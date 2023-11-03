College Football DFS Picks: Friday Night Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 10

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

I think there's cause to get away from Castellanos on FanDuel due to the prohibitive salary, but it's hard to get around his dual-threat production at the DraftKings salary point. While there's some week-to-week variance for the quarterback, he's been responsible for 20 touchdowns when you combine his passing and rushing totals. Syracuse's offense is passable, but Castellanos has never had a problem getting out in space in the running game and is almost matchup-proof in that category. His passing numbers are hit-or-miss, but that's now why you're rostering him.

Friday's two-game slate features two contests with seeding implications in their respective conferences, especially For Boston College and Wyoming as they try to stay in the running for post-season play. The action begins at 4:30 p.m., and FanDuel players should be warned that the lack of GPPs may require a higher entry fee tonight. Those with a limited bankroll may want to stick to cash games instead.

Slate Overview

Syracuse (-3) vs. Boston College O/U: 50.5

Wyoming (-5.5) vs. Colorado State O/U: 41.5

Weather

Colorado State/Wyoming - 20 m.p.h. Winds

CFB DFS Friday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 10

Quarterback

Thomas Castellanos, Boston College (DK $6,900, FD $11,500) @ Syracuse

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado State (DK $6,400, FD $8,800) @ Wyoming

I like Fowler-Nicolosi much better as our primary quarterback on FanDuel, as the salary is much more manageable. His interception total is suspect, but the quarterback has been mistake-free for two straight games and passes for over 300 yards more often than not. The Rams will likely have some success against Wyoming in the run game, which should allow Fowler-Nicolosi to open things up. Andrew Peasley (DK $6,800, FD $9,600) on the other side of this matchup is a better S-FLEX alongside BFN on FanDuel if we are fading Castellanos there.

Running Back

Kye Robichaux, Boston College (DK $6,700, FD $9,400) @ Syracuse

We'll want to double-check Pat Garwo's status to ensure he isn't active, but otherwise, it's a green light for Robichaux, who's had a brilliant couple of weeks in relief. He's logged 277 yards and four touchdowns over the past two games and should have no problem finding some openings behind a solid offensive line.

Harrison Waylee, Wyoming (DK $5,700, FD $9,000) vs. Colorado State

Boise State kept Waylee bottled up in his last game, but it's a blip on the radar compared to his other stat lines. Waylee only has three touchdowns on the season because Andrew Peasley is a more popular goal-line option, but he's a clear producer in the offense with 558 rushing yards to his credit. I prefer him due to the lack of competition for carries, which is a bigger problem for Colorado State.

Also consider: LeQuint Allen, Syracuse (DK $7,600, FD $8,400) vs. Boston College

Wide Receiver

Justus Ross-Simmons, Colorado State (DK $6,200, FD $8,300) @ Wyoming

Tory Horton's status for this game is unclear, but we should still be able to roster Ross-Simmons with some confidence. He's logged 12 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns while Horton has been sidelined. If Horton returns, his snaps could be limited, leaving the door wide open for Ross-Simmons to be the primary target. I would also consider tight end Dallin Holker (DK $5,500, FD $7,600) if Horton is a complete scratch.

Lewis Bond, Boston College (DK $5,000, FD $7,500) @ Syracuse

Ryan O'Keefe has been out with a neck injury, and while there's no news about his status yet, the injury is severe enough that he may miss another game. Bond has been a dependable target but suffers from occasional variance when the rushing attack has more success.

Wyatt Wieland, Wyoming (DK $4,700, FD $7,000) vs. Colorado State

There isn't much competition in the wide receiver room for the Cowboys, which is why I like Weiland in this spot. The Rams probably have the worst passing defense on the slate, and while passing isn't Wyoming's strong suit, they are likely to have some success through the air this week. They will undoubtedly lean on Waylee in the backfield, but that should help to open up routes for Peasley to target. Wieland will be the first guy he looks for.

Also consider: Dan Villari, Syracuse (DK $4,400, FD $5,900) vs. Boston College