College Football Picks: Finding the Edge, week 7

College Football Betting Picks: Jeff Edgerton's Week 7 CFB Best Bets

Things didn't go quite our way this week, but we did make some great calls. We nailed the UCLA upset over Utah and got the right side of the USF-Cincy game, and had a respectable showing in the black with the Top 25 once again.

Week 6 Results (27-30-1) 47.3%

Week 6 Featured Bets (2-3-0) 40.0%

Week 6 Top 25 Results (11-8-0) 57.8%

Overall Top 25 Results (67-50-2) 56.3%

Overall Featured Bet Results (17-16-0) 51.5%

OVERALL RESULTS (200-205-4) 48.8%

SIMULATED BETS

Thursday - (2-0-0) UCF -23.5, WV +3.5

Friday - SMU -12.5, UTSA -33.5

MICH -7, MINN-6.5, TEX -15.5 OKLA -9, CMCH -13, MISS -14.5, CC -11, M-OH -7, MIA-7, BUFF -17, CAL -14.5, BALL -9, IND +11.5, SYR -3.5, OKST +3.5, ARK +1, TOL -7.5, WKU -7.5, EMU -2, CHAR +23.5UNY, UGA -38, TXST -16.5, BAMA -9, MSU +7, USF +12, GASO +12.5, UNT -6.5, WASH -14, FAU -3.5, ARST +4.5, USU -11.5 , USA -17, FLA -2.5, ECU -5.5, PUR -13.5, ND -16.5, CLEM -4.5, MSST -4, UNC -8. USC +3.5, NMSU +6.5, WSU +3, AFA -10, FRES +8, NEV -6.5

FEATURED BETS

CLEMSON -4.5, @ Florida State

This line has moved two points over the last two days, so it appears the public thinks the spread is way too narrow. Tallahassee is a tough place to play and was the home of many a Clemson defeat at the hands of coaches like Bowden and Fisher. There's a lot of hype around the Seminoles currently, and if DJ Uiagalelei was the same player from last season, I would probably call an upset here. Not this time around. Clemson's defense is as good as ever, and now they've got their offense humming on all cylinders as well. The Tigers started slow but have put their foot on the gas. FSU will need a fast start and put some distance between them if they have any chance to win.

MICHIGAN -7 vs. Penn State

This is another line that's moved quite a bit, with a lot of people calling the Wolverines, and we'll still take them at -7. The Nittany Lions are much better than advertised, but I'm playing the intangibles here. Michigan heads home after two games on the road, and the fans will make the environment as uncomfortable as possible for Penn State. For every star player from State, Michigan has a playmaker of equal or better standing, and on paper, it looks like Penn State will out-classed at almost every position. It'll take a heroic day from Sean Clifford for the Lions to cover.

USC +3.5 @ Utah

I'm not going to be afraid of the tough calls this week, and this could be the toughest game on the slate. USC has revenge on their mind after getting destroyed by Utah last season, but just about everything and everyone associated with that loss is gone, save a few holdovers into the Lincoln Riley era. Can the Utes rein in this powerful offense? Can they score enough to keep up? The game should come down to preparedness, and it's sure to be a chess match between Riley and Kyle Whittingham. Morale is down after a tough loss to UCLA, and their title hopes are slipping away. USC wants to be part of the playoff conversation, and they will just want this win more.

ALABAMA -9 vs.Tennessee

Vegas is being entirely too generous with Alabama in this spot. Bryce Young is expected to play, and despite being banged up at other positions, I don't see Tennessee covering, The Vols have a lot of talent, but they'll need to put all the pieces together and come out swinging, or this game will get out of hand quickly.

UNC -8 @ Duke

Led by Drake Maye, the Tar Heels lead the ACC in almost every offensive category. Eight points is just not wide enough for Duke to cover. The Blue Devils have some offensive talent, but their defense will wilt under the pressure. Maye has a host of super-talented receivers who can easily shred Duke's corners. I would tease this spread several points.

