 CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 2 on DraftKings

After an exciting Week 1, the CFL is back with another four-game slate in Week 2 that features the season debut of the defending Grey Cup champion Argonauts and a host of appealing options at each position across the salary scale.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 2:

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 2

Zach Collaros, WPG at SSK ($10,600): Collaros had a sensational season debut that included 354 passing yards and three touchdowns, with the veteran displaying excellent rapport with his talented incumbent group of pass catchers. Collaros should once again shoulder a heavy workload in Week 2 and will stand to benefit from the balance offered by star running back Brady Oliveira, who eclipsed the century mark in Week 1. Given his upside and comfort level in his offense, Collaros makes for a strong play if you're playing up at QB.

Vernon Adams, BC vs. EDM ($10,500): Adams put his versatility and now-formidable grasp of the Lions offense on display in Week 1, throwing for 288 yards and two touchdowns while adding 35 rushing yards and another score. There is a concern Adams could be without the explosive Lucky Whitehead (hamstring) in Week 2 after the latter missed Tuesday's practice with a hamstring injury, but the veteran signal-caller's big day in the opener actually came with the speedster contributing just three receptions for 16 yards. The Elks did do a good job on pass defense overall against the Roughriders in the opener, but Adams versatility and weapons give him plenty of fantasy upside.

Chad Kelly, TOR vs. HAM ($9,200): Kelly is ideally suited for tournaments, as there are questions surrounding how well he'll handle a starting role that he inherits from the departed McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Kelly has had an extra week to prepare and built chemistry with his pass catchers since Toronto was on a Week 1 bye, and he provided glimpses of his dual-threat upside during his rookie CFL campaign in 2022. Kelly threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns against the Alouettes in the season finale while also holding down the fort after MBT exited the Grey Cup win over Winnipeg, and he rushed for 137 yards on 25 carries during the regular season as well. The Tiger-Cats gave up the aforementioned 300-yard, three-touchdown performance to Collaros in the opener and could therefore be vulnerable to a quarterback that's had an extra week to prepare for them.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jake Maier, CGY at OTT ($9,600)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 2

James Butler, HAM at TOR ($8,500): While fellow Tiger-Cats newcomer Bo Levi Mitchell struggled in his team debut, the same wasn't true for Butler, who rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries while adding a pair of receptions. Butler certainly has a proven track record from his days with the Lions, and his ability to contribute as a receiver often helps him round out his fantasy production to a degree commensurate with his current salary.

Taquan Mizzell, BC vs. EDM ($7,300): The man replacing Butler on the Lions, Mizzell, got his B.C. tenure off to an encouraging start in Week 1. The former Chicago Bear rushed for 81 yards on just 12 carries and added three receptions for 12 yards. Mizzell also proved himself to be a very capable receiver during his college days at Virginia – he finished his tenure with 75- and 52-catch tallies in his last two seasons – and while the Elks showed glimpses of improvement on run defense in the opener, they still allowed 135 rushing yards at 5.9 yards per carry in the opener.

Peyton Logan, CGY at OTT ($5,400) (Note: Logan is actually listed as the backup to Dedrick Mills ($3,400), who was inactive Week 1 with an illness. Both players should be under consideration, because while Mills requires much less of an investment, Logan does offer the upside of kickoff and punt return yardage): Ka'Deem Carey has been placed on the six-game injured list due to a toe issue, which leaves Logan in the primary running back job for the time being. The second-year back was impressive with his sparse opportunities in Week 1, clocking 11.3 yards per carry on his three rush attempts. Logan was similarly efficient during his rookie 2022 campaign, rattling off 365 rushing yards at 6.3 yards per carry and gaining 192 receiving yards on 18 catches. Whether Logan can handle a true lead-back workload remains to be seen, but the combination of his increased opportunity, explosiveness and salary makes him an excellent value option.

ALSO CONSIDER: Andrew Harris, TOR vs. HAM ($4,400); Dedrick Mills, CGY at OTT ($3,400) see notes above

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 2

Eugene Lewis, EDM at BC ($10,400): Lewis' Elks career couldn't have gotten off to a better start, as he exploded for 148 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions in his first full game with Taylor Cornelius under center. The speedy veteran should enjoy an elevated role most weeks, and despite the fact the Lions did an excellent job on pass defense in Week 1 against the Stampeders, a deep Edmonton receiving corps should present more of a challenge and some one-on-one opportunities for Lewis.

Kurleigh Gittens Jr., TOR vs. HAM ($9,700): Gittens enjoyed a breakout 2022 that included an 81-1,101-5 line through 18 games, and he therefore makes for an excellent tournament pairing with Kelly. The talented national recorded a trio of tallies between 117 and 161 receiving yards a year ago while accruing between 84 and 97 in three other games. Gittens will be in prime position to take advantage of the vulnerabilities of the Ti-Cats secondary already mentioned in Kelly's entry, making him worth the hefty investment.

Nic Demski, WPG at SSK ($8,900): Demski's salary remains surprisingly reasonable despite his six-reception, 113-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 1. The veteran slotback logged only one carry in that contest, but he saw multiple rush attempts in all but two games in 2022. With his elite chemistry with Collaros and the possibility Dalton Schoen (ankle) sits out the contest, Demski makes for an outstanding pivot off higher-salary options.

D'haquille Williams, HAM at TOR ($6,100): Williams could turn into one of the better fantasy-point-per-dollar values at receiver on the slate, considering his track record. Williams played well in his first game with Bo Levi Mitchell as his quarterback, recording three receptions for 56 yards on seven targets. The two vets should build chemistry by the week, and Williams, who's never averaged less than 15.5 yards per reception in any CFL stop, certainly has the upside to deliver on his modest salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dominique Rhymes, BC vs. EDM ($10,100); Cam Phillips, TOR vs. HAM ($5,800)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 2

Calgary Stampeders ($4,000) at Ottawa Redblacks: Going against the Redblacks with the Alouettes defense paid off in Week 1 to the tune of 11 DK points, so repeat the practice this week. Ottawa managed a CFL-low 220 yards of net offense and 4.2 yards per play in Week 1 while committing five turnovers. Calgary forced a pair of turnovers in Week 1 despite the tough matchup against the Lions, and the Stamps defense should benefit from the much less imposing matchup in Week 2.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 2

Zach Collaros, QB

Peyton Logan, RB or Dedrick Mills, RB

Nic Demski, WR

Total salary expenditure: $24.9K (w/ Logan)/ $22.9K (w/ Mills)

While the Kelly/Gittens combo is interesting for tournaments as mentioned earlier, a Collaros-Demski pairing is exponentially safer and carries no shortage of upside, as proven in Week 1. Meanwhile, Logan's and Mills' discounted salaries and expanded roles makes them excellent options with which to round out a trio that checks in at just less than half of the $50K salary cap.

