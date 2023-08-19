Conference USA Conference Preview: Sleepers, Busts and All-Conference Teams

This article is part of our Conference Preview series.

As we continue our coverage of the conference previews, next up is Conference USA, which has become chaos personified. There was already significant change to the roster of teams in 2022, and that is the case again in 2023. If you aren't well-versed in the teams that comprise the conference, that's understandable. Some of the big names like UTSA and Florida Atlantic, are gone. There are four new teams in Conference USA, former independents Liberty and New Mexico State, and FCS graduates Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State. Where some see chaos, I see opportunity. There's a chance to find fantasy gold buried in Conference USA.

2023 Conference USA Fantasy Sleepers

QB: Gavin Hardison, UTEP

Hardison has been starting for the Miners for the last three seasons, and he's been the picture of mediocrity in that time. So what's changed? Well, the conference around him, but not so much his team. He keeps his head coach, his lead receiver and his top back. Meanwhile, his conference schedule now features two independent teams, one of which lost its head coach and two FCS promotions. Continuity for Hardison, plus a drop in competition, could lead to his best season, perhaps comfortably so.

QB: Diego Pavia, New Mexico State

Austin Reed will be the top quarterback in Conference USA. In terms of sheer production, I wouldn't be surprised if he's the top quarterback in FBS. However, Pavia could be the second-best quarterback in the conference, and he could make a splash. Last season, Pavia had to share the role to some degree with Gavin Frakes. However, the Aggies' semi-miraculous run to a bowl game (bowl games for NMSU are scarce) was powered by Pavia under center. It's his legs that intrigue, as he ran the ball 93 times for 508 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. With a season under his belt, Pavia could take a step forward.

RB: Shomari Lawrence, Florida International

Lawrence played the waiting game and may have found the perfect opportunity. Taking the jump up from South Dakota, where he ran the ball 107 times for 597 yards and three touchdowns last year, it took until July for Lawrence to transfer to Florida International. Brutally, expected top running back Lexington Joseph tore his ACL this spring. Crass as it may sound, that means the Panthers had a ton of carries up for grabs, and they could end up going to Lawrence. If he takes to the FBS, he could have real upside.

RB: Aaron Dumas, UTEP

For a couple of seasons, Deion Hankins has shared the backfield fairly evenly with Ronald Awatt. Awatt is gone, but don't just assume Hankins will suddenly be a 200-carry back. Maybe Hankins will be the heavy side of a 60/40 split, but somebody is likely to get 100 or 120 carries, and perhaps more if they earn it. Dumas has had an unusual college career, though less remarkable by the year. He did well at New Mexico, then transferred to Washington, where he didn't see the field. Assuming he receives a waiver to play in 2023, Dumas has dropped back down in competition level, even lower than New Mexico. Maybe, like how water finds its level, Dumas has found his, plus a role with opportunity.

WR: Jimmy Holiday, Western Kentucky

There will be a lot of opportunity in the Hilltoppers' passing game. Two seasons ago, Bailey Zappe and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley broke records. Zappe moved on to the Patriots and Kittley to Texas Tech, but in 2022 the Hilltoppers barely took a step back. Reed threw for 4,744 yards and 40 touchdowns. Malachi Corley, the top receiver, is back, but the second and third receivers are gone, taking with them roughly 120 catches and 1,700 yards. Holiday is hoping to finally get an opportunity. He has pedigree as a former Tennessee Volunteer but rarely saw the field other than as a kick returner. That's SEC-level talent, though. The Volunteers had two guys who got drafted last season. Holiday has the upside of a No. 2, and that could mean big numbers in this offense.

WR: Smoke Harris, Louisiana Tech

I consider Harris a sleeper with 1,000-yard upside, and could end up second only to Corley among Conference USA receivers. His baseline is already good, as he had 66 catches for 640 yards and five touchdowns last year, and he's now potentially the top receiver on the depth chart. There's easier competition too, of course. Last year, Louisiana Tech's quarterback situation was a mess, but this year they have Boise State transfer Hank Bachmeier, better than anybody it rostered in 2022. This is also the second season for Sonny Cumbie, a Mike Leach acolyte, as head coach. If everything clicks, Harris is going to have a big season.

2023 Conference USA Fantasy Busts

QB: Zion Webb, Jacksonville State

There are a couple of numbers for Webb that stand out and may get you excited. Namely, the fact he ran for 647 yards and 13 touchdowns. When a quarterback does that, it draws the eye. However, when you don't run an academy-style triple option, you have to be able to throw the ball some, and Webb tossed nine picks to 10 touchdowns last year. Also, even if Conference USA is not imposing by FBS standards, it's still a step up from the FCS. Last year, Jacksonville State played one FBS team. This year, they play one FCS team. That's a significant change, no matter how you slice it.

QB: Kaidon Salter, Liberty

Taking over for Malik Willis was going to be tough for anybody, and Salter suffered an ankle injury that cost him quite a bit of time. He effectively played in seven games, threw eight touchdowns against five picks, and added 285 yards and two scores on the ground. Being healthy, and being in his second season as a starter, should help. I have two worries, though. One, the dude lost five fumbles. Two, Hugh Freeze is gone. Say what you will about him, but the guy can coach, and he can get an offense percolating. Yes, Jamey Chadwell is no slouch, but this could be a transitional year for the Liberty offense.

RB: Malik Jackson, Jacksonville State

Jackson is not making the move from the FCS. He's a transfer who spent last season at Louisiana-Monroe. Jackson ran for 507 yards and six touchdowns in 2022, and one assumes he is making the move for a chance at a more significant role. However, he also will need to produce better. The redshirt senior carried the ball 141 times last year, averaging 3.6 yards per carry. That doesn't cut it. However, Jackson became an afterthought by the second half of the campaign. There's a decent chance he won't even get 140 carries for the Gamecocks.

RB: Jamoni Jones, New Mexico State

Jones had seven touchdowns last season, six on the ground and one through the air. However, three of them came against Lamar and Valparaiso. Two came against Hawaii, and one came against UMass, two of the worst defenses in the FBS in 2022. The Aggies don't have a tough schedule, but they have a tougher schedule than last season, and I could see Jones ending up with only a couple of touchdowns this year.

WR: DJ England-Chisolm, Middle Tennessee State

England-Chisolm turned two catches against the Miami Hurricanes into 169 yards and two touchdowns. It was massive and highlight-reel stuff, but he also injured himself and languished for much of the campaign. Healthy, and having that upside, heading into this year he's one of the biggest names in the conference (these are relative circumstances, I'll grant you). However, the Blue Raiders are now without the steady presence of Chase Cunningham under center. Nicholas Vattiato is in line to get the first chance at quarterback, but I can't recall anybody at the position who has as much trouble holding onto the ball. He played 110 snaps last season and fumbled six times. It's not that I believe any less in England-Chisolm. I just don't believe in his quarterbacks until I see something on the field.

WR: Ife Adeyi, Sam Houston State

Frankly, all in all I am not into the Bearkats' offense. Sam Houston State was winning with defense at the FCS level in 2022, which does not light my heart afire as they make the leap. Adeyi was limited to four games last year, but the season prior he had 747 yards and 10 touchdowns, though only 54 catches, so that's some scoring luck I believe. That season, Eric Schmid was his quarterback. This year, it will be Keegan Shoemaker, unremarkable at the FCS level, or Grant Gunnell, who couldn't win the job at Arizona or North Texas. If Adeyi can even do half of what he did in 2021, I'll be surprised.