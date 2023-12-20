DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 15 - Wednesday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

It's the second of four days of action this week, and there is help on the way for a lot of EuroLeague team. We will see a handful of rotational players and borderline starters return Wednesday, and their teammates are priced to the ceiling, which makes DraftKings lineups tough to build. There are no true stacks that stick out with many teams likely giving a lot of players minutes, so I think starting lineups will be a key factor Wednesday -- particularly those involving returning players. Good luck, everyone!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Mike James, AS Monaco ($12,000)

This is a steep price on a guy on a guy we have been locking into lineups, and now we have to think about including him or not. If Jordan Loyd remains out, though, the minutes and usage should remain maximized for James, and Wednesday's matchup with Panathinaikos should be a competitive one.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($11,500)

We don't get them both on the same slate too often, but a big decision point Wednesday will involve going with Larkin or James. Efes is getting healthier, which limits Larkin's usage upside, but he's still elite and can save you $500.

Scottie Wilbekin, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($8,500)

This is a GPP shot here. The price is right, but if Wilbekin is not knocking down threes he's going to bury you. Still, when he's on he has upside for 35.0 DraftKings points, which is huge in this price range.

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($9,200)

Nunn is priced to the max and worked off the bench last game. He played well but was not part of the closing group, which I feel was more of a scouting decision. As I've noted all year, the backcourt rotations for Panathinaikos are extremely fickle.

Paris Lee, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($8,800)

His price decreased a bit because of some foul trouble his last time out. ASVEL has not added a guard since parting ways with Frank Jackson a while back, so Lee will continue being pushed minutes-wise. Below the $9,000 mark, safe playing time is paramount.

Valuable Values

Diego Flaccadori, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($4,500)

Devon Hall, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($7,300)

Billy Baron, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($4,900)

With Milan down Maodo Lo -- not to mention Nikola Mirotic -- I'm looking to add one of these three guys to my rosters. Flaccadori has looked very good, but I'd be careful going too heavy on him, because Nikos Rogkavopoulos looked too good to be true Tuesday and it turned out he was. Hall has been shooting amazing, and if it continues he can pay off this tag. Baron is set to see his first EuroLeague action of the season, and he is coming off an elbow injury so his conditioning should be fine. He's an interesting pivot off a chalky Flaccadori if one of your players tosses up a dud in the early games.

Nick Calathes, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,600)

Tyler Dorsey, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,300)

Fenerbahce's backcourt behind Wilbekin and Marko Guduric has been a revolving door. It has been very tough to pinpoint who exactly out of these two and Yam Madar will get minutes. Calathes will likely start, and Sarunas Jasikevicius leaned on him last week and it led to a win. Calathes may be leaving Fenerbahce, though, which could result in a rotation change out of nowhere. As such, it's unclear who will see more minutes between Calathes and Dorsey, but at these prices one of them could find himself in the winning lineup. Be sure to check Fenerbahce's starters for Round 15.

Rodrigue Beaubois, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($7,900)

Elijah Bryant, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($6,500)

I know I'm listing a lot of guys together, but that's just how this slate works out. There are a lot of players returning from injury and a lot of unknowns, so I'm simply providing as much information as I can to help you make the best decisions. Efes will likely be getting both of these guys -- Bryant more likely than Beaubois -- and Ante Zizic back Wednesday, so they will have a lot of mouths to feed. However, they are still light at the small forward spot, and these two could soak up the bulk of the minutes there. I suspect both work as reserves, but if one of them starts I am giving him the bump.

Austin Hollins, Zalgiris Kaunas ($3,600)

Edmond Sumner, Zalgiris Kaunas ($5,000)

Lukas Lekavicius might be returning for Zalgiris, making these two even more risky than they are. But if you want to load up on top-tier players you can throw a dart at one of these guys and hope he sees extended run. Both have low floors and are risky GPP-only plays.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Shavon Shields, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($11,100)

Great matchup and I feel like there's still some juice to squeeze here in the form of maybe a 40+ FPT game. The only issue is if the shots aren't falling I fear the floor is 18-20 FPTS .

Serge Ibaka, FC Bayern Munich ($10,300)

I mean he played a horrible last game and still got 20 + FPTS which is actually encouraging. He now gets a pace up game vs a team soft inside .

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($10,700)

Monaco has done a very good job with stretch 4s this year but Mito Has got there in tough matchups all season and as long as Hernangomez keeps being a disappointment the minutes will remain flirting with mid 30s.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($10,200)

ou truly can't argue with 33+ minutes every game for a guy who stuffs the stat sheet. Sometimes minutes are all you need in the game .

Joffrey Lauvergne, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($9,600)

He's been a double double machine lately and continues to get mis-matches because he's playing the 4 spot . The matchup isn't easy but I still love the floor .

Valuable Values

Mike Scott, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($7,600)

He followed up an abysmal shooting performance game with a severe foul trouble game which led to a decrease in salary. He will come off the bench and is scoring dependent but I like him as a last piece in.

Isaac Bonga, FC Bayern Munich ($7,700)

They're getting healthy as a team so the minutes could fluctuate but if Bonga is playing well and not fouling the coach always keeps him out there and he's good in these pace up spots generally. He will have the size advantage at the SF spot over EFES.

Youssoupha Fall, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($7,400)

MILAN is very good on the interior. HOWEVER, they have no true height so when they go against these very big 7 footers if said 7 footers can stay out of foul trouble they usually find decent success.

Dyshawn Pierre, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($7,200)

Starts for FBD and was off to a very hot start last week before foul trouble early in the second half.

