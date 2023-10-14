Washington vs. Oregon: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 7

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Washington vs. Oregon Betting Odds and Best Bets

A massive West Coast battle comes our way from Seattle on Saturday afternoon. The home Huskies are 5-0 SU, but just 3-2 ATS, struggling a bit on the road last time out at Arizona. Their games have gone over the listed total three times. Oregon comes in unblemished as well, sitting at 5-0 SU and a perfect 5-0 ATS, covering large numbers every week. Despite their offensive prowess, the under has cashed in each of their last four games.

Washington vs. Oregon Betting Odds for Week 7

Spread: Washington -3 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Total: 66.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Washington -155 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Oregon +135 (BetMGM)

There's been virtually no line movement in this game on any of the three options above, so it seems the books have set this correctly from the outset. There are some -2.5 lines for the Huskies available, as well as some +3.5 lines for the Ducks, so you'll obviously want to hunt for the better number with whomever your backing, even if the odds are less as it's at the critical field goal spot.

Moneyline-wise, the odds are pretty consistent across the board. MGM has the best number on the Ducks, which also leads to the worst number on the Huskies. It's not set at a spot where I like either option still. For Oregon, I'm more than content to take the field goal with less juice, whereas the game feels like enough of a toss-up that it's not likely worth the risk to bac the Huskies straight up.

We are seeing a touch of movement in the game total, which opened at 67.5. That number is still available at some spots, so if you're backing defenses, get it done before there's harmony.

Washington vs. Oregon Betting Picks for Week 7

The total is where we'll start first, and it's a non-play for me. In the intro, we noted Oregon's last four games have gone under. They've allowed 10 or fewer points in four of their five games, and while I understand that came against far less competition, the fact is they can get stops. The one game that went over was on the road and finished with 68 points, too close to this number. Conversely, if we get the back-and-forth nature many expect, this easily shoots out. Further, if it's close as we also expect, there's the potential for overtime and plenty more points. If forced to choose, I'm going over, especially if that number keeps going down. But that it's moving lower should also cause pause on any confidence in the total number of points scored.

That leaves us forced to pick a side. Michael Penix has a sterling 16:2 TD:INT ratio, and his adversary, Bo Nix, comes in at 15:1. We're going to get sterling play from both, so the question comes down to can the Ducks can handle the atmosphere, and I believe they are equipped to do just that. Oregon averages 6.99 ypc and 225.2 ypg on the ground, while Washington has success at 4.73 ypc; they're getting only 123.0 ypg. It's not going to be easy for the Ducks to run on Washington's front, but I believe they'll be more willing to commit to balance and not force a track meet. Pair that with a defense that I believe will have some success at getting to Penix, maybe not so much with high sack counts, but forcing earlier throws and a potential mistake, and I think there's a recipe for the Ducks to escape with a win. In a game that should live up to the hype, I'll take the points, possibly even paying for a hook to push it over the field goal threshold.

Washington vs. Oregon Best Bet: Oregon (+3) at Caesars Sportsbook

Washington vs. Oregon Predictions for Week 7

This game has everything you can ask for. Heisman Trophy and potential first-round quarterbacks, wide receivers for days, capable running backs, elite play along both lines. You name it, it's available Saturday afternoon in Seattle. It's honestly a game where the right play may be no play at all, but rather just sit and enjoy without worrying about a bet hitting.

This sets up as a slugfest, with both offenses likely landing big blows against each other, back and forth throughout. Winning in Husky Stadium won't be easy, but there's no reason to expect the moment to be too big for the Ducks. In the end, the home crowd will rally the Huskies, and Penix will make one extra pass to win this late for Washington. WASHINGTON 38-37.