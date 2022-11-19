FanDuel College Football: FanDuel CFB Main Slate Picks and Strategy, Week 12

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

College Football DFS Picks: FanDuel Main Slate Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 12

Next Saturday's games are still pretty good (Auburn vs Alabama, Michigan vs Ohio State, etc.) but with a lot of contests on Friday too that makes week 12 the last jam packed Saturday of the 2022 NCAAF season. Let's wipe away those tears and look ahead to the 14-game FanDuel main slate for this week highlighted by the USC vs UCLA matchup that has a betting total of 77.

College Football DFS Tools

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Quarterback

It's the last couple chances to add to the Heisman resumes for C.J. Stroud ($11,600) who is the -120 favorite but will also be judged largely on what he does next week in The Game. Hendon Hooker ($11,600) is at +400 for the Heisman and he bounced back from the Georgia loss with 4 total TDs last week. Here are some other top plays:

Anthony Richardson ($10,000) Florida at Vanderbilt

Anthony Richardson has those ceiling games in him like when he went for 36 fp against Texas A&M in Week 10. The matchup is there this Saturday against a Vanderbilt team that has been solid against the pass lately (201.3 ypg) but overall is the 10th worst team in the nation allowing 288.3 ypg through the air. Richardson will get his on the ground here too as the Commodores give up 160+ rush yards/game.

Dillon Gabriel ($9,500) Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State

It's been an up-and-down year for Dillon Gabriel and Oklahoma. Outside of a 3-int game two weeks ago against Baylor Gabriel only has one other INT on the season, and he's got big game potential with 403 yards vs. Kansas (29fp) and 330 with 4 TDs vs. Kansas State (35 fp). Saturday should be one of those big games in the Bedlam Series against an Oklahoma State defense that is 2nd worst in the country allowing 305.4 pass yards/game.

Jason Bean ($9,800) Kansas vs Texas

We will take the points Texas and Kansas put up last season with the Jayhawks getting a 57-56 win in a score that looked like it was played at the Phog Allen Fieldhouse and not DKR Memorial Stadium. Kansas QB Jayden Daniels had 4 TDs in that game and although he's off to LSU, Jason Bean can put up similar numbers on Saturday. The Longhorns are allowing 282 pass yards/game over their last three and that's even while holding TCU to 124 last week. Bean will get his through the air and has a rush TD in three straight games as well.

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Running Back

Illinois' Chase Brown leads the country with 1,442 rush yards but he faces his lowest price in a month ($9,000) up against Michigan's #1 ranked rush defense in the country (72.7 ypg). Blake Corum ($10,000) doesn't get a solid matchup either in that same game as the Illini are right behind UM with the #2 total defense in the country (249.6 ypg).

Bijan Robinson ($10,300) Texas at Kansas

A lot of people might be tempted by UCLA's Zach Charbonnet in the RB1 spot on Saturday because he's gone for 180+ with 6 total TDs his last two games, but those came against Stanford and Arizona - two of the worst run defenses in the country. Go ahead and let people sour off Bijan Robinson after just12 carries for 29 yards last week against TCU, because he had gone for 100+ in 7 straight prior and gets a Kansas team allowing 216 rush yards/game over their last three.

Braelon Allen ($9,200) Wisconsin at Nebraska

The Badgers had been playing better with wins in three of four prior to last week's 24-10 loss at Iowa. This week is a get right game for 5-5 Wisconsin as they try to get bowl eligible as -10 point favorites at Nebraska. The way UW gets this win is by riding Braelon Allen and the running game as the Cornhuskers gave up 264 yards rush yards to Michigan last week and are allowing 216 yards/game over their last three. Allen only had 40 yards last week but that's also an elite Hawkeyes defense.

Damien Martinez ($6,800) Oregon State at Arizona State

This one is all about whether Damien Martinez finds the end zone which might be a little tougher in a game with just a 53.5 O/U. The yards should be there though as he's gone for 100+ in four straight and did have a 3 TD game vs. Colorado in week 8. ASU has allowed 225.3 ypg on the ground over their last three so the Beavers are in a good spot here.

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Wide Receiver

Jalin Hyatt ($10,200) has 130+ receiving yards in his last four games against teams not named Georgia and he has 10 TDs over that span. With Hendon Hooker making his last ditch Heisman effort Hyatt should be a play here and the same with C.J. Stroud bolstering his resume giving the Ohio State receivers value yet again.

Tahj Washington ($7,600) USC at UCLA

Much like Stroud and Hooker, USC QB Caleb Williams is still alive in the Heisman running and he has 17 TD passes the last four games. The Trojans running game just took a hit with Travis Dye lost for the year with a knee injury while Jordan Addison and Mario Williams are both battling through injuries in the receiving corps. All of that should open things up for Tahj Washington who has caught four Williams' TD passes in the last three games and is in a matchup with UCLA with a betting total nearing 80.

Marvin Mims ($7,500) Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State

You'd like to see a rostered WR get more than 10 targets total in the last three games, but Marvin Mims still has upside in Bedlam against an Oklahoma State team giving up over 300 pass yards/game. Mims has averaged 109 yards on just 4 catches each of the last two weeks, so that would seem to be his floor vs. the Cowboys.

Bru McCoy ($6,900) Tennessee [LOGO[ at South Carolina

All the benefits of Jalin Hyatt (Hooker going for the Heisman, betting total of 66) but with less TD potential - but also at $3.3k less in price. That's what we've got on Saturday in Bru McCoy who has 31 targets the last three games but flies under the radar because he hasn't found the end zone since week 4.

College Football DFS GPP Plays

QB - Dorian Thompson-Robinson ($11,400) UCLA vs USC

The projected ownership shows people laying off Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Saturday mostly because he's got three games under his projections over his last four including a measly 14 fp in last week's loss to Arizona (245 yards passing, 1 TD). The matchup is there on Saturday night though against USC in a game with an O/U of 77. In the past month the Trojans have allowed 409 passing yards to Cal, 380 to Arizona, and 424 to Utah

RB - Isaac Guerendo ($5,400) Wisconsin at Nebraska

Is the Nebraska run defense so bad that a pivot off Braelon Allen and a rostering of Isaac Guerendo can be a viable play? Michigan backup C.J. Stokes had 68 yards on just 8 carries last week vs. the Cornhuskers and Guerendo had 186 yards on just 19 carries in UW wins over Purdue and Maryland. He saw 4 targets out of the backfield last week against a good Hawkeyes defense and is the Badgers' kick returner so there's always that potential.

WR - Zay Flowers ($8,700) Boston College at Notre Dame

Zay Flowers only has about a 5% ownership projection understandably, on the road against a top 20 Notre Dame pass defense. Flowers might be the kind of guy who transcends matchups though, as he has 10+ targets in 4 of the last 6 games and one of those he didn't receive double digit looks resulted in 5 grabs for 151 yards and 2 TDs.

