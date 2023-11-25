Ohio State vs. Michigan: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 13

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Ohio State vs. Michigan Best Bets

Get in on the college football action for 2023 with ESPN BET promo code ROTO featuring a $250 bonus bet offer! RotoWire has plenty of college football betting tools and info to keep you in the loop this season. From the latest college football odds to college football futures and Heisman odds , we have you covered.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Betting Odds for Week 13

Spread: Ohio State +3.5 (-110, Caesars Sportsbook); Michigan -3 (-120, ESPN BET)

Total: 45.5 (Over, -110 ESPN BET); 47 (Under, -110, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Ohio State +142 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Michigan -164 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Snare a piece of the action during the 2023 college football season with a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for $150 on a $5 moneyline bet if your team wins, plus a daily profit boost!

The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) and the Michigan Wolverines (11-0) clash in a battle of unbeatens with a ton on the line. First off, these teams are No. 2 and 3 in the College Football Playoffs, with Washington, Florida State, Oregon, Alabama and others giving chase. Neither side can afford a loss. A trip to the Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa is also on the line. And, of course, there are bragging rights from winning "The Game," which might be more important to the citizens of both states.

The Buckeyes have outscored Minnesota and Michigan State in the past two games by a 75-6 score, covering both games by 27.5 or more points in each outing. The Under has cashed in back-to-back games, while going low in seven of the past eight games, and nine of 11 contests overall.

The Wolverines survived a trip to Maryland, winning 31-24 as a favorite of 17.5 points as the Over (51.5) connected. Michigan has covered in five of the past seven games, while the Over is 5-1-1 in the seven-game span.

Michigan has won the past two meetings in this rivalry, winning as a 6.5-point underdog on Nov. 27, 2021 in the most recent game in Ann Arbor, winning 42-27. The Wolverines whitewashed the Buckeyes in Columbus on Nov. 26 last season, winning 45-23 as a 9-point 'dog, too, as the Over cashed.

Speaking of the Over, Bo Schembechler and Woody Hayes are likely rolling over in their respective graves with the amount of offense we've seen recently in this series. Gone are the days of three yards and a cloud of dust. The winner of this game has scored 45 or more points in each of the past four meetings, while going for 42 or more points in seven of the previous nine installments. The Over is a perfect 9-0 in the past nine meetings, too. The last time we saw the Under cash was Nov. 24, 2013.

Michigan has racked up 38.3 PPG to rank 11th in the nation, and QB J.J. McCarthy has completed 73.8 percent of his passes for 2,335 yards, 18 TD and 4 INT across 11 games. The rushing game is led by RB Blake Corum, who has 888 yards and 20 rushing scores, with 4.9 yards per game. WR Roman Wilson is the big receiver in the pass game, going for a team-best 612 yards and 10 TD, averaging 16.5 yards per catch.

Ohio State has rolled up 429.3 total yards per game, 283.7 passing yards per game and 33.6 PPG. QB Kyle McCord has improved as the season has gone on, completing 66.4 percent with 2,899 yards, 22 TD and 4 INT. RB TreVeyon Henderson has a team-high 794 yards and 10 TD, while WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is the man downfield, posting 62 grabs, 1,093 yards and 13 TD with 17.6 yards per reception.

The Wolverines should be able to win this game on their home field. However, there are A LOT of distractions, and the Buckeyes should take advantage. There is no Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines, as he was suspended for the sign-stealing scandal. The linebacker coach was fired this past week for tampering with evidence. For Ohio State, there is just a little more stability.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Betting Picks for Week 13

Both of these teams have amazing defenses, so that nine-game Over streak will definitely be tested.

The Buckeyes allowed 252.9 total yards per game, ranking No. 3 in the nation, while keeping teams to just 144.4 passing yards per game, which is the best mark in the country. They only allow 9.3 PPG, which is second-best in the land, while limiting teams to 108.5 rushing yards per game to rank No. 21.

The Wolverines have managed the top mark in the country in both total yards per game allowed (235.5) and points allowed (9.0). Michigan has allowed just 144.8 passing yards per game, ranking No. 2, while yielding just 90.7 yards per game to check in No. 9. It's going to be interesting to see how these offenses handle these lockdown defensive units.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Expert Pick: Under 46 (-110 Caesars Sportsbook)

Join the 2023 college football fun with a Caesars Sportsbook promo code featuring a $1,000 first-bet offer.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Predictions for Week 13

Michigan has dominated this series since the COVID-19 years, with Ohio State last winning Nov. 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, with no game occurring in 2020.

The Wolverines have covered four of the past six meetings in this series, while going 6-3 ATS in the past nine battles. However, the underdog is also 5-1 ATS in the past six meetings, and 7-2 ATS in the past nine in the series.

A solid same-game parlay is playing Ohio State catching the points, while going low. I think this is the year we get a lower-scoring battle, as both of these teams have just amazing defensive units, and both rosters are littered with all kinds of NFL talent.