College Football Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
College Football Picks: Week 8 Recap and Best Bets for Week 9

College Football Picks: Week 8 Recap and Best Bets for Week 9

Written by 
John Ryan
October 25, 2023

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Week 8 Betting Roundup

Get in on the college football action for 2023 with a BetMGM bonus code sporting a $1,500 bonus bet offer. RotoWire has plenty of college football betting tools and info to keep you in the loop this season. From the latest college football odds to college football futures and Heisman odds, we have you covered.

In Week 8 action, underdogs went 19-37 straight-up (SU), 32-24 against the spread (ATS) for 57%, and 34-21-1 Under for 62% winning bets. Week 8 marked the best ATS results for underdogs all season but pales in comparison to the best underdog week since 1980, which was week 13 in the 1994 season when underdogs went 17-24 SU and 31-9-1 ATS for 78% winning bets.

Double-digit underdogs went 2-19 SU, but a highly profitable 14-7 ATS for 67% winning bets in Week 8 and marks the best result of the season. In fact, since Week 5, these double-digit dogs have not had a losing week and have combined for a 6-50 SU record but 33-22-1 ATS for 70% winning bets. 

College Football Betting Tools

Join the 2023 college football fun with a Caesars Sportsbook promo code featuring a $1,000 first-bet offer.

College Football Betting Algorithm

The following betting algorithm has produced a highly profitable 60-28-3 ATS record good for 68% winning bets since 2015. The requirements for an active betting opportunity are:

·      Bet on underdogs of 3.5 to 9.5 points

·      Our dog is coming off back-to-back double-digit losses to conference foes

·      The game occurs in weeks 5 through 9 of the regular season.

The teams identified are Syracuse when they take to the road to face ACC Conference foe Virginia Tech, priced as 2.5-point underdogs, and Kentucky, priced as 3.5-point home underdogs, when they take on No. 21 Tennessee. 

If we add a filter to the previous algorithm to identify only home underdogs, like Kentucky, the record improves significantly to 33-13-2 ATS for 72% winning bets. I like betting on Kentucky getting 3.5 points and sprinkling the money line, expecting the upset win.

Snare a piece of the action during the 2023 college football season with a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code with $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League pass!

College Football Live Betting Strategy

A trend has been developing this season in which favorites are trailing at the half but come back in the second half with a huge effort to win the game. So far in the 2023 season, favorites that trailed by less than 10 points at the half have gone 77-50 SU and 36-85-5 ATS for 30% winning bets based on the closing line. However, if you bet these favorites at the half, using the second-half line has provided a significantly cheaper line, averaging six points better than the closing line and producing an 82-43-2 ATS record for 65% winning bets. 

There have been 10 games in which the favorite trailed by more than 10 points at the half and came back to win the game this season. Betting on them at the half has produced a solid 7-3 ATS record good for 70^ winning bets. 

College Football Expert Picks For Week 9

Double-digit underdogs to monitor in Week 9 based on the models

The Double-digit dogs facing ranked foes in Week 9 are:

DateTimeDayWeekTeamOppSiteLineTotal
28-Oct-234:00Sat9CaliforniaUSChome10.567.5
28-Oct-237:00Sat9Colorado StateAir Forcehome1248.5
28-Oct-233:30Sat9FloridaGeorgianeutral14.547
28-Oct-238:00Sat9Georgia TechNorth Carolinahome1164
28-Oct-238:00Sat9Old DominionJames Madisonaway2049
28-Oct-2312:00Sat9KansasOklahomahome1065.5
28-Oct-237:30Sat9VanderbiltMississippiaway24.563.5
28-Oct-233:30Sat9PittsburghNotre Dameaway20.544.5
28-Oct-2312:00Sat9IndianaPenn Stateaway3246.5
28-Oct-234:00Sat9RiceTulanehome10.554
28-Oct-237:00Sat9StanfordWashingtonhome26.559.5
28-Oct-233:30Sat9BYUTexasaway17.550.5
28-Oct-237:30Sat9ColoradoUCLAaway1763.5
28-Oct-2312:00Sat9Wake ForestFlorida Statehome20.551.5
28-Oct-237:30Sat9WisconsinOhio Statehome14.543.5

College Football Best Bets for Week 9: Arizona +3.5 over No.11 Oregon State (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Enjoy more of the 2023 college football season with a DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in bonus bets!

No. 11 Oregon State vs Arizona

10:30 PM EST, October 28 | ESPN

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

When the line opened up for this game, pricing the Beavers as a modest three-point favorite over the unranked conference foe Arizona, it certainly caught my attention. Why would the 11th-ranked team in the nation be such a small favorite over an unranked opponent that is 4-3 SU overall and just 2-2 in conference play? The answers require some research and a deep dive into the database.

The omnipotent database informs us that ranked teams on the road facing an unranked conference foe and priced as scant 3.5 or fewer-point favorites have produced a 17-17 SU record and a horrid 12-20-2 ATS mark for just 38% winning bets over the past five seasons. The Over in these games has gone a highly profitable 21-12 for 64% winning bets. The Over result reflects the home dog exceeding offensive expectations, with 22 of these 33 games seeing the dog score more than their team's total betting line.

In addition to the 8-Unit graded Best Bet on Arizona +3.5 points, I also like the following betting opportunities. if you bet all three, then re-weight the amounts to a 4-Unit amount on Arizona plus the points, a 4-Unit bet Over Arizona's team total, and a 1-Unit on Arizona to have at least four touchdowns.

The current Arizona team total is 26.5 points as offered at DraftKings and I like betting Over for four units.

I will also be betting Arizona with pizza money (not more than 1 unit on a 1 to 10-Unit betting scale) to have four or more touchdowns at +135.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only College Football Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire College Football fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
John Ryan
John Ryan
John Ryan has been handicapping professional sports for over 28 years. He has either won or placed in the Top-10 in dozens of contests. John's success begins with the philosophy that profits are earned and measured over the long-term and not just one lucky weekend. He has hosted or been a guest on more than 5,000 shows and when hosting he always ends them with "Bet with your heads and not over it and may all the wins be yours." Every client is informed that there are no guarantees for profit or that any past performances can be counted on for future profitable results. He provides full disclosure that gambling can be dangerous, but can be a lot of fun if done in a very disciplined manner. For more than 30 years John has develoepd adn deployed many advanced analytical, machine learning, and neural network quantitative applications. Jumuman subjectivity from these applications is minimized and proftit potential optimized. The foundation systems are based on combinatorial algorithms and an adaptive-structure Neural Network. In summary, his systems calculate and analyze several million pieces of game data and then optimizes the data to produce the best possible forecasts. The systems also optimize team streaks and momentum metrics much like their technical use in the analysis of a stocks, futures, or even bitcoin. As seen in the financial markets for decades and personally learned from a vast investment banking career on Wall Street, John applies a contrarian weighting to the betting markets consensus. For example, if a given trend in any sport is posting a 15-2 ATS, then the model may project that the trend has topped and is more likely to reverse. JRS is a cutting-edge technology company whose sports information is unique, and informative, and has produced strong predictive anmd consistent results. The key is committing to a full season or a 6 to 12-month horizon. If you make that decision to do that and invest in yourself, you will not be disappointed. After all, he has been around for 28 years with a proven track record of success and treating clients with the respect and full transparency. To be one of the best in anything it takes hard work week after week and John provides this with no hype and just facts that you trust.
Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 9
Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 9
College Football DFS Picks: Thursday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 9
College Football DFS Picks: Thursday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 9
College Football Picks: CFB Week 9 Odds, Picks, Predictions and Best Bets
College Football Picks: CFB Week 9 Odds, Picks, Predictions and Best Bets
College Fantasy Football Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 9
College Fantasy Football Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 9
College Football DFS Picks: Tuesday and Wednesday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 9
College Football DFS Picks: Tuesday and Wednesday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 9
CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 9
CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 9