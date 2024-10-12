College Football DFS: Saturday Night Slate on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 7

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

Although intangibles can always come into play, there's no denying that LSU is ranked 100th nationally against the pass, and Dart presents a huge problem for the Tigers. Containing him will be difficult for LSU's struggling

The two major sites have seven games in common for Saturday night. FanDuel has added one additional game, which we will touch on at the end of the article. Let's get started!

SLATE OVERVIEW

Tennessee (-14) @ Florida O/U: 56.5

Washington State (-3.5) @ Fresno State O/U: 61.5

Mississippi (-3.5) @ LSU O/U: 62.5

Ohio State (-3) @ Oregon O/U: 53.5

Kentucky (-13.5) vs. Vanderbilt O/U: 44.5

Syracuse (-3) @ N.C. State O/U: 53.5

Iowa State (-4.5) @ West Virginia O/U 53.5

Oregon State (-3.5) @ Nevada O/U: 47.5 (FANDUEL ONLY)

There's such a wide array of talent across this slate that it's hard to know where to start. Well, you're going to be in for a head-shaker because I've left Ohio State and Oregon off my endorsements. Many of the big pieces are too popular and too expensive, so while my endorsements may be somewhat contrarian, I think we'll cash easily with this group.

Saturday Night DFS Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 7

Quarterback

Jaxson Dart, Mississippi (DK $9,600, FD $11,500) @ LSU

Although intangibles can always come into play, there's no denying that LSU is ranked 100th nationally against the pass, and Dart presents a huge problem for the Tigers. Containing him will be difficult for LSU's struggling secondary, Dart has a wide range of weapons at his disposal, and Lane Kiffin will want to stick it to Brian Kelly by letting Dart loose. Dart is almost prohibitively expensive, but I think he's worth it.

Rocco Becht, Iowa State (DK $6,000, FD $8,400) @ West Virginia

Many think that the luck will finally run out for West Virginia this week, and I'm inclined to agree. I found some interesting metrics that could put that sentiment in doubt, however. West Virginia ranks 76th against the pass, and their defense allows opponents to convert on third down a whopping 45 percent of the time when they play at home. Becht is generally more efficient than flashy, but I think the Cyclones will be best served by beating the Mountaineers via Becht's arm. It's West Virginia's biggest weakness, and they should get enough possessions to make Becht's line viable.

Also consider: Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee (DK $8,500, FD $9,000) @ Florida

Running Back

LeQuint Allen, Syracuse (DK $8,300, FD $9,800) @ N.C. State

N.C. State's defense was projected to be one of the toughest in the ACC, but it hasn't worked out that way, especially against the run. They've allowed an average of 169 yards against opposing rushers, and although Kyle McCord is one of the most prolific passers in the country, he may not need to do much in the air against a team without their starting quarterback. Allen has delivered solid weekly rushing production but is also heavily involved in the passing game, with 29 catches and three receiving touchdowns this season.

Dylan Sampson, Tennessee (DK $9,200, FD $10,500) @ Florida

We are spending a lot of coin on running backs, but I'm confident that it's the right direction this week. We'll be able to dive a little deeper at wideout to make it work. The Gators are a horrible 110th in the country against the run, which should give Tennessee's offense a shot of confidence after recording their first loss. Sampson's lowest total of the year was 92 yards against Oklahoma, and he's rushed for over 100 yards in every other game. I'm glossing over the more recognizable names and rolling with the Allen/Sampson tandem.

Wide Receiver

As we said, we'll need to go low. You'll find yourself scrolling past some big names, but don't worry. The baselines for these guys will be in the same neighborhood but much cheaper.

Aaron Anderson, LSU (DK $4,200, FD $6,800) vs. Mississippi

Mason Taylor, LSU (DK $4,200, FD $7,100) vs. Mississippi

The Tigers will have to throw the ball to get anywhere against the Rebels, and Garrett Nussmeier is a very capable quarterback. Anderson is a great PPR target, while Taylor has the best breakout potential.

Jordan Watkins, Mississippi (DK $4,400, FD $6,400) @ LSU

Tre Harris is banged up, so why not look at Dart's alternative targets? Watkins has the most reliable floor, but you can also consider Antwane Wells or Cayden Lee and hope for the best. All three wideouts are in the same price range on both sites. One of them could easily become the best stack for Dart if Harris struggles or misses the game entirely.

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State (DK $5,900, FD $8,700) @ West Virginia

Higgins has scored a touchdown in every game this season. He's also been targeted by Rocco Becht 45 times, so he'll deliver with solid PPR numbers as well. We already mentioned Bedcht as a candidate for superior production, and Higgins is an ideal stack.

Oregon State @ Nevada (FANDUEL ONLY)

There isn't much that excites me for the Beavers, but Anthony Hankerson ($9,500) is a decent running back to target. If Jam Griffin is limited, Hankerson will get most of the carries. I will avoid Nevada altogether.