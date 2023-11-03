FanDuel College Football DFS Picks: Saturday Main Slate Breakdown for Week 10

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

CFB FanDuel DFS Breakdown for Saturday Main Slate

Week 10 features numerous intriguing options from a fantasy perspective, but the one that figures to fill numerous lineups atop the board is USC-Washington, with an expected totals of 76.5, clearing every other game by at least 15 points. The last Big 12 iteration of The Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State (61.5) and Alabama-Ole Miss (also 61.5) are the only games to clear 60 expected points.

Unsurprisingly, the top expected scorers are the Huskies (39.75) and Trojans (36.75), followed by Florida State (36.0) and Georgia (35.5), rounding out the 35-plus point scorers. Only the Noles (-21.5) and Bulldogs (-15.5) are double-digit favorites among the 14 games on Saturday's slate.

College Football DFS Weather (winds 10+ MPH and rain chance 50-plus percent noted)

Arkansas at Florida - Winds sitting around 11 MPH most of the game.

Notable College Football Injuries/Absences for Week 10

QB

Quinn Ewers, Texas - Still termed week-to-week Monday, seems unlikely he will play.

Jalon Daniels, Kansas - Not fully cleared and unlikely to play again this week.

Grant Wells, Virginia Tech - Hasn't played since Week 2 and Kyron Drones has played reasonably well. Unclear what his starting status will be when cleared to return.

RB

Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech - Non-contact participant in Wednesday's practice.

Jo'Quavious Marks, Mississippi State - Didn't play last week and no update on his status since then.

Tawee Walker, Oklahoma - Dealt with pain in his ankle during last week's game and may be a GTD on Saturday.

Will Shipley, Clemson - Considered day-to-day due to a concussion suffered in last week's contest.

Marcus Major, Oklahoma - Was unable to play last week after being banged up the previous contest. Status is unclear for Saturday.

Myles Montgomery, Cincinnati - Suffered an injury late in the first half last week.

WR

Jalen McMillan, Washington - Termed day-to-day after aggravating an injury last Saturday but hasn't been full-go for a while.

Johnny Wilson, Florida State - Was able to get in some practice Sunday but status remains unclear.

Jaden Bray, Oklahoma State - Didn't play last week and status remains unclear.

Ali Jennings, Virginia Tech - Hoping to return at some point in 2023 and was seen warming up with cleats on last week. Unclear when he'll be ready to return though.

Giles Jackson, Washington - Missed out last week due to an ankle issue. Status remains unclear.

Harrison Wallace, Penn State - Franklin indicated Monday that he had not update on Wallace, which likely indicates he's not out for the season. Still doesn't sound that promising for a return this week.

Xavier Townsend, UCF - Was dealing with a bit of an issue last week and didn't play. Status for Saturday is unclear, but he's being monitored throughout the week.

Zakhari Franklin, Ole Miss - Sat out last week and has played minimally in three games this season. Wouldn't be surprised if he ends up redshirting.

Keagan Johnson, Kansas State - Sat out last week and his status remains unclear.

Hykeem Williams, Florida State - Questionable for this week.

Blaine Green, Oklahoma State - Sat out last week and status remains unclear for this week.

Destyn Hill, Florida State - Considered questionable for Saturday's game.

TE

Dae'Quan Wright, Virginia Tech - Full participant in practice Monday after leaving Saturday's game.

Week 10 CFB DFS Plays on FanDuel

Quarterback

Caleb Williams, USC ($12,000) vs. Washington

There are a few things I look for when I'm considering the quarterback options on the board, and one of them includes a matchup where the opposing defense is stout against the run but not quite as much versus passing attacks. While Washington has also contained opposing QBs for the most part, holding six of its eight opposing QBs under their season average, they have also allowed a couple of big efforts at the position, including last week's mammoth output from Ashton Daniels, who threw for 367 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 85 yards and two scores. Williams certainly possesses the skill to replicate that kind of stat line, and Vegas expects the Trojans to put up nearly 37 points. If they are going to get to that total as underdogs, and Marshawn Lloyd is facing a defensive wall that hasn't allowed an opposing backfield to reach its season average since Week 2, I'm looking at Williams to put the offense on his back Saturday.

Jayden Daniels, LSU ($11,800) at Alabama

It's certainly a risky play to ever go with a quarterback against the Crimson Tide, especially in Tuscaloosa and at a salary this high, but the Tigers' offense is simply good enough that it's worth it. Similar to my discussion on Williams, it's a lesser of two evils situation, considering Alabama has allowed just one opposing backfield to exceed its season fantasy points average and routinely holds them to 30 percent or more under average. While quarterbacks have surpassed season averages only twice this year, three of the last four have finished between 17 percent under season average and 14 percent over, and the only one who didn't was Texas A&M utilizing its backup quarterback. For Daniels, that range would equate to somewhere between 29.5 and 40.4, which would be a palatable total regardless of the outcome.

John Rhys Plumlee, UCF ($10,000) at Cincinnati

Plumlee seems like another slam-dunk option at the quarterback spot this week. He's taking on a Bearcats defense that has allowed all but one opposing FBS quarterback to surpass his season average in seven games. Of the six who have, all but one have done so by at least 18 percent of average fantasy points, and four of the six have tallied 25 percent or more better than average. If we throw out Plumlee's early exit against Kansas, he's averaged 25.6 FanDuel points on the season, so if we use 18 percent above average as the floor, that's already surpassing 30 FanDuel points, and the additional range suggests mid-30s are certainly on the table if things go right. Pair that with the Bearcats holding all but two opposing backfields to 40 percent or more below season average and an expected score of 31.5, and things seem to be lining up for a big day for Plumlee.

Devin Leary, Kentucky ($8,000) at Mississippi State

If you're really looking to save up at the quarterback spot, I think LEary is where you can find that savings Saturday. Leary has proven on two occasions to have mid-20s fantasy upside, and next on the docket is a Bulldogs defense that has yielded fantasy totals 44 percent or more above average to opposing quarterbacks in three of its last five games and over average marks in all but one contest. So, the baseline for Leary would presumably sit around 17-18 points, with the potential for him to again reach the low-to-mid 20s, which is perfectly acceptable production at an $8,000 salary. His cause is aided by the fact that the Bulldogs' defensive front has performed reasonably well to date as well, though that hasn't been quite as solid of late.

Running Back

Jawhar Jordan, Louisville ($9,800) vs. Virginia Tech

Aside from an injury-shortened outing against Pitt and a subpar showing against a tough NC State defense in Week 5, Jordan has been a reliable option out of the backfield, tallying at least 16.7 fantasy points in every other game. He's also finished with 28.2 points or more four different times. While the Hokies have held their last two opposing backfields to well under average, that was primarily a product of game script, with neither Syracuse nor Wake being able to get anything going on offense and having to abandon the run. The Cardinals are favored in this contest, so I wouldn't expect them to need to do the same, and Virginia Tech's five opponents prior to the last two weeks all saw their backfields exceed season average production by 21 percent or more, with four of the five finishing 46-percent above average. Jordan easily has a shot to clear 30 again this week.

Trey Benson, Florida State ($8,800) at Pitt

Benson and the ground game are obviously secondary in the Noles' offense most weeks, but this is a matchup where it would seem that facet of the game may trickle to the forefront. The Panthers have held all but one opposing quarterback to below-average points on the season, while three of the last four backfields have exceeded their average outputs. One more thing working in Benson's favor is game script, something that can't be said for most backs on the slate. Florida State is one of only two teams this week favored by double digits, and the Seminoles are 21.5-point favorites at that. A healthy lead would likely portend to more of a ground-heavy approach in the second half, which would presumably benefit Benson as well.

Dillon Johnson, Washington ($8,600) at USC

Here is a situation where I'm more inclined to get involved in the backfield than the passing attack. Sure, there is a lot to like on the quarterback side as well with Michael Penix facing a defense that has allowed 76-plus percent above-average production from opposing QBs the past two weeks, but that also comes against two teams in Cal and Utah that have shuffled through quarterbacks so far this season. The other factor is the salary tag, with Penix coming in at $11,500 despite averaging only 25.9 FanDuel points on the year. Sure, it's quite possible he could move toward a season-high mark, which would lead him toward 35ish points, but there is also some risk that he only slightly outperforms his numbers under center, as four of eight quarterbacks have also underperformed season average to date. On the running back side, opposing backs have topped their season marks in six of eight games, and four of the six have included totals 48 percent or more above average. Johnson is the backfield for the Huskies, accounting for 55.1 percent of running back carries for Washington this season, which includes a 20-carry showing against the Ducks.

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State ($7,700) at Maryland

Singleton is a case where we need to find Penn State's scoring avenues to reach the 29-point threshold Vegas has set, and the wide receiver room remains rather underwhelming. Maryland has been rather neutral against both the run and the pass this season, but the Terps have yielded over-average marks to each of their last two opponents, including 49 percent over average last week against Northwestern. The Nittany Lions are 8.5-point favorites as well, so a lead could result in more emphasis on the ground game this week, and Singleton is still the team's most talented back. Kaytron Allen ($6,800) is also on the board, but I like Singleton's prospects and ability to bust big plays even if the touches wind up more limited.

Corey Kiner, Cincinnati ($7,300) vs. UCF

Kiner seems like one of the more obvious options on the running back board this week. While the Bearcats are underdogs, it's only by 3.5 points, and they are expected to compile 28 on their own. UCF is among the worst run defenses in the country, allowing 5.0 yards per carry and 207.5 rushing yards and 2.6 rushing touchdowns per game. Add to that the efficiency with which Cincinnati runs the ball, with Kiner racking up 5.4 yards per carry on the year, and the fact that Myle Montgomery, who typically shares the workload, departed last week with an injury and could be in question this week, and Kiner could be set up for a healthier workload than usual for this optimal matchup.

Other GPP options to consider:

Wide Receiver/Tight End

USC Wide Receivers/Tight End at Washington

Were you expecting something different? Fat chance. The problem with utilizing these receivers is that it's difficult to parse out which one of the crew will have a big game, if any. If the Trojans are going to keep pace, I think the passing game will need to be involved a lot. The Huskies are allowing the most passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, largely due to having a lot of leads, but they have allowed just 11 passing scores through eight games. So, the best route to go may be to look toward those who have the best chance at volume. Tahj Washington ($8,200) is the clear leader there, averaging 5.1 targets per game and seven per contest over the last three. It also helps that he has five touchdowns on the ledger, so reaching pay dirt isn't off the table even though he's a slot receiver. Brenden Rice ($7,600) is second in target share, but he's been trending downward, amassing just four total last week while seeing a slight dip in pass snaps. While Dorian Singer ($5,600) plays a lot, he hasn't surpassed 41 receiving yards in a game this season. A couple of sneaky options to look at are Lake McRee ($5,500) and Zachariah Branch ($5,200). Each was targeted a healthy amount last week, with McRee posting a season-high six and Branch at somewhere between four and six (targets are unofficial and can vary by source). Washington has allowed tight ends to haul in 17 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown over the last three games, so there's certainly a place for McRee to make his mark. Branch was also targeted a lot despite playing just 20 passing snaps last week. If the volume of snaps increases Saturday along with the game volume, perhaps this is the contest when the freshman gets back in the limelight.

Rome Odunze ($10,000) or Ja'Lynn Polk ($9,700) at USC

I won't tell you which of these two to take, but both are in play, much like the USC receivers. Jalen McMillan is hurt, and even if he plays, it's hard to trust him from a fantasy standpoint. Odunze and Polk have firmly planted their flags on the fantasy scene this season, with Odunze averaging 21.2 FD points per game and Polk not far behind at 19.4. The two can certainly reach that threshold again Saturday, especially if it plays out the way Vegas believes it will. While I think there are more favorable quarterback situations atop the board, I'm not sure the same can be said for wide receivers, and this is where I'm willing to invest in the Huskies, along with the backfield (see Johnson above), though the running backs are at a slightly reduced cost.

Luther Burden, Missouri ($8,800) at Georgia

Burden is still expensive against an opponent that often strikes fear in the minds of DFS users, but wide receivers have sat near their average against Georgia of late. For Burden, that average is 19.75 points on the year, which is certainly enough to warrant his salary for Saturday's showdown. Also of note is that the Tigers are only expected to score 20 points. But, Burden is more a product of volume than touchdowns, netting only five touchdowns so far this season. In fact, he's finished with more than 20 FD points twice already this season without finding the end zone, so high scoring totals aren't a requisite for him to return value.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Penn State ($7,900) at Maryland

Another option where I have already recommended a running back for the team. It may seem foolhardy to add Lambert-Smith to the mix, but he's simply the only reliable receiver the Nittany Lions have going against a Terps defense that has allowed opposing wideouts to top their averages in each of the last five games and in six of seven on the year. With Harrison Wallace largely out last week, Lambert Smith again led the way with eight targets, and he's notched 30 total targets over the past three weeks. It's hard to come by that kind of consistent volume this far down the list, especially on a team that sports an expected score of 29.0 points.

Nic Anderson, Oklahoma ($7,800) at Oklahoma State

I was a bit overzealous recommending Anderson last week against Kansas at a notably higher salary than this week, but he was coming off a nine-target game post-Andrel Anthony injury. What is worth noting, however, is that Anderson still played his second-most snaps of the season behind the week prior, so he's still clearly getting playing time, playing the same number of passing snaps (28) as both Drake Stoops and Jalil Farooq to lead the team. The problem was that Kansas' rush defense was bad enough that the Sooners just gashed them there instead. That's not the case this week against the Cowboys, who have kept opposing running back roos to around average at best. What's more, Marcus Major and Tawee Walker are both questionable, so there's reason to believe this will be a pass-heavy contest for the Sooners, and Anderson has eight touchdowns under his belt and is facing a Pokes defense yielding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game on the year.

Barion Brown, Kentucky ($6,800) at Mississippi State

Brown is an interesting pairing with Devin Leary if you're looking for a cheap QB/WR stack. The Bulldogs have held opposing wideouts way below average twice this year, but they've also allowed five of seven wideout rooms to surpass their season averages, including three by 46-plus percent. You don't need to shoot for the moon at this salary, but Brown has tallies of 17.5 and 14.3 on his ledger so far. I also wouldn't fault you for taking a chance on Dane Key ($7,400) in GPPs. He is a bit more volatile but is coming off a 20.7 FanDuel-point effort last week and has another of 18.1 points under his belt earlier this season.

