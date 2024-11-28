DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for Week 14

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

QB Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

Notre Dame has had a run-first offensive game plan all season, and I expect more of the same, as they work to control the clock and keep the ball away from USC's top-15 passing offense.

Leonard has only topped this number three times all season and has only completed more than 20 passes once. As long as the Fighting Irish don't fall behind early, they should stick to the script and limit the passing volume.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Riley Leonard LESS than 204.5 passing yards

RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

It's not a creative pick, but it has been effective. This is the third time that I am publicly going under on Jeanty's prop, and it hasn't failed me yet. Topping 120 yards has been a lock all season but expecting more than 160 from any player is a lot to ask.

We've seen teams force-feed players to boost their Heisman candidacy in the past, but I think this Boise team would be smart to limit the wear-and-tear on Jeanty, knowing that they are in position to host a College Football Playoff game. They will need their star to be fully healthy to have any chance to advance.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Ashton Jeanty LESS than 180.5 rushing yards

WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

Speaking of Heisman trophy candidates, Hunter will have a great opportunity to put an exclamation point on his outstanding season in a matchup against one of the worst pass defenses in the country. Oklahoma State has the sixth-worst pass defense, allowing over 270 yards per game.

Last week's Colorado loss makes them a longshot to claim a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. Their only chance at earning a spot in the College Football Playoff is to win a conference championship. More likely, they will fall short of the conference championship game but use this as one last opportunity to showcase Hunter for the Heisman and both QB Shedeur Sanders and Hunter for the upcoming NFL Draft.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Travis Hunter MORE than 100.5 receiving yards

Week 14 College Football PrizePicks Picks:

Here's a recap of my best college football prop bets for Week 14:

Riley Leonard LESS than 204.5 passing yards

Ashton Jeanty LESS than 180.5 rushing yards

Travis Hunter MORE than 100.5 receiving yards

Week 13 Results:

Dylan Raiola LESS than 211.5 passing yards - loss

Delbert Mimms MORE than 61.5 rushing yards - loss

Emeka Egbuka LESS than 51.5 receiving yards - loss

Overall Article Picks Record: 19-20

Follow @TheSpatula300 on X for bonus picks.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.

