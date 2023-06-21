This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 3 on DraftKings

The CFL returns with another exciting four-game slate in Week 3, one that kicks off with an intriguing showdown between the undefeated Lions and Blue Bombers on Thursday night. This is a particularly interesting week for paying down at receiver/slotback, as there are a number of sub-$5K value options that could overdeliver handsomely on their modest salaries.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 3.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 3

Vernon Adams, BC at WPG ($10,900): Adams has started his first full season as the Lions' starter in standout form, averaging 23.8 DK points over the first pair of contests while averaging 300 yards per game. The mobile veteran has added 46 rushing yards and has the ability to supplement his fantasy production nicely on that front, and he now faces a Blue Bombers defense that's surrendered a CFL-high 306.5 passing yards per game, a league-high four passing touchdowns and five completions of 30 yards or more. While Adams' salary is undeniably elevated and the road setting isn't ideal, his upside makes him worthy of tournament consideration.

Chad Kelly, TOR at EDM ($9,500): Kelly made quite the splash in his season debut in Week 2, scoring three short rushing touchdowns on his way to 29.3 DK points against the Tiger-Cats. Kelly didn't throw for any touchdowns to accumulated a respectable 213 passing yards and stayed away from turnovers. The Mississippi product, who had a standout college career as a dual threat, could sport one of the safety fantasy floors at his position all season thanks in large part to his rushing acumen, and despite the fact the Elks have been solid against the pass through the first two games, Kelly makes for a very viable option at his salary.

Cody Fajardo, MTL at HAM ($9,200): Fajardo had a Week 2 bye to further acclimate himself to Montreal's offense, and he already looked to be in pretty firm command of it in Week 1 while posting 16.9 DK points on the strength of 261 passing yards and a rushing touchdown. The wily veteran now gets a crack at a reeling Tiger-Cats team that's still without its first win and has a -41-point differential over its first two games. Hamilton has surrendered 296 passing yards per game on a 66.0 percent completion rate, and the Ti-Cats have given up a co-CFL-high 11.2 average yards per pass and five completions of at least 30 yards.

ALSO CONSIDER: Zach Collaros, WPG vs. BC ($10,800); Matthew Shiltz, HAM vs. MTL ($8,600)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 3

James Butler, HAM vs. MTL ($8,900): Despite his team's struggles, Butler has been impressive over his first two games with the Ti-Cats. The versatile back has averaged 19.2 DK points per contest and already has a 9-60 line through the air in addition to averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Butler has averaged 18 touches per contest thus far as well, and although the Alouettes were excellent against the run back in Week 1 against a mediocre Redblacks offense, Butler certainly serves as a much higher caliber of competition.

Taquan Mizzell, BC at WPG ($8,100): Speaking of backs that have gotten their season off to a rousing start, Mizzell certainly qualifies. The one-time Chicago Bear has been a hit as Butler's replacement with the Lions, averaging 14 DK points over his first two games and complementing his 174 rushing yards (5.8 yards per carry) with seven receptions. With a secure role as the lead back and the ability to contribute through both the ground and air, Mizzell is a solid option against a Blue Bombers defense that has given up 4.8 yards per carry despite opponents' ground attacks being limited by game script in each of the first two games.

Dedrick Mills, CGY vs. SSK ($8,000): Mills -- and not Peyton Logan -- took over Ka'Deem Carey's workhorse role in Week 2 with the latter sidelined due to a toe injury. Mills accrued 102 rushing yards and a touchdown versus the Redblacks, and although he surprisingly didn't see a target, the Nebraska product recorded a 13-105 line over six games (four starts) for the Stamps last season while also averaging an outstanding 6.9 yards per carry in that pair of contests. The Riders have given up 94.5 rushing yards per game and three rushing touchdowns through two games, furthering Mills' case.

ALSO CONSIDER: Brady Oliveira, WPG vs. BC ($9,500) *check injury status*; Jamal Morrow, SSK at CGY ($8,200); Johnny Augustine, WPG vs. BC ($5,000) *if Oliveira sits*

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 3

Malik Henry, CGY vs. SSK ($9,400): Henry is dealing with a chest injury going into Wednesday, so his health will need to be monitore. However, assuming he's ultimately confirmed as available, he carries plenty of upside at his salary and is worth considering for either cash games or tournaments. The speedster broke out for a 7-108 line that netted 20.8 DK points in Week 2, and he averaged 16.5 yards per reception a year ago while eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in just 13 games. The Riders were touched up for 293 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air in Week 2 by the Bombers, and the Jake Maier-Henry connection could certainly exploit that vulnerability as well.

Drew Wolitarsky, WPG vs. BC ($4,500): Wolitarsky has been a rock-solid complementary option in Winnipeg's attack for years, but he's been a tad more explosive than usual over the first two games of the season while averaging 16.2 DK points and 15.4 yards per reception on his eight catches. Wolitarsky has drawn 10 total targets over the first pair of contests as well, and although the Lions have been excellent against the pass thus far, they'll get a significant bump in caliber of competition this week.

Shawn Bane, SSK at CGY ($4,300): Bane has been an early favorite of new Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris, drawing 16 targets over the first two games. The Northwest Missouri State product has parlayed that into a 12-161 line and an average of 16.7 DK points in that span, making him quite the value at his current salary. Bane does have healthy competition for targets on his team, but with Calgary having allowed a CFL-high 49 completions at a 66.2 percent completion rate, he carries little risk and plenty of promise.

Damonte Coxie, TOR at EDM ($3,100): Coxie's salary is worthy of a double take, considering he tallied 22.1 DK points on the strength of a 6-131 line in his Week 2 season debut. The big-bodied Memphis product has been churning out impressive stat lines since his college days at Memphis, where he posted a pair of 1,000-yard seasons and averaged 15.3 yards per catch or more in three campaigns. Coxie also flashed some promise over seven games (six starts) during his CFL rookie campaign in 2022, posting a 15-210 line for the Grey Cup champs. With his size and speed, Coxie makes for a great tournament pairing with Kelly or just a one-off cost-savings option for tournaments..

ALSO CONSIDER: Reggie Begelton, CGY vs. SSK ($8,400); Samuel Emilus, SSK at CGY ($3,600); Austin Mack, MTL at HAM ($3,200)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 3

Montreal Alouettes ($4,400) at Hamilton Tiger-Cats: The Alouettes came through nicely as a recommendation in Week 1 versus the Redblacks, generating 11 DK points in that contest on the strength of three interceptions and one sack. Montreal now faces a Tiger-Cats offense that's struggled to get going early and that will be without starting quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (quadriceps). While Shiltz was nearly perfect in relief in Week 2 against the Argos, his playing time came when the game was mostly out of hand and Toronto was playing some soft defense. Montreal, which is also coming off a bye, will have had a week to game plan for Shiltz, who's taken 42 sacks despite logging just eight career starts and who's playing behind an offensive line that's already yielded five in two games.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 3

Chad Kelly, QB

Taquan Mizzell, RB

Shawn Bane, WR

Total salary expenditure: $21.9k

Both Kelly and Mizzell offer plenty of upside through both the ground and air as outlined in their respective entries, making each worthy of consideration at their respective salaries. Meanwhile, the combination of the minuscule investment required to roster Bane and his robust role over the first two games makes him a highly cost-effective option to round out the trio with.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.