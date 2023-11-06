CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 11

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barnburners and roster some players in these games if you can.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or have a favorable matchup in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments section below.

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or have a favorable matchup in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments section below.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Ricky White, WR, UNLC (39.5 points)

Quinton Cooley, RB, Liberty (35.7 points)

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State (29.5 points)

Joey Aguilar, QB, App State (25.4 points)

Rocky Lombardi, QB, Northern Illinois (25.0 points)

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee (22.0 points)

UNC D/ST (16.5 points)

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barnburners and roster some players in these games if you can.

69.5 points - USC at Oregon

67.5 points - North Texas at SMU

67.5 points - Temple at USF

67.5 points - Michigan State at Ohio State

*Fantasy Points referenced in article are DK format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in less than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

David Martin-Robinson, TE, Temple (45 Percent Rostered)

Coming back to Martin-Robinson as he got back to the end zone against Navy in Week 10 with 14.2 fantasy points. He's averaging 4.6 targets per game, which is plenty of volume at the tight end position. Moreover, the Owls will have all the opportunity in the world to throw the ball at USF in their next game as the Bulls boast one of the worst defenses in all of college football. QB E.J. Warner (29 percent rostered) is back in the lineup, which is a huge boost for Temple's passing game.

Jacob Zeno, QB, UAB (36 Percent Rostered)

Zeno came back in Week 10 from an undisclosed injury and oh man was he impressive with 41.4 fantasy points against Florida Atlantic. He threw a season-high five touchdown passes as the Blazers pulled off a thrilling 45-42 win at home. With Navy, Temple, and North Texas remaining for the rest of the year, Zeno could help elevate some rosters in the fantasy playoffs. When healthy, the UAB quarterback is averaging 25.0 fantasy points per game.

Week 10 Rewind: North Texas QB Chandler Rogers (18.9 points - 20/38, 272 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT, 10 ATT, 20 YDS) & FAU RB Larry McCammon (8.4 points - 13 ATT, 68 YDS, 1/2 TAR, 6 YDS)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Kevin Concepcion, WR, NC State (31 Percent Rostered)

For me, Concepcion has been one of the best true freshman in the country on a surprisingly solid 6-3 NC State team. You don't hear many people talk about their playmakers because their defense has been so good. Despite some shaky quarterback play, Concepcion has averaged 21.2 fantasy points with 31 catches for 432 yards and six touchdowns over his last six games. He'll have the opportunity for a strong finish to the season with Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and North Carolina remaining on the schedule.

Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson (25 Percent Rostered)

With Will Shipley (100 percent rostered) in the concussion protocol, Mafah unlocked the Clemson offense with 32.6 fantasy points against Notre Dame. Mafah has been fantastic over his last two games with 270 yards and four touchdowns on 52 rushing attempts. Even if Shipley does find his way back to the lineup, Mafah is worth a start against soft defenses like Georgia Tech and North Carolina over the next two weeks.

Week 10 Rewind: Clemson TE Jake Briningstool (3.3 points - 2/4 TAR, 13 YDS) & Georgia Tech WR Malik Rutherford (4.6 points - 3/4 TAR, 16 YDS)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Garrett Greene, QB, West Virginia (27 Percent Rostered)

I'm sticking strong with Greene as I think he's going to run the ball in bunches against a reeling Oklahoma team in Week 11. Moreover, he's had two touchdown passes in three of his last four games, so he's setting up for a monster game if he can put the two aspects of his game together in a single outing. That's exactly what he did at Houston in Week 7 when he had 42.3 fantasy points. I believe the floor is relatively high here, which means he should be rostered in far more than 50 percent of leagues.

Rashod Owens, WR, Oklahoma State (2 Percent Rostered)

Owens has elevated his play to be the favorite target of QB Alan Bowman (seven percent rostered) with at least seven targets in five straight games. The Cowboys offense is now rolling in five straight wins. I don't expect UCF to be able to stop RB Ollie Gordon (93 percent rostered) this upcoming weekend, but when the team plays Houston and BYU in the final two weeks of the season, Owens could be a sneaky-smart play for fantasy squads. He's available in pretty much all leagues as well.

Week 10 Rewind: West Virginia QB Garrett Greene (18.5 points - 12/24, 205 YDS, 2 TD, 4 ATT, 23 YDS) & UCF WR Javon Baker (13.3 points - 4/6 TAR, 93 YDS)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Hudson Card, QB, Purdue (27 Percent Rostered)

As it gets further and further into the regular season, the waiver wire in the Big 10 becomes a wasteland. All of the studs are rostered and some of the games are just brutal matchups. Who knew that Purdue and Minnesota would be one of the more fantasy-friendly games. That's why I'm going with Card, who has eclipsed 20 fantasy points in a game just two times this season and not since Week 3 against Syracuse. This week, they're favored at home and I like that Card is averaging 34 passing attempts per game to go along with 8.1 rushing attempts per game. That's enough volume to potentially have a good game this week.

Daniel Jackson, WR, Minnesota (16 Percent Rostered)

Sticking with the other side of that game, I'll go with Jackson, who has a touchdown in five of his last six games. He's quietly having a breakout season with the Gophers with 38 catches (on 73 targets) for 562 yards and seven touchdowns. I think Minnesota and Purdue has the most potential to be a competitive game in the conference as a lot of the other games are lopsided in their spreads.

Week 10 Rewind: Penn State QB Drew Allar (29.5 points - 25/34, 240 YDS, 4 TD, 4 ATT, 39 YDS) & Minnesota WR Daniel Jackson (13.5 points - 2/6 TAR, 55 YDS, 1 TD)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Quinton Cooley, RB, Liberty (45 Percent Rostered)

Although I don't love the matchup with Old Dominion this week, Cooley is the top-performing non-quarterback in the conference at 19.4 fantasy points per game. He's been elite in his last four games with 552 yards and eight touchdowns on 92 carries (6.0 yards per carry). Liberty is still undefeated at 9-0 and there's absolutely no reason they should go away from giving Cooley 20-plus touches a game.

Makhi Hughes, RB, Tulane (38 Percent Rostered)

Hughes has become the focal point of Tulane's offense, with five straight 100-yard rushing games. The redshirt freshman is getting all he can handle during the conference portion of the slate at 23.2 carries per game. He's been plenty productive over that span at 22.1 fantasy points per game with 632 yards and four touchdowns over his last five games. He should have no problem making it six straight 100-yard rushing games against Tulsa this week.

Week 10 Rewind: Middle Tennessee State Nicholas Vattiato (19.7 points - 20/36, 178 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT, 18 ATT, 96 YDS) & Liberty RB Quinton Cooley (35.7 points - 23 ATT, 179 YDS, 2 TD, 2/2 TAR, 18 YDS)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green (22 Percent Rostered)

Fannin has touchdowns in consecutive weeks, and some may even call him the Falcons' No. 1 receiver. He's averaging 3.1 catches (on 4.3 targets) for 41.9 yards per game. Bowling Green likes the tight end so much that they have given him five rushing attempts this season in an attempt to duplicate his 10 attempts for 53 yards and four touchdowns on the ground a year ago. With upcoming games against Kent State, Toledo and Western Michigan, he could be a useful player for the playoff push.

Jase Bauer, QB, Central Michigan (6 Percent Rostered)

The Chippewas pulled off a thrilling 37-31 win over Northern Illinois on Tuesday Night and Bauer was excellent with 34.2 fantasy points. He recorded his third career 100-yard rushing game (two in 2022) and added a passing score as well. He shouldn't have much problem doing the same at Western Michigan this upcoming Tuesday. He's basically playing two positions over his past three games with 26.3 passing attempts and 16.7 rushing attempts per game.

Week 10 Rewind: Bowling Green RB Terion Stewart (15.2 points - 15 ATT, 92 YDS, 1 TD *Left w/ Injury) & NIU QB Rocky Lombardi (25.0 points - 20/35, 298 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT, 4 ATT, 31 YDS, 1 FL)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Ricky White, WR, UNLV (48 Percent Rostered)

White continues to gobble up targets with 85 in nine games this year. He's been awesome with those opportunities as well with 55 catches for 884 yard and six touchdowns on his way to 21.3 fantasy points per game. It's been so tremendously good lately when you consider he opened the season with just four catches for 36 yards in his first two games. In his last four games, he's averaging 33.4 fantasy points per game with 32 catches (on 40 targets) for 565 yards and six touchdowns. I'm salivating when thinking about what he could do in the next three to end the year.

Malik Sherrod, RB, Fresno State (29 Percent Rostered)

Sherrod has been on a run of his own with 30.7 fantasy points over his last three games. He's reeled off three 100-yard rushing performances in his last five games and more useful in the passing game than you'd think. He has 25 catches (on 30 targets) for 133 yards and a touchdown. Of those catches 15 have come over the last three weeks. San Jose State has one of the worst rush defenses in all of college football, so this week sets up super well for Sherrod and the Bulldogs.

Week 10 Rewind: Air Force RB Emmanuel Michel (2.7 points - 8 ATT, 37 YDS, 1 FL) & UNLV WR Ricky White (39.5 points - 8/9 TAR, 165 YDS, 2 TD)

PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington (42 Percent Rostered)

Johnson has been in this article a few times this year and I greatly regret not getting him in here last week for 55.7 fantasy points at USC. We went with the Huskies' tight end, but it was Johnson who went off for a career-high 256 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. I don't love the matchup against Utah this week, but you can't argue against that type of performance. He's also a great player in the short passing game, so I think he'll get plenty of looks against the Utes.

Silas Bolden, WR, Oregon State (41 Percent Rostered)

Bolden is coming off a season-low 6.7 fantasy points at Colorado, so it's time to get right back on him for fantasy purposes as he's been solid all year long. Prior to that game, he was averaging 17.0 fantasy points per game with five straight games in double-digit scoring. His target numbers are as consistent as they come with at least seven targets in six of nine games this year. It's time for the Beavers to make a statement in the conference as they finish strong against Stanford, Washington and Oregon.

Week 10 Rewind: Washington TE Jack Westover (2.1 points - 1/2 TAR, 11 YDS) & Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor (9.3 points - 4/9 TAR, 53 YDS)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina (45 Percent Rostered)

Rattler has been hit or miss during the 2023 season, he's either going over 30 fantasy points or under 15 fantasy points depending on the competition. He's coming off one of those better games with 30.9 fantasy points against Jacksonville State. He threw for a season-high 399 yards and totaled three touchdowns (two passing and one rushing). He'll play one of the easier defenses in the SEC this week in Vanderbilt. I wouldn't play him against Kentucky or Clemson in the final two weeks, but he's in play this week.

Eugene Wilson, WR, Florida (23 Percent Rostered)

Wilson has at least nine targets in each of his last four games. He's taken full advantage of the opportunity as well with 33 catches (on 40 targets) for 312 yards and four touchdowns. He's coming off his best game of the year with 29.0 fantasy points versus Arkansas. QB Graham Mertz (16 percent rostered) has played extremely well with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions over his last four, so I expect Wilson and Mertz to be on the same page when they play an LSU secondary that has been downright bad this year.

Week 10 Rewind: Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright (22.0 points - 8 ATT, 113 YDS, 1 TD, 1/1 TAR, 7 YDS) & Alabama WR Jermaine Burton (5.9 points - 3/5 TAR, 29 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Jordan McCloud, QB, James Madison (33 Percent Rostered)

The Dukes are still undefeated at 9-0 and McCloud has averaged 33.4 fantasy points over his last five games. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the nation that no one is talking about. He has at least one rushing score in each of the last three games and even recorded a 100-yard rushing game at Georiga State in Week 10. If I knew he was going to run with so much conviction in addition to throwing to his uber-talented receivers, I would have had him in this article a week earlier. Luckily, you can still take advantage as they play a weak UCONN defense this week.

Jacob Kibodi, RB/WR, Louisiana (32 Percent Rostered)

Kibodi is coming off just 2.6 fantasy points at Arkansas State, so he will likely be available in even more leagues this week. I would pounce at that opportunity as the Ragin' Cajuns get ready to go up against Southern Miss, which has one of the worst defenses in the nation. He's averaging 13.9 fantasy points per game and has double-digit touches in four of nine games this year. It's an extra bonus that he has both RB and WR eligibility in fantasy leagues, so he can be played in any type of roster configuration.

Week 10 Rewind: JMU WR Elijah Sarratt (16.7 points - 8/9 TAR, 87 YDS) & App State QB Joey Aguilar (25.4 points - 19/26, 226 YDS, 3 TD, 10 ATT, 44 YDS)

INDEPENDENTS

Bryson Daily, QB, Army (5 Percent Rostered)

Just two independent games this week, so I'll happily go with Army opposed to UCONN, which is going up against an undefeated James Madison team. Moreover, Dailey had 33.6 fantasy points in an upset of Air Force this past weekend. He carried the ball 36 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns. The only question is whether he has any gas left in the tank for Holy Cross this week.

Week 10 Rewind: UMass WR Anthony Simpson (6.1 points - 2/5 TAR, 33 YDS, 1 ATT, 8 YDS)

DEFENSE RECOMMENDATIONS

Oregon State (vs. Stanford) - Available in 62 percent of leagues, the Beavers D/ST are averaging 8.94 fantasy points per game. They have at least four sacks in three straight games, so they should be able to terrorize Stanford's offensive line.

Toledo (vs. Eastern Michigan) - The Rockets appear to be the best team in the MAC, and not only do they have the best offense, but they also have the best defense. In their last three MAC games, they are averaging right around 10 fantasy points per game. Available in 78 percent of leagues.

Troy (at UL-Monroe) - I'm going against my typical rule of never selecting road teams, but Troy's defense is that great. They should not be available in 60 percent of leagues as they haven't given up double-digit points to an opponent since Sept. 23.

Week 10 Rewind: UNC vs. Campbell (16.5 points - 7 PA, 5 SK, 4 TA), Minnesota vs. Illinois (5.5 points - 27 PA, 5 SK, 3 TA) & Bowling Green vs. Ball State (3.5 points - 21 PA, 3 SK, 2 TA)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: JMU Jordan McCloud, WVU Garrett Greene, South Carolina Spencer Rattler

RB: Liberty Quinton Cooley, Fresno State Malik Sherrod, Clemson Phil Mafah

WR: UNLV Ricky White, Oregon State Silas Bolden, Florida Eugene Wilson

TE: Temple David Martin-Robinson, Bowling Green Harold Fannin

D/ST: Oregon State (vs. Stanford), Troy (at UL-Monroe), Toldeo (vs. Eastern Michigan)

Be sure to check out our college football custom rankings and our player rankings cheat sheet for up-to-date season-long rankings, as well as our college football weekly rankings to help guide your lineup decisions. During the season, our college football DFS optimizer and value report are powerful tools to help build DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.