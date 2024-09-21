DFS College Football: Saturday Night Slate on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 4

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

You risk falling behind the pace if you don't slot in Ward, who is a Heisman favorite and bound to ball out once again. You pay a hefty premium on both sites to play him, but there is a vast gap between the good and the mediocre at this position. I'd rather pay and make room for him by going lower at receiver and running back,

The Week 4 Saturday night slates for DraftKings and FanDuel share seven games in common, and each site carries one outlier contest that we will cover separately at the end of the column.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Miami (-16.5) @ South Florida O/U: 64.5

Florida State (-2.5) vs. Cal O/U: 44.5

Washington (-11) vs. Northwestern O/U: 42.5

Tennessee (-6.5) @ Oklahoma O/U: 57.5

Iowa (-2.5) @ Minnesota O/U: 35.5

Boston College (-6.5) vs. Michigan State O/U: 45.5

Colorado (-1.5) vs. Baylor O/U: 51.5

Oregon State (-3.5) vs. Purdue O/U: 50.5 (DRAFTKINGS ONLY)

Texas A&M (-22) vs. Bowling Green O/U: 51.5 (FANDUEL ONLY)

WEATHER

BAY/COLO: 87 percent chance of rain

CFB Saturday Night Slate Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 4

Quarterback

Cam Ward, Miami (DK $10,000, FD $12,200) @ South Florida

Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee (DK $8,800, FD $10,200) @ Oklahoma

Oklahoma is the toughest team Tennessee has faced, but it's potentially a big coming-out party for the talented freshman on a national stage. He's at the bottom of the aforementioned first tier, but I am inclined to take Nivo over Shedeur Sanders despite a slightly better guarantee. Brent Venables' defense could give Mico some problems, but the Sooners are hamstrung by a lack of depth and will have to run their first-stringers for the duration in the sweltering Norman heat.

Thomas Castellanos, Boston College (DK $8,800, FD $9,200) @ Michigan State

Castellanos' run-and-gun style will give you multi-category production. The Spartans are barely 3-0, and Boston College is stinging from a heartbreaking loss to Missouri after a hot start. Despite the setback, they are a road favorite in a potential trap game. I expect both Castellanos and Aidan Chiles (DK $7,000, FD $7,200) to be interesting contrarian candidates on this slate in a game where they hit the Over.

Running Back

Damien Martinez, Miami (DK $6,000, FD $7,500) @ South Florida

At first glance, I was interested in Jonah Coleman, but then I saw how strong Northwestern has been against the tun (15th in rushing defense) and how they've kept teams to low totals. The deeper dive led me to fade Washington runners, which led me to Martinez. His salary is excellent after blowing a lot of coin at quarterback. He's very fresh after being used sparingly against Ball State. The only knock on Martinez is a reluctance by the Hurricanes to play an every-down back, but he received 26 carries over the first two games. We're hoping for a bounce-back here.

Keep an eye on Jaydn Ott's (DK $8,400, FD $8,800) status for Cal. If he's a full go, they could provide slate-breaking production against a struggling Florida State squad.

Your second running back will likely come from the outlier games for each site. We'll get to them in a moment.

Wide Receiver

Xavier Restrepo, Miami (DK $7,000, FD $9,800) @ South Florida

Restrepo is Ward's favorite target, and while there are several talented receivers on the field, Restrepo has wildly outpaced them. If the game gets out of hand, we could see less of him, in which case you could make a case for Jacolby George (DK $5,300, FD $7,700). If you need the discount, George is fine and a salary saver on FanDuel, but Restrepo's salary on DraftKings is perfect.

LaJohntay Wester, Colorado (DK $6,300, FD $7,600) vs. Baylor

Travis Hunter is an obvious weekly add, and he's a great option if you can afford him. Still, wester has gotten more attention from Sanders lately, and he was responsible for two touchdowns last week. He also has 24 targets on the year and seems to be getting a leg up on Jimmy Horn as the second-best receiving option in this offense.

Denzel Boston, Washington (DK $5,800, FD $7,300) vs. Northwestern

Teammate Giles Jackson is a slightly higher producer, but Boston isn't too far behind. Both players are Will Rogers' favorite targets, and I think the Huskies' best chance to win is through the air. I am fine with either receiver, as both have accounted for almost equal targets, but Boston provides a bit more salary relief.

FANDUEL ONLY - Texas A&M vs. Bowling Green

We mentioned that these outlier games would be a great source of running backs - look no further than Le'Veon Moss ($8,200). Look for the Aggies to run often as they slowly whittle away at Bowling Green, who have a weaker rush defense and are a little better against the pass. Bowling Green's Harold Fannin ($6,400) is one of the best receivers on the slate - it may be hard to throw against the Aggies' defense, however.

DRAFTKINGS ONLY - Oregon State vs. Purdue

Anthony Hankerson ($6,300) will be all over my DraftKings lineups. The back has five touchdowns through three games and is a focal point of the Beavers' offense. I'm not inclined to look at Purdue, especially after their horrible loss last week.