ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Five Youngsters to Watch

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin in less than a week. The top 20 teams from all over the world will compete to secure the ultimate prize.

Like every tournament, the focus will be on some of the younger players who will leave their mark, and this year will be no different. We are bringing you a list of five players aged 23 or younger who can have a significant say in the outcome.

Towhid Hridoy (Bangladesh)

First on the list is Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy. The right-hander is having a fabulous time with the bat in 2024, scoring 725 runs in just 24 innings at an average of 38.15 and a strike-rate of 144.13, including one century and four half-centuries. He is the only batter from Bangladesh to score more than 700 runs this year, which shows that the team will rely heavily on him in the upcoming mega-event.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)

Second on the list is India's Yashasvi Jaiswal. The 22-year-old managed to book his place in the India squad despite not having a great IPL 2024, where he only scored 435 runs at an average of 31.07 along with strike-rate of 155.91. Despite not-so-consistent numbers, Jaiswal played some crucial knocks where he showed exactly what he was capable of. Therefore, team India will be hoping to see the best of him in the upcoming mega-event.

Saim Ayub (Pakistan)

Next on the list is Pakistan's Saim Ayub. The left-hander is having difficulty replicating what he has achieved in franchise-based T20 competitions, where he has been nothing short of a sensation. In the 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Ayub finished the competition as the fifth-highest run-getter with 345 runs in 11 innings at an average of 31.36 and a strike-rate of 157.53. In the 2023 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Karachi-born batter played a crucial role in helping the Guyana Amazon Warriors lift the title as he finished the competition as the second-highest run-getter with 478 runs at an average of 43.45 along with the strike-rate of 142.26. Therefore, the Men-in-Green will be hoping that Ayub will finally come good in the big event and help the Green Shirts achieve the ultimate objective.

Tristan Stubbs (South Africa)

Fourth on the list features South Africa's Tristan Stubbs. The 23-year-old is often regarded as the next AB de Villiers because of his playing style and his ability to hit the ball in unique areas. Stubbs has been in sublime six-hitting form this year, as he has smashed 41 sixes in just 25 innings. Therefore, the Proteas will be hoping to see their youngster shine in the upcoming mega-event.

Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka)

Last on the list is Sri Lanka's pacer Matheesha Pathirana. The right-arm pacer is known for his death bowling skills, and he has repeatedly shown that he has what it takes to deliver in challenging circumstances. In 2024, Pathirana has 33 wickets to his name, joint fourth-highest in T20 cricket. Interestingly, 17 of those wickets came in overs 16-20 which shows that he has the knack of picking wickets when the team needs it the most. Therefore, the Islanders will be hoping to see Pathirana keep on delivering the goods at the upcoming mega-event.

