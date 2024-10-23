DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for Week 9

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

Each week throughout the college football season I share my favorite player props as part of our DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections series.

For Week 9, I browsed through the Picks & Props tool and found my favorite passing, rushing and receiving props.

QB Josh Hoover, TCU

What happens when you take the second-worst pass defense in the country and match them up with the fifth-best passing offense? A huge game for Josh Hoover against Texas Tech.

I think we're getting a favorable number this week because Hoover's numbers have been down the past two weeks. Considering he was facing two of the better pass defenses in those games, my expectation as that he will jump back up to the numbers we saw in the previous five games, when he averaged 354.8 yards per game.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Josh Hoover MORE than 322.5 passing yards

RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

How high is too high for the nation's leading rusher? Jeanty is averaging 208 rush yards per game on an astonishing 9.9 yards per carry through six games. You can point to a favorable schedule to explain some of the success, but he did also accumulate 192 yards and 3 TDs at Oregon, nearly carrying Boise State to an upset win in Week 2.

This week's matchup just isn't right for another 200-yard performance. UNLV ranks 20th in the nation in rushing defense, allowing just 104.4 yards per game. The way to exploit their defense is through the air, where they rank 125th. On offense, UNLV is one of the most run-heavy teams in the country, which should keep the clock moving and the ball out of Boise State's hands.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Ashton Jeanty LESS than 193.5 rushing yards

WR Caullin Lacy, Louisville

Although Lacy has a lot of competition for targets, there are plenty of yards to go around in one of the country's top passing offenses. He missed the first month of the season with a broken collarbone but has settled in as a consistent weapon with at least four catches in three of four games. The senior transfer who previously starred at South Alabama hasn't had his breakout game for Louisville yet, but I think it's coming.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Caullin Lacy MORE than 52.5 receiving yards

Week 9 College Football PrizePicks Picks:

Here's a recap of my best college football prop bets for Week 9:

Josh Hoover MORE than 322.5 passing yards

Ashton Jeanty LESS than 193.5 rushing yards

Caullin Lacy MORE than 52.5 receiving yards

Week 8 Results:

Jake Retzlaff MORE than 1.5 passing TDs - win

Dylan Sampson MORE than 98.5 rushing yards - win

Rashod Owens MORE than 38.5 receiving yards - loss

Overall Article Picks Record: 10-14

Bonus Picks: 2-2 (follow @TheSpatula300 on X for bonus picks)

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Football Picks page.

For more fantasy college football content, be sure to check out features like our college football injury report, college football depth charts and latest college football news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.