DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 15 - Tuesday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

The holidays arrive early for EuroLeague fans, as we get the gift of another double-game week. Transfer news and injuries are swirling as we approach the midway point of the season, but Tuesday's slate is pretty straightforward. DraftKings is on point with its pricing, which will make lineup decisions harder and perhaps lower the winning contest score a bit. The value plays have abysmal floors and the top-tier players aren't complete slam dunks like they have been. The Maccabi vs. Baskonia matchup is expected to be the fastest in terms of pace, so I'd make sure to include some players in that one. Good luck!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($10,400)

Lorenzo Brown, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($11,100)

Per usual here both guys at an insane usage rate and it just feels like one or the other make the winning lineup each week . Did I mention once again they're in the best paced game on the slate ?

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid ($10,100)

Couple bad games in a row and I was wondering what was causing this and then realized it was right around the same time Sergio Rodriguez returned to action. I think Campazzo is still a strong play but unlike when Sergio was out, Facu has to be efficient because he won't see into the 30s minutes wise as often. Still a top 5 player in this league though and very capable of doing so.

Markus Howard, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($9,100)

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($10,000)

First off CMM is doing stuff I haven't seen in a long time as he consistently is flirting with triple doubles. It's fun to watch and I must watch TV right now . He's once again in a pace friendly game that benefits his style of play and is a great safety piece with upside. However if you aren't able to get up to him and have salary constraints his teammate Markus Howard is one of the best scorers in this league in a game which will have plenty of points and he's due for a bounce back game.

Nicolas Laprovittola, FC Barcelona ($9,600)

GPP RISKY PLAY here as always the case for Lapro. The play does have legs though as Berlin runs a pack line defense similar to the Bucks. They pack that paint and it allows guys to get some great looks behind the arc and that's where Lapro can just bury teams . He will need Berlin to keep it close to maximize his minutes though.

Valuable Values

Isaia Cordinier, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($7,300)

First things first I do not love the value guards today with teams healthy and guys priced correctly it's a tough range so everyone's floor isn't safe so I'll list the guys I love their upside for starting with Cordinier. He plays 1-3 for VIR and has just battled fouls every game because he's one of the league's best defenders and guards other teams best player.

Shabazz Napier, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($7,000)

Huge minutes risk here as he comes off bench and plays 16-19 minutes despite being healthy lately but the team looks much better when he's out there . I'd like to confirm he's in uniform just in case .

Tamir Blatt, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($7,800)

Comes off bench and plays anywhere from 15-25 min depending on blowout or fouls but he's been so efficient it hasn't mattered how minutes he's seeing.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Alec Peters, Olympiacos Piraeus ($10,300)

Traveled with the team and should return to the lineup after a personal issue last week. OLY missed him mightily as they couldn't hit down a perimeter shot to save their life and had terrible spacing . Luckily for them that's Peter's specialty and I think he can find success here .

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($11,500)

As always one of the best floors on the slate it's just a tall task to pay 11.5k in a game that's not very high paced .

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($10,700)

Never fun paying close to 11k for someone who comes off the bench but the game environment is great and MTA is soft inside.

Willy Hernangomez, FC Barcelona ($8,700)

The big news here is he got the start last game instead of Vesely and despite only playing 15 min that still stands out to me and if he starts again I'll get some exposure because they have no one to match up with him inside on the glass.

Luka Mitrovic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($8,900)

Foul trouble kept him from a big game last week but he might fall into a favorable matchup here at the 4 if Gabriel Deck is unable to go .

Valuable Values

Maik Kotsar, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($8,000)

Price makes you take a step back but when you dig deeper at how and MTA is on the interior I have a hard time believing Kotsar can't have a 3x floor here for us .

Dzanan Musa, Real Madrid ($7,800)

I like him much more if Deck is unable to go but the guy is shooting lights out right now any extra time on the floor is beneficial.

Nikos Rogkavopoulos, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($5,200)

This guys just continues to force himself onto the court with good play and it's time I take him seriously. He's still below 5.5k and playing 20+ minutes and has a wet jumper .

Kostas Papanikolaou, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,700)

Value isn't great today so give me a guy playing great minutes below 8k and ll run with it. The shot attempts will take a hit with Peters back but I still think minutes run supreme here and I love Papa as a last piece in.

Vanja Marinkovic, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($7,500)

Baskonia is essentially running Howard,CMM, MARIKOVIC as their only guard rotation which is giving him a great minutes and he is a microwave shooter that hasn't truly heated up like he's capable of in a little bit .

Devontae Cacok, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($4,400)

Risky but without Mickey he got the start last week and played 17 minutes and I'll take that all day at 4.4k as a starter. Former Lakers guy so NBA narrative .

