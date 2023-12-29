DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 17 - Friday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

We have a short slate with a couple teams that run very deep and talented rotations in Olympiacos and Barcelona. I think the key Friday is to target the players with the best floor and shuffle in a player or two with upside who can be good leverage plays. Don't be afraid to utilize some stacks with 3-to-4 players to team.

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Mike James, AS Monaco ($11,500)

The matchup is not great, but on a two-game slate sometimes you just take the raw points and move on. In terms of DraftKings points, it's likely James winds up being one of the top three scorers on the day.

Elie Okobo, AS Monaco ($9,500)

The price is tough but if you just can't fit in James or prefer to fade him, I think Okobo is a necessary play.

Nicolas Laprovittola, FC Barcelona ($10,100)

It should be fun watching him and James go at it as they are two of the top-scoring point guards in the league. I think Laprovittola could be pushed minutes-wise in Round 17.

Sterling Brown, ALBA Berlin ($8,400)

No team has been tougher on opposing guards than Olympiacos, but we don't have the luxury of leaning on defense vs. position too much on a two-game slate, so we will instead look at players with very high usage rates. Brown played 27 minutes in Round 16, so the stat-sheet-stuffing guard should be a full-go Friday.

Valuable Values

Nigel Williams-Goss, Olympiacos Piraeus ($6,900)

He has been crucial for Olympiacos when healthy, his minutes are back up and he's even cutting into Thomas Walkup's playing time. One of the best things about Williams-Goss is his versatility, as he can take minutes anywhere from the one through three spots in the lineup.

Kemba Walker, AS Monaco ($4,600)

He got the start in Round 16, and I'd like to see that again, as he looked good with the starting unit. It's unlikely he will close games as the combination of he and James is not ideal defensively, but I do think he can do enough prior to that -- and the price is nice.

Matt Thomas, ALBA Berlin ($6,100)

Thomas is a microwave shooter for ALBA. You need the shots to fall but the price is worthy of a dart throw.

Shaquielle McKissic, Olympiacos Piraeus ($5,000)

Olympiacos is so deep now that I think they will truly ride the hot hand each time out. That makes it tough to choose who are the best fantasy options among their players. McKissic, however, offers some scoring ability off the bench and pairs nicely alongside Williams-Goss when both are on the court.

Gabriele Procida, ALBA Berlin ($7,300)

Procida is one of the most fun youngsters in the league, but unfortunately his minutes are capped around 19-to-23 when everyone is healthy. He's so talented that it doesn't take him long to make an impact, but if he starts slowly you could find yourself behind the eight ball.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Moustapha Fall, Olympiacos Piraeus ($9,100)

I think we can all agree he's not going for eight blocks again, but his passing acumen mixed with his other peripherals gives him such a nice floor. I think the minutes come back down a bit, but he has an elite matchup.

Alec Peters, Olympiacos Piraeus ($9,900)

He's not as much of a smash play as he was earlier in the season, but he still has the best shot rate on the team, which is key on a two-game slate. He's one of the league's best three-point shooters and only one team allows opponents to convert those at a higher rate.

Jan Vesely, FC Barcelona ($8,900)

He has ripped off at least 22.3 DraftKings points in seven straight appearances, and on a short slate like this sometimes you should just lean on a floor like that.

Alpha Diallo, AS Monaco ($8,700)

Diallo is a bit riskier than Vesely, but he does have a higher ceiling than the Barcelona big man. Diallo is Monaco's primary small forward and handle the ball on occasion.

Valuable Values

Donta Hall, AS Monaco ($5,800)

The minutes lately are pretty encouraging, and although they may not be safe Hall is an absolute force when he is out there. If you watch Hall play -- regardless of how many DraftKings points he racks up -- you will not be disappointed, as you will see the upside he brings to the table with his athletic ability.

Nikola Kalinic, FC Barcelona ($8,100)

He has been playing awesome lately and has benefitted from the absence of Alex Abrines, who could miss another Round.

Jaron Blossomgame, AS Monaco ($5,500)

Blossomgame is a cheap potential starter who can knock down threes and grab some boards.

Oscar da Silva, FC Barcelona ($5,300)

His minutes fluctuate like crazy, but he is another affordable player who generally starts.

Jabari Parker, FC Barcelona ($7,500)

Parker has not shown much upside lately and has kind of lacked the aggressiveness we saw earlier in the year. However, he is affordable enough to take a shot.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kurt Jones plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: KURTJONESWVKURTJONE, FanDuel: KURTJONESWV.