DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Final Four - Friday

Slate Overview

We are so back! The much-anticipated Final Four in Berlin gets underway Friday, with the winners of each Semifinal facing each other Sunday for the EuroLeague title. Both over/unders are hovering around 157.0, so there is no true game stack that sticks out total-wise. Due to the playing style of Real Madrid, if I had to bet one game that would play quicker than expected it would be the one involving them and Olympiacos. There isn't much injury news to discuss, as it seems like everyone who has not been ruled out already will be available. Let's get to it, and good luck, everyone!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Kostas Sloukas, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($10,100)

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($9,900)

This is the biggest debate on the slate for me, as I believe you have to play one of the high-usage players in the Panathinaikos backcourt. Which one, though, is a tough decision. I favor Sloukas due to his Final Four experience, peripheral upside and the fact Fenerbahce just slowed down a scoring-first guard like Nunn in Mike James. We're truly splitting hairs, though.

Nick Calathes, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($9,800)

The price is steep again, but he fills every column in the box score, and in a game with so much on the line he should get maximum minutes. His floor/ceiling combination is tough to pass up when compared to the next guy on the list.

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid ($10,000)

He faces a tough matchup against Thomas Walkup and Nigel Williams-Goss, so unless he's shooting very efficiently and hitting tough shots I think he will have to do a lot in the assist category. Campazzo is only a guaranteed prize pool, mass multi-entry play for me.

Thomas Walkup, Olympiacos Piraeus ($8,700)

If he stays out of foul trouble I think he's the sneakiest guard on the board. He averaged 28.1 DraftKings points in his two matchups with Real Madrid earlier this season and constantly gets overlooked.

Valuable Values

Isaiah Canaan, Olympiacos Piraeus ($6,900)

There are not many guards to choose from in this range, so why not take the firecracker that is Canaan. He's going to start, and if he's hitting his shots he could do plenty if the pace picks up.

Sergio Rodriguez, Real Madrid ($6,200)

Sergio Llull, Real Madrid ($5,800)

The two veterans could be leaned on at any time if Campazzo hits a rough patch. I lean toward Rodriguez due to Lull being so scoring-dependent, but the savings could be massive on a slate with a lack of value.

Marko Guduric, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($7,100)

We saw them start to lean on him more in the Playoffs, and he's very versatile position-wise. He's a last-piece option.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid ($9,100)

Mario Hezonja, Real Madrid ($8,900)

With Gabriel Deck done for the season, these two guys could spend more time on the court than they were already getting. I really think you'll want one of them in most of your lineups, particularly with Walter Tavares and Vincent Poirier splitting the center minutes and never sharing the court.

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($10,300)

Mr. Steady Eddy had a great run in the Playoffs, but his job will be harder with Johnathan Motley back for Fenerbahce. Those two squared off twice in the regular season, and both delivered from a fantasy perspective. I have no issue leaning on the type of floor Lessort offers, provided you have the salary.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($9,700)

Do we go with Hayes-Davis or not? One day he's putting up 58.5 DraftKings points and the next he's finishing with fewer than 20.0 despite logging heavy minutes. The matchup isn't great, but you're getting a guy who will likely only come off the court for a drink of water. I think he has to hit his three-pointers to return value at this price because his peripherals have taken a hit.

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid ($9,500)

Vincent Poirier, Real Madrid ($7,900)

Both Real Madrid and Olympiacos have a pair of stout defenders at the center spot, so I think Tavares is a bit too pricey to include in a lot of lineups. I can envision a scenario where Tavares gets in foul trouble and Poirier gets extra run because they would undoubtedly need his size.

Kostas Papanikolaou, Olympiacos Piraeus ($8,200)

Papanikolaou just loves playing against Real Madrid. It feels like he always has strong games against them, and I think he's a solid last piece as someone who can get you 20.0-to-30.0 DraftKings points if he sees his usual minutes.

Valuable Values

Nikola Milutinov, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,000)

The best center in the league will likely come off the bench again, but he is still way too underpriced . He'll be chalky, as he should be. If you want to fade him and hope he fouls or that Moustapha Fall has a career night, you could play the game theory method with that.

Dzanan Musa, Real Madrid ($7,500)

First things first, Musa is closer to a shooting guard than a forward, but I still think the Deck injury could give Musa more minutes. He was used sparingly during the Playoffs, but his price has dipped, and I think he's affordable enough to take a shot on, particularly with it being likely he gets at least 20 minutes.

Johnathan Motley, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,800)

He's not a lock for a big game Friday, but I love the guy's talent, and what he brings Fenerbahce will need. If he avoids foul trouble I think he can return 3x for us.

Ioannis Papapetrou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($7,300)

Juancho Hernangomez, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($5,000)

I'm curious to see what starting lineup they run out after Papapetrou started the last two games against Maccabi. Even if both work off the bench they could hit 3x, and although head coach Ergin Ataman will likely ride the hot hand I think I will still have some exposure.

Rudy Fernandez, Real Madrid ($4,100)

I think Fernandez safely sees 10-to-15 minutes with Deck out. He will not be afraid to get shots up when he's on the court, and it certainly will not cost you much to add him to your lineups.

