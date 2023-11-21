College Football DFS: Tuesday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 13

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Weekday Slate series.

I'm taking Wolff without a second thought, as Bowling Green's quarterback situation is a bit tenuous. Wolff is primarily a pocket passer but has put together some decent games and can deliver 250 passing yards against an average Bowling Green pass defense.

I am confident that I will be using a non-QB for most of my builds tonight, so I will only include one quarterback on my list.

Both games have some rain concerns, but there's a 77 percent probability for precipitation in Buffalo.

There's a massive difference in projected totals today, so you'll want to be selective with Buffalo and EMU players. Stay away from committees and second-string players in that matchup.

Tuesday's two-game slate features a pair of MAC games as we continue to cover the midweek action. the slate begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, and our recommendations for both sites are below.

Slate Overview

Bowling Green (-1.5) @ Western Michigan O/U: 51.5

Buffalo (-5.5) vs. Eastern Michigan O/U: 34.5

Weather

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Tuesday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 13

Quarterback

Hayden Wolff, Western Michigan (DK $6,900, FD $10,500) vs. Bowling Green

Running Back

Jalen Buckley, Western Michigan (DK $7,100, FD $10,500) vs. Bowling Green

Although Buckley struggled against Northern Illinois last week, I still think he's the top option on this slate. He faces a Bowling Green rushing defense that's allowed 147 yards against opposing rushers, and he'll also serve as a pass-catcher for Hayden Wolff.

Ron Cook, Buffalo (DK $5,700, FD $7,800) vs. Eastern Michigan

Cook's excellent pass-catching ability is the main reason I list Cook as second-best despite the game's low total. Cook is the running back who registers well as a receiver, and his 566 yards and five touchdowns on the ground make for an excellent combination.

Bowling Green rushing attack @ Western Michigan

I would begin with Ta'ron Keith (DK $7,000, FD $9,200) in your S-FLEX, but if Terion Stewart (DK $6,600, FD $9,800) is active, I'm inclined to move off the Falcons altogether, but you'll have more freedom to pivot with the S-Flex. I'm optimistic that Keith will still be the leading rusher, but we want to avoid a committee if possible.

Also consider: Samson Evans, Eastern Michigan (DK $6,500, FD $8,500) @ Buffalo

Wide Receiver

Kenneth Womack, Western Michigan (DK $5,800, FD $8,400) vs. Bowling Green

I'm locking in the Wolff-Womack stack, although recent games have suggested that Anthony Sambucci (DK $4,800, FD $7,700) is getting an uptick in looks. I don't see any reason to go this low, as we should be able to offset Wolff and Buckley's cost at this position, but it's something to consider if you need the cash. For uniqueness' sake, you could also look at Leroy Thomas (DK $4,600, FD $7,200), who had a season-high 87 yards last week against NIU.

Harold Fannin, Bowling Green (DK $6,100, FD $8,700) @ Western Michigan

It's hard to say no to the tight end's numbers, as he's strung together three excellent games. I can take Fannin and one of the WMU wideouts below Womack because we start to run into cap problems by taking both of them. If you want to keep Womack, Odieu Hiliare (DK $4,500, FD $7,000) would be the next up for the Falcons, and he actually has more receptions than Fannin this season despite the lower salary.

Also consider: Tanner Knue, Eastern Michigan (DK $5,300, FD $7,500) @ Buffalo