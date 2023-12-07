DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 13 - Thursday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

Six teams will play their second game of the week Thursday, and it will likely be another chalky DraftKings slate. Pay particular attention to Efes, who are even more shortanded than they were Tuesday with Erkan Yilmaz joining the injured list. Yilmaz started Tuesday, so they will have a new starting five in Round 13. Their opponent, ALBA, is also depleted due to injuries, and it remains to be seen if they will get any of their key players back Thursday. Everything else injury-wise seems set in stone as of print time.

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($10,800)

Once again it's pretty simple -- a significant chunk of the team is injured, he's being asked to carry an enormous workload and he continues to come though. He also has a good matchup Thursday.

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid ($10,500)

This is a bounceback spot for Campazzo, who was less than stellar Tuesday. Both him and Larkin will be rostered by at least 50 percent of players Thursday.

P.J. Dozier, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($9,200)

The return of Kevin Punter has not decreased Dozier's usage and minutes at all. The former NBA player just keeps stuffing the stat sheet and making big plays for his team.

James Nunnally, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($8,900)

Partizan is flourishing with their versatile three-wing lineup of Punter, Dozier and Nunnally. All three are longer guards who can handle the ball and defend, making them frustrating matchups for opponents.

Jerian Grant, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($9,000)

He keeps displaying his high DFS floor, and despite not hitting 3x at this price his last time out he's still a solid last piece in your lineups.

Valuable Values

Marius Grigonis, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($7,800)

He fills the small forward role for his team and before the last game was pushing heavy minutes each time out. I think we see the minutes tick back up Thursday, making him a low-rostered GPP play once again.

Sergio Llull, Real Madrid ($6,600)

He was back on the bench Tuesday but once again played over 20 minutes. I'll take that from someone with Llull's shot rate, even though he did not make many shots in Round 12.

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($7,500)

Nunn started Tuesday, and I suspect we could see that again. He has great usage, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little worried about the matchup. Also I'm not completely sold that he'd stay out there if he gets off to a slow start.

Gabriele Procida, ALBA Berlin ($7,300)

The broken-finger hero went from being ruled out to playing but not starting, and naturally he shot poorly off the bench with his hand taped. He still showed me enough Tuesday that despite the broken finger, if all his teammates continue to sit I think he's worth a stab in GPPs for the simple fact that no one else in ALBA's backcourt has the ability to score the ball consistently.

Devon Hall, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($6,200)

He returned 3x value in back-to-back games at this price and spent 29 minutes on the court Tuesday. Milan continues to have a void in usage without Nikola Mirotic, and that is sprinkling down to everyone, including Hall.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Shavon Shields, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($10,000)

Shields is the best PPV forward on the slate without Mirotic, and he now faces a team allowing some of the most points in the league.

Tyrique Jones, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($8,600)

Hat tip to Tuesday's broadcaster, as henceforth Jones will be known as "The Raging Bull from Istanbul!" He gets another elite matchup, and despite the price increase the only thing that can stop him here is foul trouble.

Kevin Punter, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($8,700)

Punter had a casual 39-minute game in his second game back from an extended absence, so you have to love that. Partizan has a huge matchup Thursday against first-place Real Madrid, and it's easy to envision head coach Zeljko Obradovic pushing his top players again.

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($11,200)

The minutes are great, but the matchup and the price are not. He's a contrarian GPP option only for me.

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid ($9,000)

He has an extremely soft matchup against Panathinaikos, and if he avoids fouls and this game goes back and forth, we could see a ceiling performance from him.

Gabriel Deck, Real Madrid ($7,500)

Dzanan Musa, Real Madrid ($8,200)

Mario Hezonja, Real Madrid ($7,900)

You know the drill at this point with Real Madrid roulette. Deck and Musa have been rotating in and out of the starting five despite playing different positions. Hezonja generally works off the bench but has the highest shot rate of the trio.

Valuable Values

Mike Daum, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($5,600)

The minutes were a little frustrating last time out, but he's still on play based on his talent. He's still cheap but has to knock down a couple threes for us.

Bruno Caboclo, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($7,700)

Partizan continues giving more playing time to Alen Smailagic than they should, which is directly affecting Caboclo. Much like Daum, though, lean toward the talent despite the minutes being uncertain.

Yanni Wetzell, ALBA Berlin ($6,800)

We got a massive 29 minutes from Wetzell last time out, and if we see that again his ceiling is much higher than he's shown. We have to make sure none of his teammates return, though.

Johannes Voigtmann, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($7,400)

Kyle Hines, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($4,600)

Both players are manning the center spot for Milan, and neither started in Round 12. Alex Poythress got the start, but he never plays many minutes and I think at their prices these two have a higher ceiling than Poythress despite coming off the bench.

Ercan Osmani, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($4,400)

Daniel Oturu, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($3,900)

These are the other two frontcourt options for Efes. Osmani has been with the team all season and played 23 minutes in Round 12. Oturu looked solid despite playing limited minutes in his debut, and he has a higher ceiling of the two -- particularly if Jones gets into foul trouble. It appears unlikely Oturu and Jones will play together much, as both are true centers.

Justin Bean, ALBA Berlin ($5,200)

Bean got in early foul trouble Tuesday, but if everyone is in out again he could be worth a dart.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kurt Jones plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: KURTJONESWVKURTJONE, FanDuel: KURTJONESWV.