Michigan vs. Indiana: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 7

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Michigan vs. Indiana Best Bets

Get in on the college football action for 2023 with a BetMGM bonus code sporting a $1,500 bonus bet offer. RotoWire has plenty of college football betting tools and info to keep you in the loop this season. From the latest college football odds to college football futures and Heisman odds , we have you covered.

The Michigan Wolverines may be the best college football team in the country, but that is based on them trouncing competition that can't rise to their level. In Week 7, the circumstances will not change. The Wolverines are hosting the Hoosiers, and the only questions are just by how many points will Jim Harbaugh's team win, how many points they will score in the process, and how many points Indiana can manage, if any.

Michigan vs. Indiana Betting Odds for Week 7

Spread: Michigan -33.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Indiana +33.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 45.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Michigan -25000 (Caesars Sportsbook), Indiana +6500 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Snare a piece of the action during the 2023 college football season with a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code with $200 in bonus bets.

Michigan vs. Indiana Betting Picks for Week 7

The Hoosiers are 2-3, with wins against Indiana State and a two-point victory over lowly Akron; they had to wrest from the jaws of defeat. Indiana has already fired its offensive coordinator, and now it faces maybe the top defense in college football. Michigan has yet to allow more than 10 points, and so it seems unlikely Indiana will be able to best that. Thus, it becomes about how many points the Wolverines score.

There was a "call of the dogs" quality to Michigan's early wins. In conference play, that has not been the case to the same degree. The Wolverines beat the Cornhuskers 45-7 and then beat the Golden Gophers 52-10. Those were road games as well. If Harbaugh is inclined, his team can easily beat Indiana by over 33 points. Can Michigan win by five touchdowns? I believe so.

Michigan vs. Indiana Best Bet: Michigan -33 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Enjoy more of the 2023 college football season with a DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in bonus bets!

Michigan vs. Indiana Predictions for Week 7

It's a Clubber Lang kind of game. The prediction is pain, and that pain is pointed in the direction of Indiana. I doubt the coordinator change fixes things for the Hoosiers. Unless something fluky or odd happens, always possible but tricky to bet on, Indiana isn't going to have the best offensive day of any opponent Michigan has faced. Thus, it becomes about the Michigan offense versus the Indiana defense. The Hoosiers allowed 44 to Maryland in their last game and 27 to Akron. Frankly, the latter is more galling. Yeah, expect a blowout in Ann Arbor. Hail to the Victors.