College Football DFS Picks: Saturday Night Plays on FanDuel for Week 11

I'm sliding past Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye and endorsing Gabriel, who will face a Mountaineers defense that's had a difficult time capping opposing QB production in recent weeks. The Sooners have lost two straight games. They may come out flat, but Gabriel's NFL resume needs some improvement and he's running out of opportunities. Despite the two losses, Gabriel's numbers

We typically don't break up the Saturday night slates, but FanDuel had a late release, so we are going to tackle this 10-gamer separately. For those who read my DraftKings article, you'll see some repetition, but the different salary structure puts some other names to the forefront.

Slate Overview

Houston (-2.5) vs. Cincinnati O/U: 53.5

Colorado State (-3.5) vs. San Diego State O/U: 46.5

Georgia (-10) vs. Mississippi O/U: 58.5

Oklahoma (-11) vs. West Virginia O/U: 59.5

Texas (-12.5) @ TCU O/U: 54.5

LSU (-14.5) vs. Florida O/U: 66.5

Texas A&M (-16.5) vs. Mississippi State O/U: 42.5

Ohio State (-31) vs. Michigan State O/U: 47.5

North Carolina (-12.5) vs. Duke O/U: 51.5

UTSA (-13.5) vs. Rice O/U: 56.5

WEATHER

Ole Miss/Georgia - 60 percent chance of rain

Florida/LSU - 60 percent chance of rain

CFB DFS Saturday Night Picks on FanDuel for Week 11

Quarterback

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma ($11,300) vs. West Virginia

I'm sliding past Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye and endorsing Gabriel, who will face a Mountaineers defense that's had a difficult time capping opposing QB production in recent weeks. The Sooners have lost two straight games. They may come out flat, but Gabriel's NFL resume needs some improvement and he's running out of opportunities. Despite the two losses, Gabriel's numbers are still excellent. Over nine games, he's thrown for 2.646 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also scored eight times on the ground.

Graham Mertz, Florida ($8,900) @ LSU

Both teams have had this game circled on the calendar, and I thought twice about endorsing Mertz due to the game's location. However, LSU's defense is conspicuously bad. They allow an average of 28.2 points and almost 400 yards of total offense to opponents. They've had a couple of good defensive performances, but they've yielded big numbers to Alabama, Ole Miss, Missouri and FSU. LSU will fall behind in turnover margin because Mertz does not make mistakes, having thrown only two interceptions this season. He's strictly a pocket passer, but he has three rushing touchdowns to go along with 17 passing scores.

Kyle McCord, Ohio State ($8,500) vs. Michigan State

It's hard to believe that McCord is priced this low, but he's a cost-saving measure on a slate where the elite passers are vastly overpriced. Some may criticize McCord, and while he's mostly a game manager rather than a game-changer, he gets his star teammates to work with alarming efficiency most of the time. He's thrown for 2,352 yards and 17 touchdowns, which is nothing to sneeze at.

Running Back

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State ($9,500) vs. Miss State

Michigan State's run defense has been a bright spot this season, but they'll have a hard time keeping the Buckeyes out of the red zone. As the goal line nears, Henderson's number will be called often. The junior has logged three consecutive 100-plus yard games against Rutgers, Wisconsin and Notre Dame, all with respectable run defenses.

Daijun Edwards, Georgia ($8,600) vs. Mississippi

I have to get involved with his game somehow, and I didn't feel that Jaxson Dart and Carson Beck's salaries would pay off as well as someone like Edwards, who has registered eight touchdowns this season. While the Rebels' run defense isn't terrible, they rank somewhere near the middle of the pack on this slate, and Georgia has the most success when they can establish the run early. We're hoping Edwards' snap count will be high.

Also consider: Tawee Walker, Oklahoma ($7,700) vs. West Virginia

Wide Receiver

Luke McCaffrey, Rice ($9,100) @ UTSA

Although UTSA is favored, their run defense allows an average of 156 yards to opposing rushers, and I must admit I am a - Rice apologist? The team has weathered some tough breaks and is a better team than Vegas is giving them credit for, and a lot of that is due to McCaffrey, who is the best wideout in his conference and one of the best in the country. The team gets the ball in his hands whenever possible, and although JT Daniels (concussion) will likely be sidelined, AJ Padgett ($6,500) looked great in relief and could be a QB sleeper candidate.

Xavier Worthy, Texas ($7,100) @ TCU

Quinn Ewers' absence hurt Worthy's bottom line, as Malik Murphy rendered him a fantasy non-factor. I understand how regression affects a salary, but this number is too low for Worthy. You can argue for Adonai Mitchell ($8,000), but he is a bit more expensive and had fewer standout games than Worthy when Ewers was under center.

Drake Stoops, Oklahoma ($8,100) vs. West Virginia

Dillon Gabriel has a plethora of targets, but Stoops is at a good salary point and delivers as a PPR magnet. He also has six touchdowns on the season, which is better than teammate Jalil Forouq. Nic Anderson ($5,900) has a higher touchdown total (eight), so I would also use him as a stack candidate to make a Gabriel/Stoops/Anderson trio.

Also consider: Dayton Wade, Mississippi ($7,200) @ Georgia