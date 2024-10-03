This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 18 on DraftKings

The CFL is back to a three-game slate in Week 18 as the race for the postseason continues. The Blue Bombers joined the Alouettes in clinching a playoff spot when they thumped the Elks in Week 17, but there are still four spots up for grabs that should make for a very competitive trio of contests Friday and Saturday.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 18

Nathan Rourke, B.C. vs. CGY ($10,400): Rourke put together another impressive performance in Week 17, tallying 25.6 DK points with 294 total yards in an overtime loss to the Tiger-Cats. The mobile signal-caller always offers a ceiling north of 20 DK points due to his dual-threat skills, and he could set for one of his most prolific performances yet against the questionable Stampeders defense. Calgary checks in allowing 272.7 passing yards per game at a 70.9 percent completion rate, and the Stamps have also surrendered the third-highest opponent passer efficiency rating (100.8). Given the Stampeders have also struggled more than any other team against the run, so Rourke could certainly capitalize via that path as well.

Trevor Harris, SSK at EDM ($9,800): Harris is perfectly capable of delivering production befitting a five-figure salary, considering he's exceeded 25 DK points on four occasions already in just nine games this season. The veteran signal-caller is averaging an impressive 22 DK points per contest overall, and he now tangles with an Elks defense that he lit up for 305 yards and 25.2 DK points back in Week 1. Edmonton remains a targetable unit with quarterbacks as well, with the Elks surrendering a league-high 310.1 passing yards per game, 29 passing touchdowns and 29 completions of 30+ yards.

ALSO CONSIDER: McLeod Bethel-Thompson, EDM vs. SSK ($9,000)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 18

William Stanback, B.C. vs. CGY ($10,000): Stanback's salary is admittedly hefty, but with a narrower player pool this week, his recent body of work and his matchup, he's certainly worth consideration. Stanback just wrapped up his third 100-yard effort of the season in a Week 17 loss to the Tiger-Cats, posting 16.4 DK points for his sixth tally of more than 15 DK points this season. He now gets a crack at a Stampeders defense that's giving up a league-high 125.9 rushing yards per game at a league-high 6.6 yards per rush attempt. Additionally, Stanback already has one double-digit DK-point outing versus Calgary (12.4), a game in which he accrued 84 total yards.

Justin Rankin, EDM vs. SSK ($5,200): Rankin is representative of the embarrassment of riches the Elks have in their backfield, as he's talented enough to be a starter for any team in the league. The speedy Northwest Missouri State product just recorded his second straight 100-yard game despite a lopsided loss to Winnipeg, and he's scored 16.1 to 33.2 DK points in four of his six games thus far. Rankin's backfield mate Javon Leake could return to action this week and eat into some of Rankin's opportunities in the process, but given the latter's very reasonable salary and high upside, he's worth keeping in mind if you need to save some salary at running back.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dedrick Mills, CGY at B.C. ($6,000)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 18

Keon Hatcher, B.C vs. CGY ($8,500): Hatcher failed to come through in Week 17 despite seeing seven targets, making just two catches for 38 yards on a late drive. However, the veteran wideout's salary has dipped another $500, and his past body of work corroborates his ability to provide some monster performances when he hits. Looking back to last season before his postseason Achilles injury, Hatcher put together a whopping three 170+ yard performances and five 100-yard games overall. Considering Calgary's aforementioned weaknesses against the pass already illustrated in Rourke's entry and Alexander Hollins' (IR-shoulder) ongoing absence, Hatcher is back in play for a long-overdue fantasy-friendly effort.

Eugene Lewis, EDM vs. SSK ($7,200): Lewis has now scored a touchdown in five straight games heading into Week 18, a stretch during which he's scored 18.2 DK points or more on three occasions. The veteran wideout's salary remains steady again this week, however, and with Edmonton still battling for a playoff spot and the Roughriders a pass-funnel defense, he sets up as a particularly appealing play. Saskatchewan has stopped the run at an elite clip, but the Riders are giving up 288.9 passing yards per game, have allowed the second-most completions (364) in the league and have conceded the third-most completions of 30+ yards (24).

Kiondre Smith, HAM vs. WPG ($5,500): Smith's position mate Shemar Bridges has already been ruled out for Week 18 due to a quadriceps injury, which will make the surging Smith all the more of an appealing value option in another must-win game for Hamilton. Smith also happens to be coming off a standout effort, having produced 23.2 DK points on an 8-92-1 line in Week 17 against the Lions. He's posted nine double-digit DK-point efforts in 15 contests overall, and despite the Bombers' solid numbers against the pass overall, Winnipeg has yielded 18 touchdown passes and 21 completions of 30+ yards.

KeeSean Johnson, SSK at EDM ($4,500): Johnson's salary continues to represent one of the best weekly values in CFL DFS, as the former NFL receiver has fully hit his stride north of the border and has delivered seven straight double-digit DK-point tallies. That streak includes three 90+ yard efforts and three performances of at least 20 DK points. Johnson has also seen at least seven targets in three of the past four contests, which puts him in excellent position to deliver another handsome return against the highly vulnerable Elks pass defense.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kenny Lawler, WPG at HAM ($4,200)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 18

B.C. Lions ($3,600) vs. Calgary Stampeders: The Lions' defense has been steady but not spectacular this season, but conditions could be ripe for a breakout performance this week, and at a value-level salary at that. The Stampeders are technically not out of postseason contention, but with the league's worst record at 4-9-1, Calgary is realistically a longshot. B.C.'s defense already posted its only double-digit DK-point tally of the season (10.0) against the Stamps back in Week 2, and Calgary is averaging league lows or co-league-lows in points scored per game (23.6) and total touchdowns (31) while also checking in with the second-fewest net offensive yards (352.0) per game, first downs (286) and average yards per play (6.28). The Stamps have also committed the second-most turnovers (34) and have a league-worst -16 turnover ratio, while the Lions have surrendered the second-fewest opponent big plays (22) and have compiled the second-most sacks (35).

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 18

Trevor Harris, QB

William Stanback, RB

KeeSean Johnson, WR

Total salary expenditure: $24.3K

This trio will set you back just under less than half your salary cap, but it doesn't scrimp on upside. Harris and Johnson make for a high-powered QB-WR stack that's already generated plenty of production this season and is in a very favorable matchup, while Stanback is coming off yet another 100-yard game and is an unquestioned lead back in a game where the B.C. is a solid favorite and is facing the worst run defense in the league.

