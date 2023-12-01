DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 11 - Friday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

Thursday's six-game slate featured all kinds of quality options, and there will be fewer of those Friday with only three games on the schedule. Fortunately all three contests are solid in the over/under and projected pace departments, and although there will be some chalky plays the DraftKing pricing is reasonable. One perk of a lighter slate is that there is less injury-related news to be on top of, so most of the options below will be pretty cut-and-dried.

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($10,800)

It doesn't generally go well when Larkin is highly-rostered like I anticipate he will be Friday, but on the positive side, he has recorded at least 24.0 DrafKings points in seven of his 10 appearances, and something around there probably won't be a big deterrent. Larkin was not limited at all by his thumb injury his last time, and he has a good matchup against Red Star.

Darius Thompson, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($10,000)

If you choose to fade Larkin, look no further than his backcourt mate Thompson, who has a lot of upside with the minutes he has been seeing lately. With good size for a guard, I think Thompson will be more involved on the glass than usual with Efes shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Nicolas Laprovittola, FC Barcelona ($9,100)

There are certainly some scoreboard concerns here and the floor isn't great, but he has a favorable matchup and he is one of the best scorers in the EuroLeague.

Chris Jones, Valencia Basket ($8,800)

The price has come down so much and the matchup is so good that this becomes a math equation. Jones has put up 0.94 fantasy points per minutes this season and has played right around 27 minutes in three straight appearances. If he does what is expected that puts him right around 3x value, and there is upside for more if his ankle is feeling good and the shots are falling.

Valuable Values

Nando de Colo, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($8,400)

Rodrigue Beaubois, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($8,100)

There isn't much for value at the guard spots, so we will start with these two players. Both have low floors, but it's not like they don't have any upside. The minutes are uncertain, particularly for de Colo, who is set to return from a two-week absence. He may not play more than 24 minutes or so, but he gets good usage when he's out there and is cheap enough to take a shot.

Jared Harper, Valencia Basket ($6,500)

The minutes are never good, but we don't have many options down here and he is not afraid to shoot when he gets the ball. His stock would get a bit of a boost if both Stefan Jovic and Martin Hermannsson are out.

Rokas Jokubaitis, FC Barcelona ($6,100)

He is expected to play Friday and is a Barcelona player who could actually benefit from a blowout, which is definitely a possibility with the Spanish squad favored by double digits.

Chris Chiozza, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($5,700)

The minutes aren't secure, but he's the floor general when he's out there and makes for a great GPP play if any Baskonia guard performs poorly or finds himself in foul trouble.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($10,100)

This is as pricey as he has been all season and he's a bit volatile, but he's so active when he's out there and has been gobbling up minutes.

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($10,400)

A tough matchup against a Monaco team that fares well against stretch bigs put a damper on Moneke's production in Round 10. Valencia is no pushover, but he has better one-on-one matchups in Round 11. He will likely remain in a reserve role, which is frustrating because he has been one of the top players in the entire league.

Tadas Sedekerskis, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($9,700)

He will get as many minutes as he can handle and has double-double upside anytime he laces them up. He possesses one of the best floors on the slate.

Will Clyburn, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($9,300)

Clyburn is the wild card on this slate for me. Clyburn is primarily a small forward, but with Efes shorthanded beneath the basket he could see more work down low if he avoids the fouls. He makes for a great pivot off Larkin.

Luka Mitrovic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($9,000)

We have another math equation here, as Mitrovic is averaging a fantasy point per minute. Provided he gets 27 minutes against a thin Efes frontcourt he has a good chance to get you that 3x. I really think he or Joel Bolomboy -- or both -- could take advantage of the opposing roster in Round 11.

Jan Vesely, FC Barcelona ($8,400)

Similarly to de Colo, Vesely is a EuroLeague legend who no longer sees max minutes but remains very efficient when out there. He is returning from injury, but his price gives him a chance to be part of the optimal lineup.

Valuable Values

Tyrique Jones, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($6,000)

I've been saying for weeks that Jones is going to explode, and he has a prime opportunity to do so Friday. With Efes depleted, Jones should soak up a lot of minutes at the center spot. He has been prone to fouling and will likely be 60-to-70 percent owned -- do with that what you will, GPP players -- but for good reason.

Joel Bolomboy, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($7,500)

I mentioned Bolomboy above, and he has a great matchup with a price that is more reasonable than it was before.

Vanja Marinkovic, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($7,200)

Marinkovic is a certified bucket-getter who could open the game on the court and is priced to play.

Mike Scott, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($7,600)

Although Scott and Youssoupha Fall play different positions, I only want to go with one of them and leaned this direction for several reasons. The first is Scott is in a groove right now, and the second is the fact that Vesely and Willy Hernangomez do a great job drawing fouls, which is Fall's Kryptonite.

Semi Ojeleye, Valencia Basket ($7,700)

The Valencia players are rarely fun clicks due to their ever-changing rotation, but this isn't much for a guy who is capable of breaking the slate if he gets at least 27 minutes or shoots it effectively.

Mike Daum, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($5,100)

Daum just joined Efes this week, but the frontcourt is so depleted that if Jones gets into foul trouble, Daum may be forced into a viable number of minutes.

