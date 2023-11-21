CFB DFS
College Football DFS: Tuesday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 13

Written by 
Jeff Edgerton 
November 21, 2023

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Weekday Slate series.

Tuesday's two-game slate features a pair of MAC games as we continue to cover the midweek action. the slate begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, and our recommendations for both sites are below.

Slate Overview

Bowling Green (-1.5) @ Western Michigan O/U: 51.5

Buffalo (-5.5) vs. Eastern Michigan O/U: 34.5

There's a massive difference in projected totals today, so you'll want to be selective with Buffalo and EMU players. Stay away from committees and second-string players in that matchup.

Weather

Both games have some rain concerns, but there's a 77 percent probability for precipitation in Buffalo.

CFB DFS Tools

Quarterback

I am confident that I will be using a non-QB for most of my builds tonight, so I will only include one quarterback on my list.

Hayden Wolff, Western Michigan (DK $6,900, FD $10,500) vs. Bowling Green

I'm taking Wolff without a second thought, as Bowling Green's quarterback situation is a bit tenuous. Wolff is primarily a pocket passer but has put together some decent games and can deliver 250 passing yards against an average Bowling Green pass defense.

Running Back

Jalen Buckley, Western Michigan (DK $7,100, FD $10,500) vs. Bowling Green

Although Buckley struggled against Northern Illinois last week, I still think he's

