College Football DFS Picks: Saturday Night Plays on DraftKings for Week 11

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

I'm sliding past Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye and endorsing Gabriel, who will face a Mountaineers defense that's had difficulty capping opposing QB production in recent weeks. The Sooners have lost two straight games. They may come out flat, but Gabriel's NFL resume needs some improvement, and he's running out of opportunities. Despite the two losses, Gabriel's numbers are still excellent. Over nine games, he's thrown for 2.646 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also scored eight times on the ground.

DraftKings' Saturday night slate features several ranked teams with CFP ramifications afoot. As usual, the action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the biggest contest is the $15 Saturday Night Special, with an $80k guarantee and $20k for first place.

Slate Overview

Georgia (-10) vs. Mississippi O/U: 58.5

Oklahoma (-11) vs. West Virginia O/U: 59.5

Texas (-12.5) @ TCU O/U: 54.5

LSU (-14.5) vs. Florida O/U: 66.5

Texas A&M (-16.5) vs. Mississippi State O/U: 42.5

Ohio State (-31) vs. Michigan State O/U: 47.5

North Carolina (-12.5) vs. Duke O/U: 51.5

Weather

Ole Miss/Georgia - 60 percent chance of rain

Florida/LSU - 60 percent chance of rain

CFB DFS Saturday Night Picks on DraftKings for Week 11



Quarterback

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma ($9,200) vs. West Virginia

Jaxson Dart, Mississippi ($8,400) @ Georgia

I am going with Dart because the public will fear Georgia's imposing defense on the road, but the Rebels will be the most potent offense they've faced all season. If Ole Miss gets behind, Dart will need to challenge Georgia's strong secondary, which has given up its share of breakout plays. This game will be a lot closer than the spread indicates.

Graham Mertz, Florida ($7,100) @ LSU

Both teams have had this game circled on the calendar, and I thought twice about endorsing Mertz due to the game's location. However, LSU's defense is conspicuously bad. They allow an average of 28.2 points and almost 400 yards of total offense to opponents. They've had a couple of good defensive performances, but they've yielded big numbers to Alabama, Ole Miss, Missouri and FSU. LSU will fall behind in turnover margin because Mertz does not make mistakes, having thrown only two interceptions this season. He's strictly a pocket passer, but he has three rushing touchdowns and 17 passing scores.

Running Back

Jonathon Brooks, Texas ($7,700) @ TCU

Although I balked at endorsing Quinn Ewers, his return to the lineup should improve all facets of Texas' offense. Brooks proved he could produce regardless of who was under center, recording 208 yards and two touchdowns with Malik Murphy as the signal caller. The senior has 1,034 yards and eight rushing touchdowns this season.

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State ($6,900) vs. Michigan State

Michigan State's run defense has been a bright spot this season, but they'll need help keeping the Buckeyes out of the red zone. As the goal line nears, Henderson's number will be called often. The junior has logged three consecutive 100-plus yard games against Rutgers, Wisconsin and Notre Dame, all with respectable run defenses.

Also consider: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina ($6,800) vs. Duke

Wide Receiver

Ricky Pearsall, Florida ($6,700) @ LSU

Pearsall's touchdown total is concerning, but he's a reception magnet who will more than make up for that with a good PPR performance. As previously stated, I expect Mertz to have a good day, and Pearsall is one of his most consistent targets. Pearsall has 57 catches for 778 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Xavier Worthy, Texas ($6,400) @ TCU

Quinn Ewers' absence hurt Worthy's bottom line, as Malik Murphy rendered him a fantasy non-factor. We'll take the slight salary decrease and endorse Worthy, who should see a significant bounce with his quarterback returning to action.

Drake Stoops, Oklahoma ($6,200) vs. West Virginia

Dillon Gabriel has a plethora of targets, but Stoops is at a good salary point and delivers as a PPR magnet. He also has six touchdowns on the season, which is better than teammate Jalil Forouq. Nic Anderson ($5,900) has a higher touchdown total (eight), so I would also use him as a stack candidate to make a Gabriel/Stoops/Anderson trio.

Also consider: Dayton Wade, Mississippi ($5,200) @ Georgia