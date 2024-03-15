IPL 2024: Players Under Pressure

Second in the list features Delhi Capitals' star spinner Kuldeep Yadav . The left-arm wrist-spinner had a relatively quiet IPL in 2023 where he ended up picking just 10 wickets in 14 matches. However, despite that, he finished the competition with the second-best economy out of all the bowlers who bowled more than 40 overs. It is widely believed that Yadav is a much-improved white-ball bowler now and he showed that in the ICC 50-over World Cup as well and therefore, the management will be hoping for an improved performance in this edition of the mega-event.

First in the list features Gujrat Titans' ace pacer Mohammad Shami. The right-arm fast-bowler was the star performer for the franchise in the 2023 edition where he finished the competition as the leading wicket-taker with 28 scalps to his name in 17 innings at an economy-rate of just 8.03. After having a great outing in the 50-over ICC World Cup while playing at home, Shami will be hoping to replicate his performance in another high-profile event.

Just like in every edition, there are certain players who are under the microscope because of their reputation. We are bringing you five such players.

Maheesh Theekshana (Chennai Super Kings)

Maheesh Theekshana of the Chennai Super Kings has become a known face in the world of T20 cricket. The mystery spinner is exceptional in the powerplay in particular where his economy-rate is just 6.84. In the previous edition, the Sri Lanka international claimed 11 wickets in 14 matches and the management will be hoping for better things from him this time around when the Super Kings will defend their title.

Shubman Gill (Gujrat Titans)

Fourth in the list features Gujrat Titans star batter Shubman Gill. The right-hander was exceptional in the previous campaign where he played a key role in helping the side to register their spot in the final of the competition. Gill finished the 2023 edition as the highest run-getter with 890 runs in 17 innings at an average of 59.33 along with a strike-rate of 157.80, which included three centuries and four half-centuries. Therefore, the Titans will be hoping for a similar performance from their star batter in the upcoming edition as well.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Last in the list features Sunrisers Hyderabad's star pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi. The Afghanistan international has been in sublime form with the ball in hand in the recent past and has proved himself to be an elite-level bowler in white-ball cricket. Farooqi has been amongst the wickets this year and has already claimed 25 scalps in just 15 matches in the T20 format, that too with an economy-rate of just 7.31. Because of this, he is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in T20s in 2024. The management will be hoping to see the left-arm pacer produce similar kind of performances in the upcoming edition of the IPL as well.