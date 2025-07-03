The Blue Bombers' Nic Demski has already crossed the goal four times in his first three games, and Juan Carlos Blanco likes his chances of hitting paydirt again.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 5 on DraftKings

We're set for another four-game CFL slate in Week 5, one that could feature the return to action of multiple prominent players.

As customary, we'll break down multiple options for each roster spot and also offer a trio of core plays to consider making the centerpiece of your lineups.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 5

Nick Arbuckle, TOR vs. HAM ($9,800): Arbuckle came through nicely as a Week 4 suggestion, scoring 15.6 DK points on the strength of 287 total yards and a touchdown pass. The veteran signal-caller is averaging an impressive 19.3 DK points in his first three games, and although he does have trouble with turnovers on occasion, he continues to put the ball up plenty and should be busy again this week.

The opposing Tiger-Cats have allowed 260.7 passing yards per game, although they've been very good at limiting chunk plays through the air (one completion of 30+ yards allowed). Nevertheless, Arbuckle has been aggressive while throwing for a league-high 1,110 yards and recording a league-high nine completions of 30+ yards. With Bo Levi Mitchell on the other sideline and Hamilton boasting plenty of impressive offensive weapons as well, Arbuckle should have volume on his side again Friday.

Tre Ford, EDM vs. OTT ($9,700): Ford is still growing into his role as the full-time starting quarterback, but he's been able to hold off veteran Cody Fajardo so far by putting together some reasonably solid performances to open the campaign. The Waterloo product has completed 68.5 percent of his passes and has also averaged 9.1 yards per rush attempt on his 10 totes. Ford has already exceed 30 DK points once in that span as well, and Sunday night, he draws a matchup that could help him generate one of his higher-percentile performances.

The Redblacks' defense has been an Achilles heel for them over the first four games. Ottawa is allowing the second-most net offensive yards per game (365.0) and yards per play (7.3). The Redblacks are also conceding 277.0 passing yards per game and have conceded a league-high 10 completions of 30+ yards, which should set up some downfield opportunities for Ford and his explosive group of skill-position weapons. Additionally, with Dru Brown (hip) looking likely to return in Week 5, Ford may be forced to be more aggressive in his own right.

Bo Levi Mitchell, HAM at TOR ($9,600): Mitchell is following up his stellar 2024 Tiger-Cats debut campaign in fine fashion, as he's averaging 295.7 passing yards per game and has posted a 4:1 TD:INT over his first three contests of the campaign. Mitchell hasn't scored less than 18.3 DK points in any of those games, and his safe floor makes him a very appealing play at his salary in Friday night's contest.

The Argos are allowing an elevated 69.7 percent completion rate and the second-highest passer efficiency rating (98.7) in the league. Additionally, of the 69 completions Toronto has surrendered through three games, nine of them have already gone for 30+ yards. Mitchell already has a pair of 300-yard games as well, giving him no shortage of upside in this matchup.

ALSO CONSIDER: McLeod Bethel-Thompson, MTL vs. BC ($9,100)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 5

Greg Bell, HAM at TOR ($8,500): Bell appears to have a strong chance of returning for this matchup after missing Week 4 with a calf injury, as he was able to practice in full all week. His return after a one-game absence, if it does transpire, would come at a particularly fortuitous time, at least on paper. When healthy, Bell typically carries a stable floor thanks to his clear-cut lead-back role and his ability to contribute significantly as a receiver, and in this Week 5 matchup, he also happens to be facing what has been the second-most generous run defense in the league to date.

Toronto is allowing the second-most rushing yards per game (131.0) at the second-highest yards per carry (5.5). Then the Argos are also giving up plenty of high-percentage throws as highlighted in Mitchell's entry, which is an encouraging sign for Bell and his typically high-volume pass-catching role out of the backfield. If Bell is ultimately sidelined again, consider one of the other three running backs mentioned in this section, as Hamiton's Johnny Augustine-Treshaun Ward backup duo has an uncertain workload split between them.

Kevin Brown, TOR vs. HAM ($3,000): Brown could very well turn out to be the best fantasy-point-per-dollar play of this slate, considering his salary and the opportunity he should enjoy. Brown's backfield mates Miyan Williams (head) and Deonta McMahon (knee) will be out, leaving Brown as the lead back (with Khalan Laborn as his backup) after having had the benefit of another week of practice following his return to Toronto in mid-June.

The Ti-Cats have been a bit below league average against the run, allowing 109.7 rushing yards per game at 5.3 yards per carry. Those numbers are more than enough to warrant Brown some serious consideration, especially when factoring in he was an 1,100-yard rusher for the Elks just two seasons ago and is averaging 5.8 yards per carry in his CFL career, not to mention he's a capable receiver when given the opportunity (77-557-1 career line).

ALSO CONSIDER: Dedrick Mills, CGY vs. WPG ($9,300); Justin Rankin, EDM vs. OTT ($8,100)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 5

Kenny Lawler, HAM at TOR ($9,400): Lawler has hit the ground running in his new Tiger-Cats digs, averaging 20.2 DK points across his first three games on the strength of an 18-276-2 line. The speedy veteran already has his first 100-yard game in concert with new signal-caller Bo Levi Mitchell, and he's already been the recipient of 10 targets of 20 or more yards from the strong-armed quarterback.

The Argos' propensity for giving up big plays downfield in the passing game were already detailed in Mitchell's entry, so the way Lawler is being utilized in Hamilton's air attack early on dovetails well with that vulnerability and could certainly help lead to a big night.

Nic Demski, WPG at CGY ($8,200): Demski is already seemingly in mid-season form while working with long-time quarterback Zach Collaros, as he's produced tallies of 21.1 and 26.1 DK points within his first three games thanks to his pair of two-touchdown efforts.

Demski dealt with an ankle injury earlier in the week, but he's off the injury report for Thursday night's game and should have a good chance of being consistently involved in what could be a wire-to-wire affair.

Justin Hardy, OTT at EDM ($8,000): Hardy is very much a tournament play as opposed to a cash-game option, as there are a couple of particular dynamics at play with the veteran receiver this week. The first is that his salary remains fairly elevated despite having scored just 1.5 to 8.3 DK points in his last three games. Additionally, he's locked into an excellent matchup on paper, and he appears set to get starting QB Dru Brown (hip) back after a three-game absence.

The Elks have surrendered a league-high 329.7 passing yards per game, along with a league-high 79.6 percent completion rate. Edmonton has also yielded a league-high nine touchdown passes and is tied for third with eight completions of 30+ yards allowed, all numbers that paint an appealing picture for Hardy's prospects, irrespective of who's under center.

Kevin Mital, TOR vs. HAM ($5,200): Mital was a rewarding value play at a $4.2K salary in Week 4, totaling 10.1 DK points on a 4-60 line. The second-year pro has already exceeded his rookie-season total of 18 receptions by one catch, and he has back-to-back double-digit DK-point tallies coming into Friday night's matchup. Mital is averaging a solid five targets per contest as well, and he should remain within Arbuckle's sights in Week 5.

Mital has been highly efficient, as he'd dropped just one of his 20 targets thus far this season, good for a league-high 95.0 percent catch rate. Mital is averaging a solid five targets per contest as well, so he appears to have a safe floor, not to mention a noteworthy amount of rapport with Arbuckle.

ALSO CONSIDER: Damonte Coxie, TOR vs. HAM ($9,100)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 5

Montreal Alouettes ($4,300) vs. B.C. Lions: The Alouettes undoubtedly have a quality defensive unit, and despite the fact they've seen a fantasy-point drop over that of the previous week in each of the last two games, they remain in play for this Week 5 battle. Montreal is still averaging 9.3 DK points per contest with a big boost from their 15-DK-point showing in Week 1, and the Als come in with a well-rounded defensive profile that includes a league-high 12 forced turnovers, including a league-best six interceptions, along with four fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one defensive TD.

The opposing Lions may get Nathan Rourke back from an oblique injury, but as has been seen previously, the mobile signal-caller can struggle with consistency at times when he's had a multi-game layoff. The Als have also been outstanding against the run, allowing a league-low 4.3 yards per carry and the second-fewest rushing yards per game (70.5). Therefore, they may well be able to largely neutralize James Butler, which would give them even more resources to devote to slowing down Rourke or Jeremiah Masoli (shoulder) and B.C.'s talented group of pass catchers, although that group could have a limited Keon Hatcher (ankle), if he's able to suit up at all.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 5

Tre Ford, QB

Kevin Brown, RB

Nic Demski, WR

Total salary expenditure: $20.9K

You'll invest well under half your salary cap in this trio, and they could collectively offer a very strong return on investment. As already covered, the versatile Ford could be set for one of his better performances thanks to his matchup, while Brown finds himself in a prime position to blow away his $3K salary thanks to his expanded role. And, Demski is one of Collaros' most reliable and longest-tenured targets, which always gives him the opportunity for a breakout performance, especially given their chemistry in the red zone.

