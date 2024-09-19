DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for Week 4

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

We've only seen Purdue twice this season, so there's still some uncertainty when it comes to what we should expect from the Boilermakers. In Week 1, they took advantage of an inferior Indiana State team, as QB Hudson Card had a nearly perfect game, and Mockobee gathered an easy 89 yards on 11 carries. Following a Week 2 bye, they were the team taking the beating against Notre Dame, where

This pick seems too obvious, but I'll take the bait.

On paper, Oklahoma is easily the best offense that Tennessee has faced so far, however, Jackson Arnold is off to a shaky start against much easier competition. He has yet to top 174 pass yards this season.

Two weeks ago, I incorrectly predicted that NC State QB Grayson McCall would top 237.5 passing yards against Tennessee because I expected a bit of a shootout. He finished with just 104 yards, as the Volunteers dominated on both sides of the ball for a 51-10 win. In three games, Tennessee has not allowed over 144 yards to a quarterback yet this season, let alone 244 yards, while outscoring opponents 191 to 13.

As usual, I browsed through the Picks & Props tool and found my favorite passing, rushing and receiving props.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Jackson Arnold LESS than 243.5 pass yards

RB Devin Mockobee, Purdue

We've only seen Purdue twice this season, so there's still some uncertainty when it comes to what we should expect from the Boilermakers. In Week 1, they took advantage of an inferior Indiana State team, as QB Hudson Card had a nearly perfect game, and Mockobee gathered an easy 89 yards on 11 carries. Following a Week 2 bye, they were the team taking the beating against Notre Dame, where Mockobee finished with just 19 yards while getting outplayed by backfield mate Reggie Love III.

I project that Mockobee will land somewhere around 50 yards in a Week 4 matchup with Oregon State, as he continues to split carries with Love.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Devin Mockobee LESS than 56.5 rushing yards

WR Rashod Owens, Oklahoma State

Owens has accumulated at least 3 catches and 40 receiving yards in each of the past 13 games dating back to last season. Meanwhile, Utah just allowed four Utah State pass catchers to reach over 40 yards each.

Though Owens may be the third option behind Brennan Presley and De'Zhaun Stribling, look for him to approach the 80 yards that we have projected for him in what should be a very competitive Big 12 showdown.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Rashod Owens MORE than 45.5 receiving yards

Week 4 College Football PrizePicks Picks:

Here's a recap of my best college football prop bets for Week 4:

Jackson Arnold less than 243.5 pass yards

Devin Mockobee less than 56.5 rush yards

Rashod Owens more than 45.5 receiving yards

Week 3 Results:

Garrett Nussmeier less than 302.5 pass yards - win

Ismail Mahdi more than 78.5 rush yards - loss

Kyren Lacy more than 73.5 receiving yards - loss

Overall Record: 4-5

