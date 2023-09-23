Washington State vs. Oregon State: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 4

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Washington State vs. Oregon State Best Bets

Two ranked and undefeated PAC 12 meet in this conference matchup on Saturday, with the winner taking the lead in the conference standings. Oregon State has cruised to its 3-0 record but has yet to face any stiff competition. Washington State has also been impressive on its way to a 3-0 record and has a quality win over a slightly down but still dangerous Wisconsin team. The winner of this game keeps its momentum going as the PAC 12 season starts to heat up.

Washington State vs. Oregon State Betting Odds for Week 4

Spread: Oregon State -2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 58.5 (BetMGM)

Moneyline: Oregon State -146 (FanDuel); Washington State +136 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

This line opened up at -6.5 in favor of Oregon State and has dropped significantly in the days since. Perhaps it was preseason expectations that drove the opening line because there doesn't look to be much separating these two teams, and the public seems to agree, although OSU being favored on the road is quite bold considering neither team has dropped a game yet this season and WSU passed its only real test at home against Wisconsin. The total hasn't moved since opening at 58.5.

Washington State vs Oregon State Betting Picks for Week 4

As mentioned previously, Washington State might be a little more battle-tested entering this game, as it fought off a decent Wisconsin team two weeks ago. No, the Badgers are not at the same level that we've become accustomed to over the past 20 years, but they're still a challenge for most Pac-12 teams.

Oregon State's level of competition to this point and the fact that the Beavers haven't faced a tough road environment yet may be a factor in this game.

The edge here comes in the form of WSU's rushing defense. OSU's offense is centered around Damien Martinez, who is averaging nearly nine yards per carry this year, but if he doesn't get going, the Beavers are in trouble. WSU is allowing less than 100 yards per game on the ground this season, and against Wisconsin, which is known for its ground game, the Cougars allowed just 3.1 yards per carry.

On the other side, the Cougars have been prolific through the air, averaging over 400 yards per game. OSU has been good but not great against the pass this season, but some of that can be attributed to the competition.

I'm siding with the line movement here and taking WSU +2.5. The money line looks like a good play as well at +125. No pick or lean on the total, as it's set in a pretty good spot.

Washington State vs Oregon State Expert Pick: Washington State +2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Washington State vs Oregon State Predictions for Week 4

Washington State is going to bombard the Beavers from the start through the air, attacking them in a way they haven't seen this season. Oregon State will struggle to get the ground game going, which will force it to get it done through the air. WSU's pass defense has not been great this season, so OSU should be able to get something done in comeback mode, but it won't be enough, as the Beavers will fail to come up with an answer for the WSU pass game. Washington State 31 - Oregon State 27