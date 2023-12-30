FanDuel College Football DFS Picks: Main Slate for Saturday, December 30

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

CFB FanDuel DFS Breakdown for Saturday Main Slate

Saturday is the final day of college football for 2023, as there are no games on New Year's Eve. On Saturday, though, there are four games on the docket, including the Peach Bowl and the Orange Bowl. You don't want to miss the final chance to play CFB DFS in 2023, do you? Here are my lineup recommendations.

CFB DFS Plays for Saturday, December 30

Quarterback

Carson Beck, Georgia ($11,200) vs. Florida State

These two teams will likely be a bit deflated to be here in the Orange Bowl. Georgia lost the opportunity to pull off a threepeat unprecedented in modern college football. Florida State missed out on a playoff spot that rightfully should have gone to it. The latter is more dispiriting than the former, I imagine, and Beck is arguably the best quarterback in line to play Saturday. It's him or Jaxson Dart, and Dart faces a Penn State defense better than Florida State's, so I'd go with Beck if you want to bet on a high-end college quarterback.

Drew Allar, Penn State ($9,400) vs. Mississippi

Ball security does not wow you. It doesn't excite DFS players. However, Allar threw one interception all season and lost one fumble out of the two balls he put on the ground. Sure, he had one 300-yard game all season, but he had five games with three touchdowns or more, including one against Iowa. Ole Miss plays an exciting brand of football, but it isn't Iowa defensively. Mississippi ranked 63rd in yards allowed per passing attempt, and top-level quarterbacks like Beck and Jayden Daniels threw all over it.

GPP Play: Billy Edwards, Maryland ($7,800) vs. Auburn

We see it every year now. A backup quarterback thrust into the lead role thrives and has a bowl game to remember. It's happened multiple times already in 2023. Shout out to Miller Moss! Now, I can't say for sure Edwards will do that. What I can say is that Maryland's coaching staff sees a certain strength in him. He got 16 carries this season, and he picked up six touchdowns on the ground. Now, he won't get to live off of vulturing goal line carries Saturday, but Auburn ranked 88th in rushing yards per carry. If his skills using his legs can be expounded upon, Edwards could be the latest bowl hero.

Running Back

Harrison Waylee, Wyoming ($10,000) vs. Toledo

Waylee is familiar with Toledo, as he played for Northern Illinois prior to this season. His numbers didn't improve in 2023, but not because he struggled with the step up in competition. No, he missed three games due to injury but still put up four 100-yard games. Toledo is the top team from the MAC, and it is hard to throw on. On the other hand, the Rockets ranked 40th in rushing yards allowed per game. That's not bad, but it's how to take on this defense.

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State ($7,600) vs. Mississippi

This was not the season many expected from Singleton. When you run for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman, it sets the bar rather high. This year, Singleton managed 702 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground but added 222 yards and a score in the passing game. Mississippi allowed 4.0 yards per carry on the season but 5.4 over its final three games, mostly due to Georgia tearing it up. Singleton, in my opinion, is as good as any of Georgia's backs.

GPP Play: Caziah Holmes, Florida State ($6,500) vs. Georgia

Caziah Holmes, your time is now. The former Nittany Lion is now the presumed top back for the Seminoles. Somebody will have to do something for this offense. Running on Georgia is not easier, but it is decidedly easier than in recent history. The Bulldogs ranked 37th in rushing yards allowed per carry. Maybe Florida State does nothing offensively. We just saw that happen to Ohio State. If Florida State does anything, though, I bet Holmes will be central to that.

Wide Receiver

Tai Felton, Maryland ($8,200) vs. Auburn

Felton ended the regular season with gusto, notching five catches for 140 yards against Rutgers. He also had seven catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns against Indiana. Now, Felton did that with Taulia Tagovailoa under center, not Edwards. Even so, Auburn ranked 82nd in passing yards allowed per attempt. There is still an opportunity here for Felton.

Ladd McConkey, Georgia ($7,700) vs. Florida State

McConkey was basically healthy for a four-game stretch this year. In that time, he had 21 catches for 369 yards and two touchdowns. Brock Bowers is dealing with an ankle injury, and with a spot in the top 10 in the NFL Draft in his near future, there's no reason for the star tight end to push himself to play. McConkey could be the top receiver for Beck. He's had plenty of time to get healthy and will hope to see a lack of resistance from the Florida State defense, given the circumstances.

GPP Play: Junior Vandeross, Toledo ($6,100) vs. Wyoming

Three of Vandeross' four touchdowns came in his last four games, and in the MAC title game, he had six catches for 106 yards against Miami (OH), a good pass defense. Dequan Finn transferred to Baylor, but Tucker Gleason seems up to the task if his brief appearances under center for Toledo are any indication. Wyoming only allowed 6.5 yards per pass attempt, which ranked 20th, but over its final three games, that number rose to 7.1.

