DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 10 - Thursday

Slate Overview

A beautiful five-game slate loses a bit of luster with DraftKings not offering a $1,000 top prize Thursday, but someone still has to win so it might as well be one of us. There is so much value on Thursday's slate that prioritizing the safer plays over the riskier ones at the top of the board seems prudent. Updates on nearly every injured player were provided Wednesday and will be noted below.

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid ($10,800)

Campazzo had a down game in Round 9, but he wasn't needed for much in the second leg of the double-game week. There's a chance that could happen again, as Real Madrid is favored by about as many points as possible against a last-place ALBA club. However, if the game is even remotely close we could witness a historical performance from Campazzo.

Paris Lee, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($9,500)

He hasn't been lighting the world on fire and the matchup isn't great, but with Nando de Colo out again, Lee will continue running the offense and and log heavy minutes.

Jerian Grant, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($9,200)

Grant has hit 3x value at this price in three straight games, and he now gets a solid matchup at home. He contributes in a lot of areas and doesn't need to score the ball to contribute to your fantasy lineups.

Tomas Satoransky, FC Barcelona ($8,800)

Nicolas Laprovittola, FC Barcelona ($8,400)

Maccabi can let guards get busy, so his is definitely a defense vs. position matchup to attack. These guys get about all the usage they can handle in the backcourt and could see more than usual with Rokas Jokubaitis unavailable for Round 10.

Carsen Edwards, Bayern Munich ($8,200)

I'm listing Edwards here but I've been super impressed with how comfortable he, Sylvain Francisco and Leandro Bolmaro have looked recently. They will take their turns contributing, and the minutes aren't safe if Andreas Obst returns. However, in this matchup, I could absolutely see one of the first three guys landing in Thursday's optimal lineup.

Valuable Values

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($5,700)

It took Nunn a while to find his footing in Europe, but he seems to have gotten there. I think he goes off in a big way Thursday and that this will be the last time we see him below $8,000 on DraftKings.

Gabriele Procida, ALBA Berlin ($5,900)

Matteo Spagnolo, ALBA Berlin ($5,400)

With both Sterling Brown and Matt Thomas sidelined there is all kinds of usage available in ALBA's backcourt, and despite a tough matchup I think it is worth chasing. Procida is an NBA-level talent who can shoot and defend. He's my favorite player in Europe and I'm excited to see what he can do in an expanded role. Spagnolo has not done much from a fantasy perspective, but he can run the offense and like Procida was selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Dario Brizuela, FC Barcelona ($4,500)

This is a super dart, but with Jokubaitis out, Brizuela could play 10-to-15 minutes. If you need a punt play in this price range Brizuela could deliver, especially if Barcelona can get a healthy lead.

Andreas Obst, FC Bayern Munich ($6,000)

Obst is a microwave scorer, and if he plays he will have a solid matchup. I would prefer he part of the starting lineup, though, to ensure he has no limitations.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($11,600)

There's not a whole lot to say here. He is among the frontrunners for the Season MVP award and faces a Fenerbahce team that I don't trust to contain opposing frontcourt players.

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($11,400)

Mitoglou went from not playing at all during the 2022-23 campaign to experiencing a major breakout in recent weeks. The price is high and the matchup is tough, so he's a bit of a question mark for me Thursday. However, the usage rate remains massive and the floor is great.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($9,900)

He is now priced correctly, but if he continues staying out of foul trouble I don't see how he can hurt your lineups. Even if he shoots poorly he's on the floor long enough to rack up fantasy points in other ways.

Willy Hernangomez, FC Barcelona ($7,600)

We've been waiting for this spot all year. Jan Vesely is out, which opens the door for Hernangomez to start and man the post for Barcelona. He is one of the top players on a fantasy-point-per-minute basis and should see minutes in the mid-20s. He will be chalky, but rightfully so, and he will be tough to fade.

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid ($9,600)

He is back on track and has an elite matchup, but I don't believe he will handle many minutes in what figures to be a Real Madrid blowout.

Valuable Values

Gabriel Deck, Real Madrid ($7,900)

Dzanan Musa, Real Madrid ($7,900)

Mario Hezonja, Real Madrid ($7,000)

With Guerschon Yabusele out a while, the door is open for us to play Real Madrid's other forwards. By no means are any of these guys a lock because their team is so talented and still goes 12 deep, but against ALBA they all have a lofty ceiling. Musa typically fills a backcourt spot, but he's listed as a forward, and it's worth noting he is coming off his best game of the campaign.

Louis Olinde, ALBA Berlin ($7,600)

He's priced down again, and with ALBA down some key pieces I think he will do a bit of playmaking as an athletic forward who can handle the ball.

Isaac Bonga, FC Bayern Munich ($7,100)

He will resume playing in EuroLeague games Thursday and gets a great matchup. This is just such a cheap price for a player of Bonga's caliber.

Semi Ojeleye, Valencia Basket ($7,400)

We whiffed on Ojeleye last week, but at this price and in a matchup against Panathinaikos he remains a high-upside play.

