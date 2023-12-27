DFS College Football: DraftKings & FanDuel Bowl Game Plays for Wednesday, December 27

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

There doesn't appear to be any significant weather issues with the four bowl games on the slate. Here are the locations: Annapolis, MD (Military Bowl), Charlotte, NC (Duke's Mayo Bowl), San Diego, CA (Holiday Bowl), & Houston, TX (Texas Bowl).

We have some interesting bowl matchups for Wednesday, and the day starts early at 1 PM ET with the Military Bowl. As you might expect, the transfer portal and NFL opt-outs loom large on any bowl slate, and Wednesday is no exception. Rather than list all of the players affected, we'll mention them among our recommendations when they are most pertinent.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Military Bowl: Virginia Tech (-10.5) vs. Tulane O/U: 44.5

Duke's Mayo Bowl: West Virginia (-6.5) vs. North Carolina O/U: 54.5

Holiday Bowl: Louisville (-7.5) vs. USC O/U: 57.5

Texas Bowl: Texas A&M (-2) vs. Oklahoma State O/U: 53.5

WEATHER

CFB DFS Picks for Wednesday, December 27

Quarterback

Garrett Greene, West Virginia ($9,000 DK, $12,000 FD) vs. North Carolina

Greene is the top playmaker on this slate (sorry to an Oklahoma State stud running back - more on him later), in my opinion, and should find his way in most lineups. He's effectively another running back on your team, as he has double-digit carries in seven of his last eight games. In West Virginia's last two games against Cincinnati and Baylor, he had a combined 257 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Surprisingly enough, he's been pretty good through the air in 2023 as well, at 8.6 yards per attempt and 15 touchdowns versus just four interceptions. UNC is without their best offensive player in QB Drake Maye, who is preparing for the NFL Draft, so I expect West Virginia to roll in this one.

Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State ($6,300 DK, $8,400 FD) vs. Texas A&M

Since taking over the starting job in Week 4, Bowman has averaged 40.0 passing attempts per game. That's a lot when you consider they have one of the best running backs in the nation. The Cowboys will go up against a Texas A&M squad that has been obliterated by the transfer portal and opt-outs. Making matters worse, they are without a coach and both of their top coordinators as well. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State will be bringing pretty much their entire starting lineup to Houston. Stacking Bowman with his best receivers could be a smart play in this slate.

Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech ($7,300 DK, $10,700 FD) vs. Tulane

Drones had a strong finish to the regular season while averaging 28.1 fantasy points over his last three games. He's a dual-threat quarterback and while he doesn't have as much upside as West Virginia's QB, he will go up against a Tulane squad that will likely be overmatched by the Hokies. The Green Wave are without their top offensive player, QB Michael Pratt, and their coach has also moved on.

DK vs. FD Considerations: I like Drone's price a lot more on DK, as he's the second-highest-priced QB on the slate on FD. Look to potentially use USC's Miller Moss ($7,900 DK, $9,200 FD) on FD to clear up more cash for the rest of your line-up, as the Trojans are still expected to put up some points in their bowl game.

Running Back

Isaac Guerendo, Louisville ($5,700 DK, $8,200 FD) vs. USC

Guerendo is expected to get the start as Jawhar Jordan has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cardinals shouldn't lose a ton with this news, as Guerendo is a proven commodity. Not only did he play well in his three years as a reserve back at Wisconsin, but he also averaged 6.0 yards per carry in 13 games with Louisville this year. In Week 10 against Virginia Tech, he rushed 11 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns on his way to a season-high 35.6 fantasy points. Going up against one of the worst defenses in the country, there's a great possibility he has a career performance.

Austin Jones, USC ($5,200 DK, $7,500 FD) vs. Louisville

With MarShawn Lloyd declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, Jones will get the bulk of the work versus Louisville. The Trojans will also break in a new starter at QB, with Caleb Williams opting out as the expected No. 1 overall pick. With this being one of the more competitive games on the slate, I think Jones could see 20+ carries, something he has not done since having 22 carries in the bowl game against Tulane last year. Jones has received 20+ carries in eight games over his four-year career and has over 100 yards rushing in five of those games. The better stat is his 10 total touchdowns in those eight games.

Jahiem White, West Virginia ($5,800 DK, $8,500 FD) vs. North Carolina

Starter CJ Donaldson has already been ruled out with an undisclosed injury, so you can feel completely comfortable rolling with this true freshman. White was sensational during the last month of the season, with three 100-yard rushing performances and three total touchdowns. Two of those scores came on long receptions, which shows he can also be versatile. Because the Mountaineers should dominate this bowl game, Jaylen Anderson ($4,000 DK, $5,000 FD) is also in play.

Also consider: Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State ($9,500 DK, $11,200 FD) *Utilizing him will prevent you from being balanced at the other positions, which I think is more important on this slate.

DK vs. FD Considerations: Both formats provide some value in the midrange at running back, so I think you can go with any of the recommendations above. If you do pay up for Gordon, then consider Anderson with the Mountaineers for the best value play.

Wide Receiver

Zachariah Branch, USC ($5,800 DK, $5,700 FD) vs. Louisville

While I am worried about USC's Moss starting his first game at quarterback, I wouldn't be worried about the Trojans finding ways for Branch to get the ball. The true freshman could be the most dynamic playmaker in all of college football, and it's time to start thinking about the future. Even if Moss struggles against the Cardinals, the game plan could easily pivot to getting Branch the ball on some short throws or even a few rushing attempts. If Moss doesn't struggle, it could be a huge game for the youngster.

Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State ($6,300 DK, $9,200 FD) vs. Texas A&M

Presley is a steal at this price, as he ended the season with elite production. In the Cowboys' last three games, including the Big 12 Championship loss, he hauled in 33 catches (on 47 targets) for 372 yards and a touchdown. He also had three rushing attempts for another eight yards. It's actually crazy he had just one touchdown with that kind of target volume. His floor is relatively high in the bowl game, considering he averaged 17.0 fantasy points per game during the 2023 season.

Da'Quan Felton, Virginia Tech ($6,000 DK, $9,500 FD) vs. Tulane

Felton has already announced that he will be back with the team for the 2024 season, which is extra motivation to have a strong bowl game as the Hokies' number one receiver. It's been a breakout season for the Norfolk State transfer with 38 catches (on 73 targets) for 667 yards and eight touchdowns. Most of that production has come over the last month of the season, with 18 catches (on 24 targets) for 355 yards and four touchdowns in his last four. Take advantage here, as Virginia Tech should be able to do whatever they want against a depleted Tulane squad.

Rashod Owens, Oklahoma State ($5,000 DK, $7,200 FD) vs. Texas A&M

The Oklahoma State stack with Bowman and Presley is my favorite recommendation because I think it could be a difference maker, and it's a pivot from all those who will pay up for Gordon in their line-up. Don't get me wrong, Gordon could run all over a backup unit for the Aggies, but I think there's a great chance they spread it around to all of their playmakers. That includes Owens, who averaged 4.1 catches (on 6.7 targets) for 56.2 yards per game.

Also consider: Tahj Washington, USC ($7,000 DK, $9,000 FD), Dorian Singer, USC ($5,500 DK, $5,600 FD), Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech ($5,700 DK, $7,100 FD)

DK vs. FD Considerations

FD loves the Hokies on this slate, which makes sense, so I think you can get much more value with the Trojans on this slate if you need the room in your budget. Singer's value on FD is almost too good to pass up and can easily be stacked with their signal caller. The Hokies' pass catchers are much easier to fit in your line-up in the DK slate.