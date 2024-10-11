College Football DFS: Friday Night Slate on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 7

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

We're once again presented with the same question we've been asking for a year and a half. Will Cameron Rising (DK $7,900, FD $9,500) play? Late reports suggest he is, but Kyle Whittingham has played this game. He wants to keep opponents guessing and doesn't really care about us. Isaac Wilson (DK $7,700, FD $8,500) would start again if Rising

I may have been a little light on the UNLV/USU game, so I encourage you to explore additional options beyond what I've mentioned. For example, I didn't put either quarterback in the headlines, but the choice was more about rostership than anything else. I think both are perfectly suitable, and alternative receivers for both teams who aren't named White or Royals are also fine, albeit risky. We'll begin the article by delivering the news on everyone's minds - maybe.

If you followed my endorsements for Thursday's slate, you doubled up. Congratulations! Take a ride with me for Friday's slate, and let's do it again. Once again, we have three games on the slate, and all three are intriguing matchups.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Maryland (-10.5) vs. Northwestern O/U: 45.5

UNLV (-18.5) @ Utah State O/U: 66.5

Utah (-5.5) @ Arizona State O/U: 46.5

Friday Night DFS Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 7

Quarterback

We're once again presented with the same question we've been asking for a year and a half. Will Cameron Rising (DK $7,900, FD $9,500) play? Late reports suggest he is, but Kyle Whittingham has played this game. He wants to keep opponents guessing and doesn't really care about us. Isaac Wilson (DK $7,700, FD $8,500) would start again if Rising is out, but I think the smart play is to fade Rising if he starts and to consider Wilson if he doesn't. Rising will almost certainly come out a little rusty, which will compromise his passing effectiveness.

Billy Edwards, Maryland (DK $8,000, FD $10,200) vs. Northwestern

Northwestern ranks a miserable 110th in opponent passing yards per game - a ringing endorsement for Edwards. Michigan State and Indiana have defeated Maryland, but that hasn't affected Edwards' stat that much. He's passed for 1,444 yards with 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He doesn't do much out of the pocket, but he has two rushing touchdowns to his credit and isn't afraid to get it done on the ground. You can't get much safer than Edwards on this slate.

Sam Leavitt, Arizona State (DK $7,700, FD $8,800) vs. Utah

Say what you will about Utah's defense. I like Sam Leavitt, and he looks like the real deal in Tempe. Also, Utah's pass defense isn't elite. They're ranked 40th nationally, giving up an average of 241 yards to opposing quarterbacks on the road. Leavitt has 11 touchdowns to his credit and can hurt you in multiple ways, and I think he'll get enough possessions to be very worthwhile.

Running Back

Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State (DK $8,600, FD $10,000) vs. Utah

You can fade against Utah's defense if you want to, but I think it's a mistake in the running game as well. Skattebo has faced imposing defenses before this season, and he's provided significant numbers as a rusher and pass catcher in every game this season. He destroyed Kansas last week with 201 yards of total offense. I will come short of calling him matchup-proof, but he's pretty darn close.

Roman Hemby, Maryland (DK $5,400, FD $7,800) vs. Northwestern

The Wildcats are actually pretty decent against the run, but I'm encouraged by Hemby's excellent outing against Indiana. Granted, most of his output came on one long breakaway run, but the low salary combined with a lack of viable options on the slate sent me to Hemby. I think Utah backs are mostly fadeable due to Arizona State's record against opposing rushers, which is why you aren't seeing Micah Bernard in my endorsements.

Also consider: Cam Porter, Northwestern (DK $4,800, FD $6,800) @ Maryland

Wide Receiver

Brant Kuithe, Utah (DK $5,100, FD $7,800) @ Arizona State

Kuithe is one option I'll gladly take regardless of who is under center, and he's a perfect target for Rising if he returns. They're historically excellent together, and Kuithe provides the kind of security blanket a returning quarterback needs to establish the passing game. Kuithe is one of the best tight ends in the country and comes at a very reasonable salary.

Ricky White, UNLV (DK $7,600, FD $9,600) @ Utah State

White and the Rebels took a while to get going last week, but White ended up with a big line despite the loss. Utah State has one of the worst pass defenses in the country, so I think White will have an easier time racking up a good number. Hajj-Malik Williams was on the cusp of my endorsements, but I didn't add him. I think he's viable as a reverse stack if you elect to use White.

Jalen Royals, Utah State (DK $6,700, FD $8,800) vs. UNLV

UNLV's pass defense isn't as bad as Utah State's, but it certainly isn't great (99th nationally). I didn't endorse Spencer Petras, but I think Royals will demand most of his target share, making him a viable candidate. Vegas has rightfully hung a big number for the total, and this could be a shootout through the air, especially if Petras and Royals get going.