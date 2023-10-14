USC vs. Notre Dame: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 7

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: USC vs. Notre Dame Best Bets

USC travels to the heartland this Saturday night with the hopes of staying undefeated while Notre Dame looks to get back in the playoff picture by knocking off a highly-ranked team. The Fighting Irish nearly won in a similar situation earlier this season against Ohio State. Can they get over the top this time in this national spotlight game?

USC vs Notre Dame Betting Odds for Week 7

Spread: Notre Dame -2.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 60.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: -145 Notre Dame (BetMGM); +120 USC (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Notre Dame opened at -1, and the line has since jumped to -2.5. It's not likely to move any higher as lines don't often cross that magical number of 3. The total opened near 66 and has plummeted this week. That move is likely due to the weather expected on Saturday night. Winds of 20mph are currently forecasted, which would have a major impact on the passing game.

USC vs Notre Dame Betting Picks for Week 7

As previously mentioned, the wind could have a major impact on this game, and you're seeing the result in the line movements. Under normal circumstances, this game would probably be a pick 'em, but if the winds take away the deep throw, it will be USC that's heavily impacted.

It's difficult to project what might happen on Saturday night as the wind could change the USC game plan entirely. Notre Dame does not rely on the deep ball and is more comfortable relying on the running game, so its game plan will remain largely unchanged. Perhaps USC will ask Caleb Williams to use his feet more in this game.

USC enters this week allowing 157 yards per game on the ground, which is a bit bizarre when you consider that the Trojans have spent much of their time in the lead this year, which usually results in the opposition racking up passing yards. It makes you wonder how inept this rushing defense is, and therein lies the key to this game. If the 'Irish can run the ball with ease, they can not only keep pace in this game, but they can outscore USC. This is where the weather might actually hurt Notre Dame, however. If the threat of the pass isn't there, USC can focus solely on the running game and perhaps slow it down.

The same could hold true for Notre Dame's defense as well, though. If the deep ball is not in play, how effective will the Trojans be on offense? The variable here, of course, is Caleb Williams.

USC is coming off a poor performance this past week against Arizona, and in my mind, that will only help them this week as the Trojans will not be overconfident this week.

I'm expecting a slugfest here, but in the end, I think the Trojans remain undefeated. I just haven't seen enough from the Notre Dame offense this season to think it can outscore Caleb Williams and the Trojan offense.

USC vs Notre Dame Expert Pick: USC +2.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

USC vs Notre Dame Predictions for Week 7

With the projected winds in play, I'm expecting a slow start to this game for both offenses as they try to figure out the best way to move down the field. Notre Dame will rely heavily on the ground game, which should work early on, but eventually, USC will figure out that it can deploy nearly all of its resources into slowing the ground game, and then the Irish will be in trouble.

It will be tough for USC to change its game plan on offense, but if the winds are as much of a factor as projected, the Trojans will have to adjust, which they will. They'll use the short passing game, combined with the feet of Caleb Williams, to move down the field.

This will be a tight game the entire way, but in the end, Caleb Williams will make more plays than Sam Howell, and the Trojans will win and cover the number.

USC 31 - Notre Dame 28