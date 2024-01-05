DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 19 - Friday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

We're already at the end of another great double-game week -- and we won't have to wait long to get another. The injury news I'm monitoring starts with ALBA's Gabriele Procida and Louis Olinde. If both remain out there are some options to consider below. If Kostas Sloukas misses Round 19 it opens up a lot of minutes and usage for a fantasy-friendly Panathinaikos team. Efes is one of the best teams to attack defensively so we will want exposure to Real Madrid players, but we need to know the statuses of Gabriel Deck and Rudy Fernandez, and as the last game on the docket that unfortunately that may not arrive on time.

Before we go any further, I'd like to drop some knowledge for the people. This is a little lesson to cap off the week for the game-log watchers. I understand how easy it is to look at previous results with all teams now having played each other, but I want to give an example of why it's not smart to do so unless you dig deeper. Shabazz Napier filled a bit role for Red Star and did not do much against Bayern earlier this season. Now he's the highest-usage player for Milan, so the earlier results are relatively meaningless when it comes to Round 19. I saw a lot of Tomas Dimsa on Thursday thanks to his big night against ASVEL earlier in the campaign, but his role has changed now too. I'm more than happy to help if you have questions about a specific player or matchup, so feel free to reach out on Twitter via @kurtancall. I want everyone to be a better fantasy player and enjoy the EuroLeague experience, so don't hesitate.

All in all, Friday feels like a mid-range-build or a mini-game-stack type of day. Good luck!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($11,600)

We saw a streak end Thursday, as Mike James finally had a poor performance. Larkin finds himself in a similar spot amid a hot streak but at a top-tier price against a tough opponent. I will say I like this spot better than the one James was in yesterday, but I still feel like Larkin isn't as much of a must-play as he was on previous slates.

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($9,600)

Nunn is absolutely max-priced, but I'll be willing to pay up if Sloukas is ruled out. If Sloukas does go I still think Nunn is worth a look in the range. His usage would take a hit but the upside is evident.

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($10,400)

A string of slow-paced, tough defensive teams has really limited the Baskonia guys of late, and things don't change much Friday against Barcelona. Miller-McIntyre fared fine against them when they squared off in a domestic contest, so he can still deliver in slow games if he's efficient.

Shabazz Napier, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($8,500)

Napier will play his first EuroLeague game at home since rejoining Milan, and he will be asked to carry the load with all kinds of key players sidelined for the hosts. He is priced to play Friday.

Marco Belinelli, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($8,600)

Daniel Hackett, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($8,900)

I think both of these Virtus guards are just last pieces in lineups for me. The matchup is elite so one of them could easily drop 30.0 DraftKings points. We just need ALBA to keep it close. This all applies to Iffe Lundberg as well, though I'm not as high on him.

Valuable Values

Elijah Bryant, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($7,800)

Rodrigue Beaubois, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($7,600)

Both Efes wings delivered their last time out, and in a game in which Larkin could struggle, someone else may have to pick up the slack. The price remained the same for both of these two, which makes me feel better about their floors despite the tough matchup.

Tomas Satoransky, FC Barcelona ($7,500)

When Barcelona is at full strength I don't target Satoransky much, but when players like him see their price dip into this range I'm willing to take a shot. Satoransky will eventually have a stat-stuffing game that boosts his rate back up, and I want to get in early.

Marius Grigonis, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($7,100)

Jerian Grant, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($8,200)

These are two guys who would benefit if Sloukas misses Round 19. Grigonis fills the small forward spot but would get a boost from a usage standpoint, and Grant's minutes would be more secure.

Matt Thomas, ALBA Berlin ($6,400)

Matteo Spagnolo, ALBA Berlin ($6,500)

I usually don't like to target ALBA players when they're fully healthy, but I'm loving the roles for these two guys with Procida and Olinde sidelined. If one or both return you will need these two to be really efficient, as the rotation will expand.

Markus Howard, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($8,100)

Howard is the ultimate GPP play as a scoring-dependent microwave shooter.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Serge Ibaka, FC Bayern Munich ($10,700)

I hate the matchup, I truly do, but this is a case where I'm not afraid to look back at the last matchup, as Ibaka remains in the same role he was in when he dropped 40.5 DraftKings on Milan in Round 12. If he continues shooting well beyond the arc he's a tough cover for any team.

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($11,300)

If ALBA keeps Friday's game close you could see one or two Virtus players put up a very big score. It's just really tough to pinpoint who when ALBA is involved. Shengelia still has one of the best floors on the slate despite a couple down games in recent weeks.

Daniel Oturu, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($8,800)

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($8,700)

Different teams but similar situations here. Both guys are dominant centers who found themselves in foul trouble in Round 18. Both have elite upside regardless of matchup and are very much in play.

Mario Hezonja, Real Madrid ($8,600)

He will continue seeing heavy minutes and usage as long as Real Madrid remains shorthanded. He's a scoring machine in a great matchup.

Valuable Values

Ante Zizic, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($5,100)

Zizic made his Virtus debut Wednesday and saw 12 minutes. He will have a chance to really get his feet wet in a soft matchup against ALBA.

Jabari Parker, FC Barcelona ($7,700)

As long as Alex Abrines remains out I think we will continue seeing minutes in the high 20s for Parker. We know he has talent and I like stretch power forwards versus Baskonia.

Justin Anderson, Valencia Basket ($4,100)

This feels like a floor play, but hey, we have a former NBA player who will get 14-to-17 minutes at a bargain-bin price.

Devin Booker, FC Bayern Munich ($6,800)

Vladimir Lucic, FC Bayern Munich ($6,100)

I realize how odd this is about to sound, but when it comes to EuroLEague sometimes you have to switch things up and do things that don't make much sense. One of these guys is going to get 30.0 DraftKings points soon. It may not be Friday but before next week ends one of them will pop. Both these guys can fill the power forward spot and stretch the floor.

Matt Costello, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($6,700)

He played 19 minutes in his first game following a five-game absence and 21 more Wednesday. He's volatile but he took 19 shots over those two games and is very much in play for GPPs.

Tibor Pleiss, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($6,600)

I have no idea where his minutes came from, but if he starts again he could play around 20 Friday, as Efes might need his height against Real Madrid.

