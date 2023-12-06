Big Bash League 2023-24: Five Sleepers

Second in the list features Perth Scorchers' batting all-rounder Aaron Hardie . The 24-year-old had a fabulous time with the bat in hand in the 2022-23 edition where he finished the competition as the leading run-getter with 460 runs in 15 innings at an average of 41.81 along with the strike-rate of 141.10, including four half-centuries.

First on the list to feature is Hobart Hurricanes' Matthew Wade . The veteran wicketkeeper-batter is the ninth-highest run-scorer in the history of the Big Bash League with 2,497 runs at an average of 40.44 along with the strike-rate of 128.68 which included 24 half-centuries. Last season, Wade scored 307 runs in 12 innings at an average of 25.58 with two scores of 50 or more. The Hurricanes management will be hoping that the veteran keeper-batter will continue to deliver the goods in the upcoming mega-event.

We are bringing you five such players who have shown in the past how dangerous they could be and still possess the ability to turn the game upside down in a matter of few overs.

Like every year, some notable players come into the competition with not that great performance in other formats or in the recent past and therefore, many observers ignore them while evaluating any team's strength or weakness.

The 2023-24 edition of the Big Bash League is set to begin on Thursday where players from all over the world will battle it out to showcase their talent.

The 2023-24 edition of the Big Bash League is set to begin on Thursday where players from all over the world will battle it out to showcase their talent.

Like every year, some notable players come into the competition with not that great performance in other formats or in the recent past and therefore, many observers ignore them while evaluating any team's strength or weakness.

We are bringing you five such players who have shown in the past how dangerous they could be and still possess the ability to turn the game upside down in a matter of few overs.

Matthew Wade (Hobart Hurricanes)

First on the list to feature is Hobart Hurricanes' Matthew Wade. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter is the ninth-highest run-scorer in the history of the Big Bash League with 2,497 runs at an average of 40.44 along with the strike-rate of 128.68 which included 24 half-centuries. Last season, Wade scored 307 runs in 12 innings at an average of 25.58 with two scores of 50 or more. The Hurricanes management will be hoping that the veteran keeper-batter will continue to deliver the goods in the upcoming mega-event.

Aaron Hardie (Perth Scorchers)

Second in the list features Perth Scorchers' batting all-rounder Aaron Hardie. The 24-year-old had a fabulous time with the bat in hand in the 2022-23 edition where he finished the competition as the leading run-getter with 460 runs in 15 innings at an average of 41.81 along with the strike-rate of 141.10, including four half-centuries. That performance did not go unnoticed as Hardie was selected for the T20I series against India which did not turn out to be a great experience as he scored just 32 runs in three innings. Despite those failures, the Scorchers' team management will be hoping that the Bournemouth-born will once again showcase his skills in the upcoming edition just like he did last year.

Chris Green (Sydney Thunder)

Third on the list features Sydney Thunders' newly-appointed captain Chris Green. The 30-year-old is regarded as one of the most underrated players in the history of BBL, considering how he has delivered some impressive performances, both with the bat and ball in hand. Green has 66 wickets to his name in 88 innings, that too with an economy-rate of just 7.14. With the bat in hand, he has scored 540 runs at a strike-rate of 127.05. It will be interesting to see how Green will perform after being appointed as the captain of the franchise.

Steve Smith (Sydney Sixers)

Fourth in the list features Sydney Sixers' veteran batter Steve Smith. The veteran right-hander was the surprise package last year as he ended the season as the only player to have scored two centuries. In total, Smith scored 346 runs in just five innings at an outstanding average of 86.50. The management of the Sixers franchise will be hoping to see a similar performance from the seasoned campaigner once again who had a rather below-par outing with the bat in hand in the recently concluded ICC World Cup.

Imad Wasim (Melbourne Stars)

Fifth in the list features Melbourne Stars' new signing Imad Wasim. The veteran all-rounder has recently announced retirement from international cricket and will be available to play the whole season for the Stars. Wasim has a fabulous record with the ball in hand where in 318 matches, he has taken 290 wickets with an outstanding economy-rate of 6.53. The management will be hoping that their new signing will deliver what he has done throughout his career.