CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 17 on DraftKings

The CFL's stretch run continues in Week 17 with an exciting four-game slate that should continue to clarify the postseason picture. As customary, we have some intriguing plays across the salary cap at each position, including one notable returnee from injury and a spot starter at QB that could offer strong value relative to salary.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 17

Bo Levi Mitchell, HAM at B.C. ($10,400): Mitchell came through again with flying colors in Week 16, posting 23.4 DK points on the strength of a 362-yard, one-touchdown effort against the Argonauts. The performance pushed Mitchell's average for the season to 19.9 DK points per game and marked his seventh tally of greater than 20 DK points this season.

Chad Kelly, TOR vs. MTL ($10,000): Kelly threw for a season-low 255 yards in a Week 16 loss to the Tiger-Cats, but he still accumulated 29.1 DK points on the strength of three total touchdowns. The mobile signal-caller has eclipsed 26 DK points in four consecutive contests, making him quite the tournament or cash game option at what has to be considered a reasonable salary within the context of the QB pool this week.

Jeremiah Masoli, OTT at SSK ($9,300): Masoli will draw the Week 17 start for the Redblacks with Dru Brown (ankle) ruled out, and the veteran therefore makes for an intriguing value option at his salary. Masoli was very good in relief in Week 16, throwing for 218 yards and a touchdown on his way to 13.4 DK points. He also happens to draw a very good pass-funnel matchup against the Roughriders, which have been very attackable through the air this season despite a fearsome pass rush.

ALSO CONSIDER: Vernon Adams Jr., B.C. vs. HAM ($12,300)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 17

William Stanback, B.C. vs. HAM ($9,800): Stanback had a rare down game in Week 16, rushing for just 21 yards and adding a 17-yard catch to post only 4.8 DK points. However, that followed back-to-back 25+ DK-point tallies, and Stanback also has another game with over 30 DK points this season. That latter performance just happened to come against this same Tiger-Cats squad, as he lit them up for 32.6 DK points back in Week 5 on 156 total yards and a receiving TD.

Ryquell Armstead, SSK vs. OTT ($5,300): Armstead broke out for a sensational, career-best performance in Week 16 during which he generated 23.7 DK points thanks to a 207-yard effort on the ground. That was actually Armstead's team debut, and despite the spectacular numbers, his salary rose only $1K and still leaves him as a very appealing value play.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ka'Deem Carey, TOR vs. MTL ($10,000)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 17

Keon Hatcher, B.C vs. HAM ($9,000): Hatcher has yet to have a true breakout game since his delayed Week 9 season debut. The veteran pass catcher has topped out at 10.2 DK points thus far, but the absence of fellow wideout Alexander Hollins (shoulder) makes Hatcher a very intriguing and potentially low-rostered option.

Shemar Bridges, HAM at B.C. ($8,800): Bridges was busy once again in Week 16, generating 14.2 DK points on a 6-82 line. The reliable target has developed excellent chemistry with Bo Levi Mitchell, and he'll get a shot at a beatable Lions secondary that already surrendered 14.7 DK points to him in Week 5.

Kalil Pimpleton, OTT at SSK ($6,600): Pimpleton will be making his return from the injured list in Week 17, and as such, we may see a much lower roster rate on him than we otherwise would due to "out of sight, out of mind" syndrome. However, the explosive speedster is always in play for tournaments, a fact he corroborated with tallies of 29 and 31.5 DK points in two of the four games he's played thus far this season.

Makai Polk, TOR vs. MTL ($3,100): Polk's salary continues to be next to nothing, and he therefore remains in this space for another week as perhaps the best combination of ceiling and salary on the slate. The Mississippi State product found the end zone for a second straight game in Week 16, allowing him to record 12.2 DK points despite a modest 2-42 receiving line.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ontaria Wilson, WPG vs. EDM ($6,900); Jevoni Robinson, HAM at B.C. ($4,900)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 17

Winnipeg Blue Bombers ($4,000) vs. Edmonton Elks: The Bombers defense has been solid throughout the season, and it's been particularly productive lately with four double-digit DK-point tallies in the last six games and 9.0 DK points in another contest within the sample. Winnipeg is averaging 7.4 DK points per contest on the season, including 8.3 per home game. They just recorded 11 DK points against this same Elks team in Week 16 as well, posting two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two sacks.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 17

Jeremiah Masoli, QB

William Stanback, RB

Makai Polk, WR

Total salary expenditure: $22.2K

This trio will require well less than half your salary cap and provides you with a solid trio that could pay off in either cash games or tournaments. Masoli is a proven veteran that is capable of exploiting a favorable matchup on paper against the Roughrider secondary, while Stanback is in a very good spot in his own right versus a Tiger-Cats team that has trouble stopping the run and that he already enjoyed success against this season. Finally, Polk can pay off his very modest salary in just one play and is playing with a dynamic QB in Chad Kelly that can avoid pressure and get him the ball downfield.

