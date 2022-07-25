College Football Fantasy Five: Under the Radar & Undervalued Quarterbacks for 2022

This article is part of our College Football Fantasy Five series.

College Football Fantasy Five: Underrated and Undervalued Quarterbacks to Target In 2022

With RotoWire recently releasing their top quarterbacks in the College Football Draft Kit: 2022 Quarterback Fantasy Rankings, it's a perfect time to highlight the players that marginally missed the list and are still hot targets in upcoming college fantasy football (CFF) drafts.

5.) Logan Bonner, Utah State

I wanted to make sure to get a Group of Five player on this list and Bonner is the guy after Utah State beat San Diego State in the Mountain West title game followed by a win over Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. While Bonner did get banged up in that bowl game, he had a historic year with the Aggies while breaking Jordan Love's single-season records for passing yards (3,628) and touchdowns (36). Bonner had a stretch from Week 9 through the conference title game where he threw for at least four touchdowns in five of six games.

The number ONE play of the 2021 USU Football season: The one that started it all. Deven Thompkins reels in the pass from Logan Bonner for the go-ahead touchdown, and the Aggies surmount a double-digit 4th quarter deficit to beat Washington State 26-23. pic.twitter.com/JeQ9inPMx8 January 1, 2022

4.) Cameron Rising, Utah

Rising won't pop like many of the quarterbacks in the draft kit or the other names on this list, however, Utah will be the best team in the Pac-12 this year which makes him worth considering for CFF. The Utes have one of the most efficient run games in the nation and Rising is more of a dual-threat quarterback than you think as he rushed for 499 yards and six touchdowns on 74 runs last year. He impressed in last year's Rose Bowl with 31.8 fantasy points and this stunning run against Ohio State before leaving with an injury:

CAMERON RISING WOULD NOT BE STOPPED 😤 pic.twitter.com/RCIwiwaQQ4 — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2022

3.) Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

It's hard to believe that a player would mistakenly be named as a preseason Heisman favorite at Oklahoma. But that was the story of Rattler's 2021. Still, we know that Rattler has all of the talent to be a useful fantasy asset with the Gamecocks. In 20 games with the Sooners over the last two seasons, he threw for 39 touchdowns and rushed for nine more scores, that's far too much upside to avoid even if he's going against SEC competition. The kid has a beautiful deep ball.

Spencer Rattler with a DEEP ball for the Oklahoma TD❗ pic.twitter.com/9znIR21wQo — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 30, 2021

2.) Devin Leary, NC State

Leary is a legitimate NFL prospect in an ACC conference that has some explosive offenses. The Wolfpack are being overlooked for this upcoming year despite having 17 returning starters including Leary who completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns against just five interceptions. Those are elite passing numbers as he averaged 27.5 fantasy points per game over his last seven conference games despite not being a run-threat at all.

#DevinLeary, QB from NC State, has shown countless times that he has the capability to make wow-factor plays. He will be an intriguing 2023 prospect. (Video via @kielpro88 on YouTube) pic.twitter.com/72Y4Y7jpnh — Dylan Feltovich (@dyfelt) July 13, 2022

1.) Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

The Hurricanes are my favorite team in the ACC this year and Van Dyke will be the driver of what should be one of the most efficient units in the country. New coach, Mario Cristobal, is fully invested in the sophomore signal caller who flashed in his first year with 25 touchdowns versus just six interceptions in ten games. Over his last six starts against ACC competition, Van Dyke averaged 30.5 fantasy points. Check out this highlight package against Pittsburgh which shows he has the entire package of throws in his arsenal: