman is a big reason SMU is right on the border of making it back to the NCAA Tournament. Yigitoglu has an appealing closing schedule against weaker defensive teams like California and Syracuse upcoming.

Ezra Ausar, F/C, Utah

Ausar had a big week going for 21 points and eight boards in a win over Kansas State then following that up with a 20-point, six-rebound game in a loss on the road against UCF. Ausar's numbers are almost identical to what he produced last season as a sophomore with ECU, only now he is doing it in the Big 12 and averaging nearly five minutes per game less. Ausar will continued to asked to produce down the stretch as this sneaky Utah team looks to pull off a couple more upsets.

Isaiah Rivera, G, DePaul

Injuries to DePaul's backcourt has brought Rivera back to fantasy relevance after a very quiet middle of the season. Rivera is averaging 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over his last four games. He started off the season hot with similar type of numbers, which makes you think now that DePaul is thinner they will continue to call on Rivera to close the regular season.

Guillermo Diaz Graham, F/C, Pittsburgh

Diaz Graham has been a similar story to that of Rivera. Had some strong games early in the season before losing his starting job and struggling. Diaz Graham has earned that starting center spot back for coach Jeff Capel, and apart from a poor showing against Miami of all teams, He has been excellent the last couple weeks. Diaz Graham went for 15 points, eight rebounds and a trio of three-pointers against SMU, eight points, eight boards, four blocks and three assists against Syracuse, and most recently 11 points, five boards and three treys against Notre Dame.

Bangot Dak, F/C, Colorado

Dak is coming off a week where he put up a career-high 20 points against a very strong Iowa State team. It's part of a recent surge in performance as the team's primary center averaging 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 steals over the last eight contests. At this point Colorado doesn't have much to lose and they should continue to let their young big do work in the middle on both ends of the court.

Finley Bizjack, G, Butler

Bizjack has been a reliable threat offensively of late for coach Thad Matta. He has scored at least 12 points in each of the last six games. Over that stretch the 6-4 guard is averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 boards, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.3 assists per contest. Bizjack has been sizzling at 58.1 percent from behind the arc as well. He has been a big reason for Butler turning things around after they lost nine straight in the middle of the season.

Mekhi Mason, G, Washington

Another player who has been red hot of late is Mason who is tearing up Big Ten opponents. The junior guard is putting up 19.7 points per game over his last three, and hitting 4.3 three-pointers per contest at over a 54-percent clip. While Mason is not averaging many rebounds or assists of late, he is doing a nice job getting in passing lanes and is comfortable if asked to distribute the ball after averaging 2.8 APG last season with Rice.

Want to see how the latest injuries might affect the top pickups in college basketball? Head on over to RotoWire's college basketball injury report.

Other Conferences

Moussa Cisse, F/C, Memphis

Cisse seems to have adjusted to this role coming off the bench for coach Penny Hardaway. The 6-11 big man is putting up 8.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last four games. This is a Memphis team with a lot of weapons and bodies, but Cisse is capable of a big line at any point. The next three opponents are Rice, UAB and UTSA, which are three of the weakest defensive teams in the AAC.

Christian Jones, G, George Washington

Jones has had an up-and-down freshman campaign, but he has shown the ability to fill up the stat sheet a times. Over his last three games he is averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers per contest. Jones really gets after it on the defensive end of the floor and has been very efficient on the offensive end as well. He will be a key piece for a team looking to make some noise in the A-10 Tournament.

Vukasin Masic, G, Portland

Masic started his first nine games of the season and averaged 13.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 treys. He then was benched for the next 12 and put up just 5.5 points, 2.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. Well he is back to that early season form having started the last three games and is averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.3 treys over that stretch. Keep riding the hot streak through the final week of the WCC's regular season against lowly Pepperdine and San Diego.

Kellen Amos, G/F, Rice

Amos has been lighting things up of late whether he's starting or coming off the bench. Over the last three games he is putting up 17.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 three-pointers. He is shooting 53 percent from the floor and 47 percent from deep over that stretch. Amos has been somewhat of a point forward for this team and certainly makes him a unique pickup for these last couple weeks of the season if your league includes the AAC.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.