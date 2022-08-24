CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 12 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL series.

We're back to a three-day slate in Week 12, with the Blue Bombers returning to action from their bye attempting to make up for their Week 10 loss to the Alouettes, and both the Stampeders and Redblacks rolling out new quarterbacks after Week 11 disappointments from the demoted starter.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 12:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 12

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 12

Zach Collaros, WPG vs. CGY ($10,000): Collaros and the Bombers have had a bye week to stew over their first loss of the season back in Week 10. The veteran signal-caller draws a matchup that sets up as conducive for a bounce-back effort, as the Stampeders have had trouble slowing down the pass, and Collaros specifically, this season. Collaros has thrown for 585 yards and generated a 6:0 TD:INT in the previous pair of encounters with Calgary, leading to tallies of 23.6 and 27.7 DK points in those contests. The Stamps continue to rank last in the league on pass defense as well, with the 300.1 passing yards per game they've allowed qualifying as a CFL-high figure.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, TOR vs. HAM ($9,800): Throughout the Argonauts' up-and-down season, Bethel-Thompson has been a relatively steady fantasy asset, throwing for at least 276 yards in six of the last seven games. One of those outings came against this same Ti-Cats team back in Week 10, when he accumulated 287 yards and a touchdown on his way to 15.5 DK points. The Tiger-Cats opened the season playing very tough defense, but they've begun to show some cracks in recent weeks while conceding between 254 and 358 passing yards in three of their last four games. Hamilton is also yielding the fourth-highest average yards per pass (8.3) and the most completions of at least 30 yards (18).

Nick Arbuckle, OTT at EDM ($6,700): Arbuckle will get the starting call in Week 12 in place of an ineffective Caleb Evans after going a combined 24-for-36 for 271 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions during relief duty in both Week 9 and Week 11. While those numbers are hardly inspiring from a fantasy perspective, the combination of Arbuckle's bargain salary and the matchup make him worthy of consideration as a value play. The Elks have been more vulnerable on the ground, but Edmonton is allowing a CFL-high 73.2 percent completion rate and a CFL-high 9.6 average yards per pass as well.

ALSO CONSIDER: Michael O'Connor, BC vs. SSK ($9,700)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 12

Ka'Deem Carey, CGY at WPG ($9,900): Carey appears set to return to action in Week 12 after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury, as he managed to practice in full both Monday and Tuesday. The versatile back should jump back into the primary role in the ground attack as a result, and although his matchup is far from appealing on paper, it's one Carey hasn't had trouble mastering on two previous occasions this season. The veteran back has posted totals of 16.3 and 28.4 DK points against Winnipeg, gaining 202 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and adding a 5-45 line through the air. Then, while the Bombers have been very stingy on a rushing-yards-per-game basis (81.4), they're still allowing a healthy 4.8 yards per carry.

Brady Oliveira, WPG vs. CGY ($7,000): Oliveira, who possesses much of the same versatility as Carey, is also a very prudent play on the other side of the Blue Bombers-Stampeders battle. The third-year back gave Calgary plenty of trouble the last time the two teams met in Week 8, compiling 17.6 DK points on the strength of a 15-110 line on the ground. Oliveira has jelled well with his offensive line over the last few weeks, generating 348 yards and two touchdowns on 60 carries in his last four games while logging at least 13 rush attempts in each. The Stamps are a generally stout defense against the run, but Oliveira's average of 18.7 DK points over his last three games is too good to ignore at his salary.

Ante Milanovic-Litre, EDM vs. OTT ($4,000): There are plenty of intriguing value options at running back this week, although they all have varying degree of risk attached. Milanovic-Litre may be the safest of the sub-$5K pool, however, as he appears to have a fairly secure role in the ongoing absence of James Wilder (shoulder) and is coming off a season-high 14.5 DK points against this same Redblacks team in Week 11. Milanovic-Litre is a good receiver out of the backfield as well, already having recorded multiple receptions in three games despite typically limited playing time. Ottawa is a good target on the ground as well, as evidenced by the 104.2 rushing yards per game and 10 rushing touchdowns the Redblacks have allowed.

Frankie Hickson, SSK at BC ($2,700): While I normally stick to suggesting three running backs, Hickson is worthy of a brief mention given the significant gulf between his bargain-basement salary and expected role. Jamal Morrow (hand) will miss the next several weeks, so Hickson will assume the lead role in the ground attack beginning with this Week 12 matchup. The Liberty product and CFL rookie brings plenty of explosiveness that he already showed off in the form of a 63-yard run earlier this season, and he notably was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher at Liberty in his college years. The Lions allow the league's fewest rushing yards per game (75.1), but they've also benefited from teams often having to go pass heavy as games have unfolded due to the BC offense's firepower; sans Nathan Rourke (foot), that shouldn't be as much of a factor in Week 12.

ALSO CONSIDER: Devonte Williams, OTT at EDM ($3,500); Javon Leake, EDM vs. OTT ($2,500)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 12

Bryan Burnham, BC vs. SSK ($9,800): As just alluded to, the Lions' air attack is one of the big wild cards from a fantasy perspective this week, as it remains to be seen how effective Michael O'Connor will be in replacing Rourke. Therefore, while spending up for Lucky Whitehead's or Dominique Rhymes' $10K-plus salaries carries more risk than usual, Burnham is a good compromise in that regard and still offers solid exposure to BC's passing game in an appealing matchup. Burnham boasts a solid 11.5-yard aDOT, and he's scored 17.7 to 33.5 DK points in his last three games alone. The low end of that range came against the Riders in Week 11 courtesy of a 5-67-1 line, and Burnham's veteran savvy could certainly make him a highly trusted mid-range option for O'Connor as he navigates some likely jitters in his first start of '22.

Tim White, HAM at TOR ($8,800): Pivoting from White to teammate Steven Dunbar last week in tournaments in an attempt to gain an edge didn't work out, so I'm pivoting back to the former Baltimore Raven wideout in a solid matchup Week 12. White has been magnificent in the last two games while working in a battery with interim quarterback Matthew Shiltz, producing a combined 15-222-3 line through the air that helped net 18.2 and 42.7 DK points, respectively. White is also prone to logging the occasional carry as well, and he recorded 18.2 DK points against the Argonauts, which have allowed 270.0 passing yards per game and a 71.1 percent completion rate, in Week 10 with a 4-77-1 line.

Dalton Schoen, WPG vs CGY ($8,300): Greg Ellingson has hit the six-game injured list with a foot issue, elevating Schoen from a fantasy perspective even more than usual. The dynamic CFL rookie has four straight double-digit DK-point tallies, and he's accomplished the feat in six of the last seven games overall. Schoen already has developed excellent chemistry with Collaros, and he posted 24.0 DK points in his most recent encounter with the Stamps in Week 8 courtesy of a four-catch, 80-yard, two-touchdown effort. Calgary's considerable vulnerabilities against the pass were already partly discussed in Collaros' entry, and in addition to the numbers cited there, it's worth noting the Stamps have yielded a CFL-high 236 completions and 13 passing touchdowns while Schoen has the second-most air yards (751) and highest aDOT (12.9 yards) of receivers with double-digit catches.

Shawn Bane, CGY at WPG ($4,100): Bane has emerged over the last two games while Malik Henry has been sidelined with a quadriceps injury, posting a combined 9-193-1 line that's help generate totals of 17.4 and 19.9 DK points. Henry will return in Week 12, but Bane could actually benefit in the form of less defensive attention and brings plenty of big-play upside at his salary. Bane is best suited as a salary-saving tournament play given his uncertain role and the fact Calgary will be operating with Jake Maier under center in place of the benched Bo Levi Mitchell, but the fact Winnipeg has surrendered 265.9 passing yards per game and the third-most completions of 30 yards or more (16) makes him worthy of a dart throw.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dominique Rhymes, BC vs. SSK ($10,300); Justin McInnis, SSK at BC ($3,100)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 12

BC Lions ($5,000) vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders: The Roughriders' offense heads into Week 12 in flux, as Morrow and Duke Williams (hip) will be out but Shaq Evans (ankle) and Kyran Moore (knee) are expected to be on the field. However, QB Cody Fajardo has clearly not been himself recently, especially when trying to step into his throws, due to his balky knee, and he was picked off twice in Week 11 by this same defense before being benched. The Lions accrued 17 DK points overall against Saskatchewan in that contest with five sacks, three interceptions and one fumble recovery, their fifth double-digit DK-point tally of the season. BC's defense has also been an especially effective unit at home, allowing just 17.4 points per game while accumulating eight interceptions, 15 sacks, five fumble recoveries and a safety in just five games.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 12

Zach Collaros, QB

Ka'Deem Carey, RB

Dalton Schoen, WR

Total salary expenditure: $28.2 K

If you're looking for security in Week 12, this trio, which will require some hefty investments, should be in your crosshairs. The case for Collaros and Schoen was made earlier due to the Stampeders' considerable deficiencies against the pass, and the fact Schoen should be more involved than usual with Ellingson out. Then, Carey has already proven himself twice against Winnipeg's defense and should have fresh legs after last playing Week 8.

