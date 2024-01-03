DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 19 - Thursday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

Another slate where we have some value worth taking stabs on while also having some heavy hitters up top. ASV and MTA are two of the worst defensive teams in the league and I always make sure to have some exposure to their opponents. The only injury news I think is beneficial from a fantasy perspective is Luka Mitrovic but besides that it's a very cut and dry slate. Good luck, everyone!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Mike James, AS Monaco ($12,100)

Okay look he's been incredible I mean simply amazing BUT, 12.1k on the road in a tough matchup might be a stretch here. Now do I think he'll hit 30 FPTS ? Yes the only issue is I'm not sure the floor of 30 will be enough.

Keenan Evans, Zalgiris Kaunas ($10,800)

The matchup that dreams were made of . Paying this much for any ZAL player in history does make you winch a bit but the new COACH should continue to lean on his star player.

Lorenzo Brown, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($11,100)

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($9,400)

it's everyone's fav segment , which MTA high usage guard will we play today ? I think both are just fine in what should be a great back and forth matchup with FBD . Brown has a better peripheral floor but Baldwin is cheaper with higher scoring upside.

Scottie Wilbekin, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($9,300)

Nick Calathes, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($8,900)

Wilbekin is the team's SG who will chuck and be scoring reliant who once played for MTA . Calathes is the floor general who sometimes rebounds like prime Dennis Rodman. This is an elite matchup for guards.

Valuable Values

Isaiah Canaan, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,200)

There isn't many if any cheap guard starters but Canaan is one and he's always capable to come out hot from deep in a decent matchup for SGs

Marko Guduric, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($7,300)

Tyler Dorsey, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,400)

The two bench guards for FBD have to be talked about in such an elite matchup so here we go. The minutes could range from 12-25 but when the matchup is MTA you gotta consider it as maybe last piece in or game stacks.

Jaleen Smith, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($4,200)

He saw good minutes in the PAR EL debut but it was a bit of a blowout most games. I truly don't know what to expect from this PAR rotation as P.J. Dozier, who was once leaned in for 30 min, is slowly fading away. In a close game where no one is in foul trouble I'm curious to see what they do but I know Smith is cheap enough to where it won't sting if he has a floor game.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Moustapha Fall, Olympiacos Piraeus ($9,200)

He's simply doing as he pleases out there right now. If you man him up he's too big and gets dump offs. If they feed the post and the team doubles he's one of the best passing big men in the league it's been quite the stretch for Mo Fall. I think we see him pushed for 30 min if MILUT struggles in relief of him

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($10,300)

He's going to get 30-35 min of court time vs one of the softest defenses the Euroleague has ever seen.

Joffrey Lauvergne, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($9,000)

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($8,800)

ASV continues to run a tight rotation and these guys have large usage in that tight rotation. You can attack ZAL with PFs and Wings.

Alec Peters, Olympiacos Piraeus ($9,800)

Spend up FS aren't too safe tomorrow and I think he has the best floor of anyone as he's their go to scorer .

Valuable Values

Nikola Topic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($4,100)

The 18 Year old future NBA DRAFT PICK got the start in his first game and held his own. He played 19 productive minutes and I think we see something very similar here . He's priced up now though so we need a little more production and some scoring possibly .

Laurynas Birutis, Zalgiris Kaunas ($7,100)

Such a good matchup for the big fella who's been racking up FPTS in quick succession this season.

Youssoupha Fall, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($6,500)

I'm going to stay in the same game and go on the other side with ASV giant . It's always the fouls for him if he can avoid them I think we can get 20+ FPTS

Georgios Papagiannis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,300)

Great matchup as I've mentioned him and Motley could benefit from MTA soft interior.

Mike Tobey, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($4,900)

Freddie Gillespie, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($3,400)

These two are only in play if Mitrovic misses again and here's why; I do not think Bolomboy would be pushed 30+ min again in his second game in 3 days and that opens up some more minutes in the frontcourt. Gillespie picked up 2 quick fouls in his debut game and never saw the floor again due to Bolomboy's amazing game .

